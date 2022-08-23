Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-23 am EDT
863.90 INR   +1.37%
ICICI Bank : inaugurates a state-of-the-art phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar

08/23/2022 | 11:06am EDT
August 23, 2022

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, inaugurating ICICI Bank's phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank (extreme right). The state-of-the art centre employs 1,200 individuals -most of them are from the state and 60% of them are women. The center caters to customers across the country.

  • Provides direct employment to 1,200 individuals

  • The centre services customers across the country

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a state-of-the-art phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar. The centre employs 1,200 individuals-most of them are from the state and 60% of them are women. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, the centre is well equipped to serve the Bank's retail, business and corporate customers across the country. It also facilitates customers in account opening through Video KYC.

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha inaugurated the centre in the presence of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said,"Digitisation has been playing a key role in transforming Odisha. It is the first among Indian states to provide many digital services in the fields of education, telecom, land record and disaster management, among others. The state has made hundreds of services online, offering unparalleled convenience to its citizens and enabling their progress and growth. At ICICI Bank, we do have the same philosophy of leveraging technology to provide enhanced convenience to our customers. This has led to the Bank becoming a trustworthy brand in the state, which has resulted in a robust growth in our total assets and deposits. I am thankful to the people of Odisha for reposing trust in us.

In line with this philosophy of leveraging technology, our new phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar is powered by artificial intelligence and robotics. The centre is well equipped to service our customers not only in the state but also across the country. The centre has employed 1,200 individuals directly- most of them are from the state of Odisha. I am happy to say that 60% of them are women. These individuals are trained and upskilled to serve the customers of the Bank across the country and cater to their specific banking requirements."

ICICI Bank serves its customers in Odisha with a wide network of 168 branches and 271 ATMs, call centre, internet banking and mobile application. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of accounts including savings and current accounts, deposits such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits, and loans-- home loans, personal loans, auto loans, gold loans, business loans and overdrafts-- and credit cards. The Bank has witnessed a steady growth in the state over the years and has reported a rise in retail loan disbursement by 25% to over Rs. 5,200 crore in FY22 year on year.

In order to empower the rural population of the state, ICICI Bank is supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of rural women of Odisha with its Self Help Group (SHG) programme. The Bank has provided loans to over 4,500 SHGs benefitting more than 50,000 women. Beyond business, the Bank is actively involved in supporting rural communities through initiatives undertaken by ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Group. ICICI Foundation has provided sustainable livelihood to over 6,000 under privileged people in rural areas. It has also imparted free-of-cost vocational training to over 3,000 underprivileged youth of Odisha and helped them to get jobs or set up their own ventures.

For media queries, write to corporate.communications@icicibank.com

For news and updates, visit www.icicibank.comand follow us on twitter at www.twitter.com/ICICIBank

About ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank's total assets stood at ₹ 14,15,581 crore at June 30, 2022.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospect s) are forward - looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward - looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward - looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non - performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports fi led by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward - looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov


Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
