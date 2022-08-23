ICICI Bank : inaugurates a state-of-the-art phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar

August 23, 2022

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, inaugurating ICICI Bank's phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank (extreme right). The state-of-the art centre employs 1,200 individuals -most of them are from the state and 60% of them are women. The center caters to customers across the country.

Provides direct employment to 1,200 individuals

The centre services customers across the country

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a state-of-the-art phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar. The centre employs 1,200 individuals-most of them are from the state and 60% of them are women. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, the centre is well equipped to serve the Bank's retail, business and corporate customers across the country. It also facilitates customers in account opening through Video KYC.

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha inaugurated the centre in the presence of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said,"Digitisation has been playing a key role in transforming Odisha. It is the first among Indian states to provide many digital services in the fields of education, telecom, land record and disaster management, among others. The state has made hundreds of services online, offering unparalleled convenience to its citizens and enabling their progress and growth. At ICICI Bank, we do have the same philosophy of leveraging technology to provide enhanced convenience to our customers. This has led to the Bank becoming a trustworthy brand in the state, which has resulted in a robust growth in our total assets and deposits. I am thankful to the people of Odisha for reposing trust in us.

In line with this philosophy of leveraging technology, our new phone banking centre in Bhubaneswar is powered by artificial intelligence and robotics. The centre is well equipped to service our customers not only in the state but also across the country. The centre has employed 1,200 individuals directly- most of them are from the state of Odisha. I am happy to say that 60% of them are women. These individuals are trained and upskilled to serve the customers of the Bank across the country and cater to their specific banking requirements."

ICICI Bank serves its customers in Odisha with a wide network of 168 branches and 271 ATMs, call centre, internet banking and mobile application. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of accounts including savings and current accounts, deposits such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits, and loans-- home loans, personal loans, auto loans, gold loans, business loans and overdrafts-- and credit cards. The Bank has witnessed a steady growth in the state over the years and has reported a rise in retail loan disbursement by 25% to over Rs. 5,200 crore in FY22 year on year.

In order to empower the rural population of the state, ICICI Bank is supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of rural women of Odisha with its Self Help Group (SHG) programme. The Bank has provided loans to over 4,500 SHGs benefitting more than 50,000 women. Beyond business, the Bank is actively involved in supporting rural communities through initiatives undertaken by ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Group. ICICI Foundation has provided sustainable livelihood to over 6,000 under privileged people in rural areas. It has also imparted free-of-cost vocational training to over 3,000 underprivileged youth of Odisha and helped them to get jobs or set up their own ventures.

About ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank's total assets stood at ₹ 14,15,581 crore at June 30, 2022.

