ICICI Bank ( : ‘Bank') Report on Form 6-K (Form 6-K)

ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

The Bank has made the below announcement to the Indian stock exchanges:

We refer to our earlier intimation dated April 24, 2021 wherein we had inter-alia informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held on April 24, 2021 recommended a dividend of ₹ 2 per equity share of face value of ₹ 2 each, subject to requisite approvals.

We wish to inform that pursuant to the approval of the Members of the Bank at its 27th Annual General Meeting held on August 20, 2021, the dividend on equity shares will be paid/despatched to the Members after deducting tax at source, wherever applicable, on or after September 1, 2021.

We request you to kindly take note of the same.

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051, India. Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414 Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122 Website www.icicibank.com CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road Vadodara 390007. India