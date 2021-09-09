Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/09 07:14:08 am
720.25 INR   -0.10%
01:02pICICI BANK ( : ‘Bank') Report on Form 6-K (Form 6-K)
PU
09/08Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/07Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Bank ( : ‘Bank') Report on Form 6-K (Form 6-K)

09/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICICI Bank Limited (the 'Bank') Report on Form 6-K

We have been informed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Lombard) that their Board of Directors at the Meeting held on September 8, 2021 had allotted equity shares of ICICI Lombard to the eligible shareholders of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited ('Bharti AXA') as per their proportionate shareholding on the Record Date i.e. August 21, 2020 pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Bharti AXA and ICICI Lombard and their respective shareholders and creditors. ICICI Lombard has made disclosure to the stock exchanges vide their letter Ref no: MUM/SEC/143-09/2022 on September 8, 2021. Accordingly, with the Bank's shareholding reducing from 51.86% to 48.08%, ICICI Lombard has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Bank.

Please take the above information on record.

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 051, India.

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Website www.icicibank.com

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

Near Chakli Circle,

Old Padra Road

Vadodara 390007. India

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ICICI BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 640 B 8 698 M 8 698 M
Net income 2022 212 B 2 888 M 2 888 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 4 993 B 67 852 M 67 871 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 720,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED34.74%67 715
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.29%473 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.54%343 160
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.33%248 590
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%207 145
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%184 547