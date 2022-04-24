ICICI Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

April 24, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor Dalal Street Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that the audio recording of the call with media on financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 can be accessed on the link:

https://www.icicibank.com/aboutus/news.page

Further, the opening remarks and the audio recording of the earnings call with analysts and investors for the quarter results ended March 31, 2022 can be accessed on the link:

https://www.icicibank.com/aboutus/qfr.page?#toptitle

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Bank Limited

Rinku Maniar Leadership Team