ICICI Bank : Capital composition and reconciliation at March 31, 2021
Composition of capital (Consolidated) March 31,2021
(Rs. In million)
Table DF-11: Composition of Capital
At March 31, 2021
Ref. No.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
1
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus
503,528.8
A1+B3
(share premium)
|
2
Retained earnings
349,353.1
B10
B1+B2+B4+B
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
622,551.3
5+B6+B7+B8
+B9+B11+B1
3
|
4
|
Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to
|
-
|
|
non-joint stock companies)
Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January
-
|
2018
5
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
4,866.6
C1
(amount allowed in group CET1)
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
1,480,299.9
Common
Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
7
Prudential valuation adjustments
1,467.7
8
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
460.0
L
9
Intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
10
Deferred tax assets
-
11
Cash-flow hedge reserve
-
12
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
-
13
Securitisation gain on sale
-
14
Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities
0.0
15
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
591.9
16
Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on
254.0
|
17
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
18.7
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that
18
are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short
-
positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share
capital (amount above 10% threshold)
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and
19
insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net
-
|
20
Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
-
21
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%
-
|
22
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
23
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
24
of which: mortgage servicing rights
-
25
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
26
National specific regulatory adjustments
46,070.5
26a
of which: Investments in the equity capital of the unconsolidated insurance
46,070.5
|
26b
of which: Investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated non-financial
-
|
26c
of which: Shortfall in the equity capital of majority owned financial entities
-
|
26d
Unamortised pension funds expenditures
-
REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN
-
|
RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT
27
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient
-
|
Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1
48,862.8
29
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
1,431,437.1
Additional
Tier 1 capital: instruments
30
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock
101,200.0
|
31
of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
-
|
32
of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
101,200.0
|
E2
33
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier
-
|
1 and preference share capital permitted by RBI
Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5)
34
issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group
-
|
AT1)
35
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
36
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
101,200.0
Additional
Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
37
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
38
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
1,895.0
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that
39
are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short
-
|
positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued
common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance
40
entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible
-
|
short positions)
41
National specific regulatory adjustments
41a
Investments in the Additional Tier 1 capital of unconsolidated insurance
-
|
subsidiaries
41b
Shortfall in the Additional Tier 1 capital of majority owned financial entities
-
|
which have not been consolidated with the bank
Regulatory Adjustments Applied to Additional Tier 1 in respect of Amounts
Subject to Pre-Basel III Treatment
-
OF WHICH: Investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated insurance
-
|
subsidiaries
42
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2
-
|
to cover deductions
43
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital
1,895.0
|
|
44
|
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
|
99,305.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
44a
|
Additional Tier 1 capital reckoned for capital adequacy
|
99,305.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) (row 29 + row 44a)
|
1,530,742.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2
|
29,224.1
|
E3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or
|
|
|
48
|
34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in
|
4,292.3
|
E4,E5
|
|
group Tier 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
4,292.3
|
E4,E5
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
Provisions
|
57,229.6
|
F3+B12
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
90,745.9
|
|
|
|
|
Composition of capital (Consolidated) March 31,2021
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. In million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table DF-11: Composition of Capital
|
At March 31, 2021
|
Ref. No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that
|
|
|
|
54
|
are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short
|
-
|
|
|
positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common share capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance
|
|
|
|
55
|
entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible
|
-
|
|
|
|
short positions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
National specific regulatory adjustments (56a+56b)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56a
|
of which: Investments in the Tier 2 capital of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56b
|
of which: Shortfall in the Tier 2 capital of majority owned financial entities
