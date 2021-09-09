ICICI Bank ( : ‘Bank') Report on Form 6-K (Form 6-K)

ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

We have been informed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Lombard) that their Board of Directors at the Meeting held on September 8, 2021 had allotted equity shares of ICICI Lombard to the eligible shareholders of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited ('Bharti AXA') as per their proportionate shareholding on the Record Date i.e. August 21, 2020 pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Bharti AXA and ICICI Lombard and their respective shareholders and creditors. ICICI Lombard has made disclosure to the stock exchanges vide their letter Ref no: MUM/SEC/143-09/2022 on September 8, 2021. Accordingly, with the Bank's shareholding reducing from 51.86% to 48.08%, ICICI Lombard has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Bank.

Please take the above information on record.

ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051, India. Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414 Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122 Website www.icicibank.com CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road Vadodara 390007. India