  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
04/22 07:14:05 am EDT
747.65 INR   -1.93%
ICICI BANK : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
ICICI BANK : Opening speech of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank at media call for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS : Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
ICICI Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/24/2022 | 07:09am EDT
April 24, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that the audio recording of the call with media on financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 can be accessed on the link:

https://www.icicibank.com/aboutus/news.page

Further, the opening remarks and the audio recording of the earnings call with analysts and investors for the quarter results ended March 31, 2022 can be accessed on the link:

https://www.icicibank.com/aboutus/qfr.page?#toptitle

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Rinku Maniar Leadership Team

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 11:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 664 B 8 678 M 8 678 M
Net income 2022 227 B 2 972 M 2 972 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 5 196 B 67 912 M 67 912 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 98 750
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED1.01%67 912
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.55%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624