|
-
|
|
|
which have not been consolidated with the bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory Adjustments Applied To Tier 2 in respect of Amounts Subject to
|
-
|
|
|
|
Pre-Basel III Treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OF WHICH: Investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated insurance
|
-
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OF WHICH: [INSERT TYPE OF ADJUSTMENT
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
Tier 2 capital (T2)
|
90,745.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58a
|
Tier 2 capital reckoned for capital adequacy
|
90,745.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58b
|
Excess Additional Tier 1 capital reckoned as Tier 2 capital
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58c
|
Total Tier 2 capital admissible for capital adequacy (row 58a + row 58b)
|
90,745.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) (row 45+row 58c)
|
1,621,488.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-
|
8,593,778.8
|
|
|
|
BASEL III TREATMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
Total risk weighted assets (row 60a +row 60b +row 60c)
|
8,593,778.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60a
|
of which: total credit risk weighted assets
|
6,992,230.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60b
|
of which: total market risk weighted assets
|
722,977.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60c
|
of which: total operational risk weighted assets
|
878,570.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
|
16.66%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
|
17.81%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
|
18.87%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus
|
|
|
|
64
|
capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, expressed
|
7.575%
|
|
|
|
as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
1.875%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
of which: G-SIB buffer requirement
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which: D-SIB buffer requirement
|
0.20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk
|
-
|
|
|
weighted assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composition of capital (Consolidated) March 31,2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. In million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table DF-11: Composition of Capital
|
At March 31, 2021
|
Ref. No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National minima (if different from Basel III)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
National Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel III
|
7.08%
|
|
|
|
minimum)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
National Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel III minimum)
|
9.08%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
National total capital minimum ratio (if different from Basel III minimum)
|
11.08%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Significant investments in the common stock of financials
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax
|
89,851.7
|
K2
|
|
|
liability)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to
|
40,343.4
|
|
|
|
standardised approach (prior to application of cap)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach
|
87,402.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to
|
NA
|
|
|
|
internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of cap)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based
|
NA
|
|
|
|
approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after
|
NA
|
|
|
|
redemptions and maturities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions
|
NA
|
|
|
|
and maturities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions
|
NA
|
|
|
|
and maturities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composition of capital (Consolidated) March 31,2021
Notes to the Template
|
Row No.
|
|
|
of the
|
Particular
|
Rs.in million
|
template
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets associated with accumulated losses
|
-
|
10
|
Deferred tax assets (excluding those associated with
|
|
accumulated losses) net of Deferred tax liability
|
-
|
|
|
Total as indicated in row 10
|
-
|
|
If investments in insurance subsidiaries are not deducted fully
|
|
|
from capital and instead considered under 10% threshold for
|
|
19
|
deduction, the resultant increase in the capital of bank
|
-
|
of which: Increase in Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
-
|
|
|
of which: Increase in Additional Tier 1 capital
|
-
|
|
of which: Increase in Tier 2 capital
|
-
|
|
If investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated non-
|
|
|
financial subsidiaries are not deducted and hence, risk weighted
|
|
26b
|
then:
|
-
|
|
(i) Increase in Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
-
|
|
(ii) Increase in risk weighted assets
|
-
|
|
Excess AT1 not reckoned for capital adequacy (difference
|
|
|
between AT1 as reported in row 44 and admissible AT1 as
|
|
44a
|
reported in 44a
|
-
|
|
of which: Excess AT1 which is considered as Tier 2 capital
|
|
|
under row 58b
|
-
|
|
Eligible Provisions included in Tier 2
|
40,343.38
|
50
|
Eligible Revaluation Reserves included in Tier 2
|
-
|
|
Total of row 50
|
40,343.38
|
58a
|
Excess T2 not reckoned for capital adequacy (difference
|
|
between T2 as reported in row 58 and T2 as reported in 58a
|
-
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 14:23:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
578 B
7 720 M
7 720 M
|Net income 2021
|
157 B
2 098 M
2 098 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|24,5x
|Yield 2021
|0,49%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 942 B
52 586 M
52 624 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|6,82x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|6,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|131 232
|Free-Float
|98,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|
|Average target price
|
|Last Close Price
|
569,95
|Spread / Highest target
|
-
|Spread / Average Target
|
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-