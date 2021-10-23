ICICI Bank: Performance Review – Quarter ended September 30, 2021

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 News Release October 23, 2021 Performance Review: Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 23% year-on-year to ₹ 9,518 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2-2022)

year-on-year to 9,518 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2-2022) Net interest income grew by 25% year-on-year Net interest margin of 4.00%

Profit after tax grew by 30% year-on-year to ` 5,511 crore (US$ 742 million) in Q2-2022

year-on-year to 5,511 crore (US$ 742 million) in Q2-2022 Total deposits grew by 17% year-on-year to ` 977,449 crore (US$ 131.7 billion) at September 30, 2021

year-on-year to 977,449 crore (US$ 131.7 billion) at September 30, 2021 28% year-on-year growth in average current and savings account (CASA) deposits in Q2-2022; average CASA ratio was 44% in Q2-2022

Domestic loan portfolio grew by 19% year-on-year

year-on-year Net NPA ratio declined from 1.16% at June 30, 2021 to 0.99% at September 30, 2021, the lowest since December 31, 2014

Provision coverage ratio was 80.1% at September 30, 2021

Total capital adequacy ratio was 19.52% and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 18.53% on a standalone basis at September 30, 2021 (including profits for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (H1-2022)) The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK, BSE: 532174, NYSE: IBN) at its meeting held at Mumbai today, approved the standalone and consolidated accounts of the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2-2022). The statutory auditors have conducted a limited review and have issued an unmodified report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended Q2-2022.

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 Profit & loss account The core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) increased by 23% year-on-year to ₹ 9,518 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in Q2-2022 from ₹ 7,719 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q2-2021)

year-on-year to 9,518 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in Q2-2022 from 7,719 crore (US$ 1.0 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q2-2021) Net interest income (NII) increased by 25% year-on-year to ` 11,690 crore (US$ 1.6 billion) in Q2-2022 from ` 9,366 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in Q2-2021

year-on-year to 11,690 crore (US$ 1.6 billion) in Q2-2022 from 9,366 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) in Q2-2021 The net interest margin increased to 4.00% in Q2-2022 from 3.89% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1-2022) and 3.57% in Q2-2021

Q2-2022 from 3.89% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1-2022) and 3.57% in Q2-2021 Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 26% year-on-year to ₹ 4,400 crore (US$ 593 million) in Q2-2022 from ₹ 3,486 crore (US$ 470 million) in Q2-2021

income, excluding treasury income, increased by 26% year-on-year to 4,400 crore (US$ 593 million) in Q2-2022 from 3,486 crore (US$ 470 million) in Q2-2021 Fee income grew by 21% year-on-year to ₹ 3,811 crore (US$ 513 million) in Q2-2022 from ₹ 3,139 crore (US$ 423 million) in Q2-2021. Fees from retail, business banking and SME customers increased by 25% year-on- year and constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2-2022

year-on-year to 3,811 crore (US$ 513 million) in Q2-2022 from 3,139 crore (US$ 423 million) in Q2-2021. Fees from retail, business banking and SME customers increased by 25% year-on- year and constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2-2022 Treasury income was ` 397 crore (US$ 53 million) in Q2-2022 compared to ` 542 crore (US$ 73 million) in Q2-2021. The treasury income in Q2- 2021 included gain of ` 305 crore (US$ 41 million) from sale of shares of ICICI Securities

397 crore (US$ 53 million) in Q2-2022 compared to 542 crore (US$ 73 million) in Q2-2021. The treasury income in Q2- 2021 included gain of 305 crore (US$ 41 million) from sale of shares of ICICI Securities Provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined by 9% year-on-year to ` 2,714 crore (US$ 366 million) in Q2-2022 from ` 2,995 crore (US$ 403 million) in Q2-2021

year-on-year to 2,714 crore (US$ 366 million) in Q2-2022 from 2,995 crore (US$ 403 million) in Q2-2021 The profit before tax grew by 37% year-on-year to ₹ 7,201 crore (US$ 970 million) in Q2-2022 from ₹ 5,266 crore (US$ 709 million) in Q2-2021

year-on-year to 7,201 crore (US$ 970 million) in Q2-2022 from 5,266 crore (US$ 709 million) in Q2-2021 On a standalone basis, the profit after tax grew by 30% year-on-year to ` 5,511 crore (US$ 742 million) in Q2-2022 from ₹ 4,251 crore (US$ 573 million) in Q2-2021 2

