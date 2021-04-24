Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
ICICI Bank : Basel III - Pillar 3 disclosures at March 31, 2021

04/24/2021 | 10:22am EDT
Basel - Pillar 3 Disclosures

(Consolidated)

March 31, 2021

BASEL - PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES (CONSOLIDATED) AT MARCH 31, 2021

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued Basel III guidelines applicable with effect from April 1, 2013. The guidelines provide a transition schedule for Basel III implementation till March 31, 2019. On January 10, 2019, RBI had extended the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625% under Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) to March 31, 2020. Further, it was extended to September 30, 2020, April 1, 2021 and October 1, 2021. Upon full implementation of Basel III guidelines, the minimum capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) would be 11.70%, minimum Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) CRAR ratio would be 8.20% and minimum Tier-1 CRAR ratio would be 9.70%. This includes capital conservation buffer (CCB) and additional CET1 capital surcharge on account of the Bank being designated as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB).

As per the transitional arrangement, at March 31, 2021, ICICI Bank (the Bank) is required to maintain minimum CET1 CRAR of 7.575%, minimum Tier-1 CRAR of 9.075% and minimum total CRAR of 11.075%. The minimum capital requirement includes capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 1.875% and additional CET1 capital surcharge of 0.20% on account of the Bank being designated as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D- SIB).

The Basel III framework consists of three-mutually reinforcing pillars:

  1. Pillar 1: Minimum capital requirements for credit risk, market risk and operational risk
  2. Pillar 2: Supervisory review of capital adequacy
  3. Pillar 3: Market discipline

Market discipline (Pillar 3) comprises set of disclosures on the capital adequacy and risk management framework of the Bank. These disclosures have been set out in the following sections.

Table DF-1: Scope of Application

  1. Group entities considered for consolidation

The following table lists ICICI Bank's financial and non-financial subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures and other entities consolidated for preparation of consolidated financial statements and their treatment in consolidated capital adequacy computations.

1

Basel - Pillar 3 Disclosures

(Consolidated)

March 31, 2021

Name of the

Included

Method of

Included

Method of

Reasons for

Reasons for

entity

under

accounting

under

regulatory

difference in

consolidation

accounting

consolidation

regulatory

consolidation

the method of

under only

[Country of

scope of

scope of

consolidation

one of the

incorporation]

consolidation

consolidation

scopes of

consolidation

ICICI Bank UK

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

PLC

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

[United

Kingdom]

ICICI Bank

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Canada

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

[Canada]

ICICI Securities

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Limited

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

[India]

ICICI Securities

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Holdings Inc.1

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

[USA]

ICICI Securities

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Inc.1

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

[USA]

ICICI Securities

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Primary

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Dealership

Limited

[India]

ICICI Venture

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Funds

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Management

Company

Limited

[India]

ICICI Home

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Finance

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Company

Limited

[India]

ICICI

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Trusteeship

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Services Limited

[India]

ICICI Investment

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Management

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Company

Limited

[India]

ICICI

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

International

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Limited

[Mauritius]

2

Basel - Pillar 3 Disclosures

(Consolidated)

March 31, 2021

Name of the

Included

Method of

Included

Method of

Reasons for

Reasons for

entity

under

accounting

under

regulatory

difference in

consolidation

accounting

consolidation

regulatory

consolidation

the method of

under only

[Country of

scope of

scope of

consolidation

one of the

incorporation]

consolidation

consolidation

scopes of

consolidation

ICICI Prudential

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Pension Funds

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Management

Company

Limited2

[India]

ICICI Prudential

Yes

Consolidated

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

This

is

an

Life Insurance

as per AS 21

insurance entity

Company

and

not

Limited

required

to

be

[India]

consolidated for

regulatory

reporting.

Investment

in

this

entity

is

deducted

from

capital

for

capital

adequacy

computation

ICICI Lombard

Yes

Consolidated

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

This

is

an

General

as per AS 21

insurance entity

Insurance

and

not

Company

required

to

be

Limited

consolidated for

[India]

regulatory

reporting.

Investment

in

this

entity

is

deducted

from

capital

for

capital

adequacy

computation

ICICI Prudential

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Asset

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Management

Company

Limited [India]

ICICI Prudential

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Trust Limited

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

[India]

ICICI Strategic

Yes

Consolidated

Yes

Consolidated

Not applicable

Not applicable

Investments

as per AS 21

as per AS 21

Fund

3

Basel - Pillar 3 Disclosures

(Consolidated)

March 31, 2021

Name of the

Included

Method of

Included

Method of

Reasons for

Reasons for

entity

under

accounting

under

regulatory

difference in

consolidation

accounting

consolidation

regulatory

consolidation

the method of

under only

[Country of

scope of

scope of

consolidation

one of the

incorporation]

consolidation

consolidation

scopes of

consolidation

[India]

I-Process

Yes

Accounted as

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

This is a non-

Services (India)

per AS 23

financial

entity

Private Limited3

and

not

[India]

required

to

be

consolidated for

regulatory

reporting.

Investment

in

this entity is risk

weighted

for

capital

adequacy

computation

NIIT Institute of

Yes

Accounted as

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

This is a non-

Finance Banking

per AS 23

financial

entity

and Insurance

and

not

Training

required

to

be

Limited3

consolidated for

[India]

regulatory

reporting.

Investment

in

this entity is risk

weighted

for

capital

adequacy

computation

ICICI Merchant

Yes

Accounted as

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

The

Services Private

per AS 23

consolidation of

Limited3

this

entity

is

[India]

done

by

equity

method.

Investment

in

this entity is risk

weighted

for

capital

adequacy

computation

India Infradebt

Yes

Accounted as

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

The

Limited3

per AS 23

consolidation of

[India]

this

entity

is

done by equity

method.

Investment

in

4

Basel - Pillar 3 Disclosures

(Consolidated)

March 31, 2021

Name of the

Included

Method of

Included

Method of

Reasons for

Reasons for

entity

under

accounting

under

regulatory

difference in

consolidation

accounting

consolidation

regulatory

consolidation

the method of

under only

[Country of

scope of

scope of

consolidation

one of the

incorporation]

consolidation

consolidation

scopes of

consolidation

this entity is risk

weighted

for

capital

adequacy

computation

India Advantage

Yes

Accounted as

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

The

Fund-III3

per AS 23

consolidation of

[India]

this

entity

is

done by equity

method.

Investment

in

this entity is risk

weighted

for

capital

adequacy

computation

India Advantage

Yes

Accounted as

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

The

Fund-IV3

per AS 23

consolidation of

[India]

this

entity

is

done by equity

method.

Investment

in

this entity is risk

weighted

for

capital

adequacy

computation

Arteria

Yes

Accounted as

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

This is a non-

Technologies

per AS 23

financial

entity

Private Limited3

and

not

[India]

required

to

be

consolidated for

regulatory

reporting.

Investment

in

this entity is risk

weighted

for

capital

adequacy

computation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 14:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
