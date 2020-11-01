Log in
ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/02 12:03:44 am
410.95 INR   +4.67%
11/01Nifty, Sensex fall as Reliance drags indexes
11/01ICICI BANK : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose More Than Sixfold
10/28Sensex, Nifty end lower as weak global cues prevail
ICICI Bank : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose More Than Sixfold

11/01/2020 | 10:13pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose more than sixfold, supported by higher interest income, while it said that business is improving as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Net profit for the July-to-September quarter came in at $576 million, compared with $89 million in the same period a year earlier, one of India's largest private-sector bank said on Saturday.

Net interest income rose 16% during the period to $1.3 billion, the bank said.

ICICI's Covid-19-related provisions as at end-September stood at $1.2 billion.

"Post the easing of restrictions, there has been a substantial month-on-month increase in disbursements across retail products," the lender said.

ICICI said that its retail-loan portfolio was also growing, which indicates an uptick in domestic economic activities.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-20 2212ET