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 Growth in digital and payments platforms In December 2020, the Bank had expanded its state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. There were about 1,500,000 activations of iMobile Pay from non-ICICI Bank account holders in Q2-2022, taking the total such activations to 4,000,000 within nine months of launch. The transactions by non-ICICI Bank account holders in terms of value and volume respectively, were three times and 13 times higher in September 2021 compared to June 2021. The value of transactions through the 'Pay to Contact' feature, which enables users to easily transfer money to any payment app or digital wallet via UPI, was about three times higher in September 2021 compared to June 2021. The Bank continues to expand the suite of services offered through iMobile Pay to achieve high engagement levels with users. Recently, the Bank launched a facility which enables its savings account holders to manage dues of credit cards of any bank through iMobile Pay. The Bank also launched a contactless payment facility on iMobile Pay which enables users of android based smartphones to make credit and debit card payments on POS terminals in a safe and secure manner by tapping their phones. The business banking and SME franchise continues to grow on the back of digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ. InstaBIZ offers various services such as instant overdraft facility, payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), foreign exchange deal booking, business loans based on revenues reported in GST returns, automatic bank reconciliations and inward and outward remittances. The value of financial transactions on InstaBIZ has grown by about 80% year-on-year in Q2-2022. The Bank's supply chain platforms enable corporates to seamlessly manage their supply chain financing and payments, collection and reconciliation requirements of their dealers and vendors in a convenient and paperless manner. The Bank has onboarded about 200 corporate customers on these supply chain platforms. About 70% of the dealers of these customers are active on the supply chain platforms. The value of transactions through these platforms increased 4.7 times year- on-year in Q2-2022. In the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) space, the Bank's strategy is to participate directly through the Bank's own platforms as well as partner with third party players, in both the peer-to-peer and payment-to-merchant segments. The value of the Bank's merchant acquiring transactions through UPI more than doubled year-on-year and grew by 34% sequentially in Q2- 2022. 3

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 The value of mobile banking transactions increased by 62% year-on-year to 406,501 crore (US$ 54.8 billion) in Q2-2022. Digital channels like internet, mobile banking, PoS and others accounted for over 90% of the savings account transactions in H1-2022. The Bank is the market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of 37% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q2-2022, with a 63% year-on-year growth in collections. The Bank had launched ICICI STACK for corporates and has created 19 industry specific STACKs which provide bespoke and purpose-based digital solutions to corporate clients and their ecosystems. The volume of transactions through these solutions grew 2.4 times year-on-year in Q2- 2022. These solutions along with the depth of the Bank's coverage have supported the strong growth in average current account deposits. Further, the Bank is well positioned to capture the opportunities arising from the growing FDI and capital market flows. The Bank is focusing holistically on the merchant ecosystem, both directly and through partnerships. The Super Merchant current account which offers various benefits such as digital account opening and instant overdraft facilities based on point-of-sale transactions has received good response from customers. The Bank has partnered with Amazon India to offer instant overdraft to sellers, including non-ICICI Bank customers, on its portal. The Bank has also launched an instant overdraft facility for MSMEs registered on the GEM Sahay application through API integration with the OCEN network. Operating review With the increase in economic activity, disbursements across all retail products increased sequentially in Q2-2022. Mortgage disbursements were close to the level seen in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021) reflecting the increase in demand coupled with the Bank's seamless customer onboarding experience through pre-approved offers and digitisation. Disbursements of personal loans and auto loans were also close to Q4-2021 levels. The value of credit card spends grew by 47.0% sequentially in Q2-2022. Spends across most categories other than travel crossed March 2021 levels in September 2021. The Bank continued to focus on providing the full suite of banking products to corporate clients and their ecosystems and lending to well-rated corporates. 4

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051 Credit growth The retail loan portfolio grew by 20% year-on-year and 5% sequentially, and comprised 62.1% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2021. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail loan portfolio was 51.6% of the total portfolio at September 30, 2021. The business banking portfolio grew by 43% year-on-year and 12% sequentially at September 30, 2021. The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ` 250 crore (US$ 34 million), grew by 42% year-on-year and 11% sequentially at September 30, 2021. Growth in the domestic wholesale banking portfolio was 14% year-on-year at September 30, 2021. The domestic advances grew by 19% year-on-year and 4% sequentially at September 30, 2021. Total advances increased by 17% year-on-year and 4% sequentially to ` 764,937 (US$ 103.0 billion) at September 30, 2021 from ` 652,608 crore (US$ 87.9 billion) at September 30, 2020 and ` 738,598 crore (US$ 99.5 billion) at June 30, 2021. Deposit growth Total deposits increased by 17% year-on-year and 6% sequentially to ` 977,449 crore (US$ 131.7 billion) at September 30, 2021. Average current account deposits increased by 36% year-on-year and 5% sequentially in Q2- 2022. Average savings account deposits increased by 25% year-on-year and 4% sequentially in Q2-2022. Total term deposits increased by 12% year-on- year to ` 526,745 crore (US$ 71.0 billion) at September 30, 2021. The Bank had a network of 5,277 branches and 14,045 ATMs at September 30, 2021. Asset quality The net non-performing assets declined by 12% sequentially to ` 8,161 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) at September 30, 2021 from ` 9,306 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) at June 30, 2021. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.99% at September 30, 2021 from 1.16% at June 30, 2021. The net addition to gross NPAs declined to ` 96 crore (US$ 13 million) during Q2-2022 from ` 3,604 crore (US$ 486 million) in Q1-2022. The gross NPA additions declined to ` 5,578 crore (US$ 751 million) in Q2-2022 from ₹ 7,231 crore (US$ 974 million) in Q1-2022. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, increased to ` 5,482 crore (US$ 739 million) in Q2-2022 from 3,627 crore (US$ 489 million) in Q1-2022. The gross NPAs written off were ` 1,717 crore (US$ 231 million) in Q2-2022. Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/guidelines was ` 9,684 crore (US$ 1.3 billion) or 1.3% of total advances at September 30, 2021 compared to ` 4,864 crore (US$ 655 million) at June 30, 2021. The Bank holds provisions amounting to ` 1,950 crore (US$ 263 million) against therese borrowers under resolution as of September 30, 2021. In addition, 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.