Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/01 05:25:25 am
692.05 INR   -1.26%
05:22aICICI BANK : introduces special festive offers for its customers
PU
03:30aICICI BANK : Acquires 10% Stake in Microfinance Company for $7 Million
MT
09/30Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank : introduces special festive offers for its customers

10/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 01, 2021

  • Thousands of offers available on various brands and e-commerce platforms

  • Offers also available on banking products including loans, credit cards, savings and current accounts

  • The offers are available from today

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of 'Festive Bonanza', a complete suite of offers with instant discounts and cashbacks available on thousands of products including luxury items from premium brands and leading e-commerce platforms. As part of the 'Festive Bonanza', the Bank also offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. The offers are available from October 1, 2021 onwards on various dates during the upcoming festive season.

Customers can enjoy offers on various categories ranging from electronics & gadgets, global luxury brands, apparels & jewellery, grocery, automobile, furniture, travel and dining. The list of marquee brands offering attractive discounts include Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Paytm, Bigbasket, Grofers, Supr Daily Pepperfry, JioMart, MakeMyTrip, Samsung, LG, Dell, Swiggy, Zomato, EazyDiner, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), and many more. Customers can avail these offers by using ICICI Bank debit or credit cards, internet banking and Cardless EMI. They can also avail offers like discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs and more on banking services and products such as loans, credit cards, savings and current accounts, NRI accounts, money transfer, consumer finance, business banking and investments, among others.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, "ICICI Bank has always been at the forefront in offering unique products and wide range of services to its customers. We have noticed that in the last 12-18 months, customers held back on the spends and there is a lot of pent-up demand that has built up in the system. In the past few months, the macro indicators reveal that there is a clear rise in consumption and buying patterns. To support this demand and overall economic growth during the upcoming festive season, we are offering a comprehensive bouquet of offers, discounts and cashbacks for our customers - across several leading brands and e-commerce platforms. The offers are applicable on using ICICI Bank debit / credit cards, internet banking and Cardless EMI. Further, we have introduced benefits across banking solutions-loans, cards, no-cost-EMI for financing electronics & gadgets, savings & current accounts and NRI accounts, business banking, among others."

ICICI Bank customers can avail attractive discounts across categories using debit/credit card, internet banking and Cardless EMI:

  • Offers on leading brands & e-commerce platforms:10% discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Paytm Mall

  • Global luxury brands: Get additional 10% cashback on luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Tiffany & Co, Steve Madden and Superdry among others

  • Electronics & gadgets: Up to 10% cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Bosch, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Panasonic, Sony, Siemens, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Kohinoor Electronics, Sargam Electronics, Hariom Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Arcee Electronics, Great Eastern Trading, Sales India, Big C, LOT Mobiles and B NEW Mobiles

  • Mobile phones: Get attractive discount and cashback offers on mobiles from Samsung, MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo

  • Apparel & jewellery: Additional 10% discounts on leading apparel brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central, Ajio, Flipkart, Pothy's among others. Also avail Up to ₹5,000 cashback on minimum purchase of ₹50,000 from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ)

  • Grocery: Avail exciting discounts on grocery purchase with JioMart, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart, Big Basket, Grofers, Licious, Supr Daily and Milk Basket

  • Home Decor: Avail up to 10% discounts on brands like Pepperfry and Mojarto. Also avail upto 48% discount from Wakefit on selected products

  • Travel: Up to25% discount on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights among others

  • Dining: Up to 50% discount on Zomato, Swiggy, EazyDiner and EatSure (Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Oven Story and more)

Some exciting offers on the loan suite are:

  • Home Loans: Customers can avail of attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70% and processing fee starting from ₹1,100 on fresh home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks

  • Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor made EMIs. EMIs starting at ₹799 per ₹1 lakh. Customers can also avail loan for tenure up to 8 years. Customers can get attractive rate of interest on used car loan starting from 10.5% and can also avail top-up loan on their existing car loan

  • Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as ₹29 per ₹1,000 for tenure of 48 months. Flat processing fee of ₹1,499 only

  • Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.25% and flat processing fee of ₹1,999

  • Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliance and digital products. Quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation

  • Enterprise loan- Insta OD: Avail unsecured OD up to ₹50 lakh and non ICICI Bank customers can avail up to ₹15 lakh. Pay interest on the amount utilized with no foreclosure charges

For the complete list of 'Festive Bonanza' offers, visit https://www.icicibank.com/managed-assets/docs/ICICI-Bank-Festive-Bonanza.pdf

For news and updates, visit www.icicibank.comand follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ICICIBank

For media queries, write to: corporate.communications@icicibank.com

About ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank's consolidated total assets stood at ₹15,72,772 crore at June 30, 2021. ICICI Bank's subsidiaries include India's leading private sector insurance, asset management and securities brokerage companies, and among the country's largest private equity firms. It is present across 15 countries, including India.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospect s) are forward - looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward - looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward - looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non - performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports fi led by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward - looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov


Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
05:22aICICI BANK : introduces special festive offers for its customers
PU
03:30aICICI BANK : Acquires 10% Stake in Microfinance Company for $7 Million
MT
09/30Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
09/29Indian shares back further away from record highs, private banks top losers
RE
09/28Asian ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
09/27ICICI BANK : to offer instant overdraft (OD) to sellers registered on amazon.in
PU
09/27Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
09/24Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/24SUBJECT : Disclosure under Indian Listing Regulations (Form 6-K)
PU
09/24ICICI BANK : Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICICI BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 640 B 8 620 M 8 620 M
Net income 2022 212 B 2 857 M 2 857 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 4 860 B 65 522 M 65 468 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 700,85 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED30.99%65 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.60%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.05%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.78%190 579