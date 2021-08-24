Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
ICICI Bank ( : ‘Bank') Report on Form 6-K (Form 6-K)

08/24/2021 | 09:44am EDT
ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

We refer to our earlier intimation dated April 24, 2021 wherein we had inter-alia informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held on April 24, 2021 recommended a dividend of ₹ 2 per equity share of face value of ₹ 2 each, subject to requisite approvals.

We wish to inform that pursuant to the approval of the Members of the Bank at its 27th Annual General Meeting held on August 20, 2021, the dividend on equity shares will be paid/despatched to the Members after deducting tax at source, wherever applicable, on or after September 1, 2021.

We request you to kindly take note of the same.

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 051, India.

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Website www.icicibank.com

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

Near Chakli Circle,

Old Padra Road

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
