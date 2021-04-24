ICICI Bank : Capital composition and reconciliation at March 31, 2021

Composition of capital (Consolidated) March 31,2021

(Rs. In million)

Table DF-11: Composition of Capital At March 31, 2021 Ref. No.

National minima (if different from Basel III)

69 National Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel III 7.08%

minimum)

70 National Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel III minimum) 9.08%

71 National total capital minimum ratio (if different from Basel III minimum) 11.08%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72 Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials -

73 Significant investments in the common stock of financials -

74 Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability) -

75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax 89,851.7 K2

liability)

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76 Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to 40,343.4

standardised approach (prior to application of cap)

77 Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach 87,402.9

78 Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to NA

internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of cap)

79 Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based NA

approach

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements

80 Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements NA

81 Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after NA

redemptions and maturities)

82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements NA

83 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions NA

and maturities)

84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements NA

85 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions NA