ICICI Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

April 24, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Listing Department
Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor
Dalal Street
Plot No. C/1, G Block
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Dear Sir/Madam,
We wish to inform you that the audio recording of the call with media on financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 can be accessed on the link:
https://www.icicibank.com/aboutus/news.page
Further, the opening remarks and the audio recording of the earnings call with analysts and investors for the quarter results ended March 31, 2022 can be accessed on the link:
https://www.icicibank.com/aboutus/qfr.page?#toptitle
Yours sincerely,
For ICICI Bank Limited
Rinku Maniar Leadership Team
ICICI Bank Limited
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
ICICI Bank Towers
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
Near Chakli Circle,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Website www.icicibank.com
Old Padra Road
Mumbai 400 051, India.
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
Vadodara 390007. India
