    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
ICICI Bank : Capital composition and reconciliation at March 31, 2021

04/24/2021 | 10:24am EDT
Composition of capital (Consolidated) March 31,2021

(Rs. In million)

Table DF-11: Composition of Capital

At March 31, 2021

Ref. No.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus

503,528.8

A1+B3

(share premium)

2

Retained earnings

349,353.1

B10

B1+B2+B4+B

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

622,551.3

5+B6+B7+B8

+B9+B11+B1

3

4

Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to

-

non-joint stock companies)

Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January

-

2018

5

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

4,866.6

C1

(amount allowed in group CET1)

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

1,480,299.9

Common

Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Prudential valuation adjustments

1,467.7

8

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

460.0

L

9

Intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

10

Deferred tax assets

-

11

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13

Securitisation gain on sale

-

14

Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities

0.0

15

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

591.9

16

Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on

254.0

reported balance sheet)

17

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

18.7

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that

18

are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short

-

positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share

capital (amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and

19

insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net

-

of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%

-

threshold, net of related tax liability)

22

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

26

National specific regulatory adjustments

46,070.5

26a

of which: Investments in the equity capital of the unconsolidated insurance

46,070.5

subsidiaries

26b

of which: Investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated non-financial

-

subsidiaries

26c

of which: Shortfall in the equity capital of majority owned financial entities

-

which have not been consolidated with the bank

26d

Unamortised pension funds expenditures

-

REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN

-

RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

27

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient

-

Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

48,862.8

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

1,431,437.1

Additional

Tier 1 capital: instruments

30

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock

101,200.0

surplus (31+32)

31

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

-

(Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares)

32

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

101,200.0

(Perpetual debt Instruments)

E2

33

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier

-

1 and preference share capital permitted by RBI

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5)

34

issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group

-

AT1)

35

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

101,200.0

Additional

Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

38

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

1,895.0

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that

39

are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short

-

positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued

common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance

40

entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible

-

short positions)

41

National specific regulatory adjustments

41a

Investments in the Additional Tier 1 capital of unconsolidated insurance

-

subsidiaries

41b

Shortfall in the Additional Tier 1 capital of majority owned financial entities

-

which have not been consolidated with the bank

Regulatory Adjustments Applied to Additional Tier 1 in respect of Amounts

Subject to Pre-Basel III Treatment

-

OF WHICH: Investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated insurance

-

subsidiaries

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2

-

to cover deductions

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

1,895.0

44

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

99,305.0

44a

Additional Tier 1 capital reckoned for capital adequacy

99,305.0

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) (row 29 + row 44a)

1,530,742.1

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

-

47

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

29,224.1

E3

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or

48

34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in

4,292.3

E4,E5

group Tier 2)

49

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

4,292.3

E4,E5

50

Provisions

57,229.6

F3+B12

51

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

90,745.9

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

53

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that

54

are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short

-

positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued

common share capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)

Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance

55

entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible

-

short positions)

56

National specific regulatory adjustments (56a+56b)

-

56a

of which: Investments in the Tier 2 capital of unconsolidated subsidiaries

56b

of which: Shortfall in the Tier 2 capital of majority owned financial entities

-

which have not been consolidated with the bank

Regulatory Adjustments Applied To Tier 2 in respect of Amounts Subject to

-

Pre-Basel III Treatment

OF WHICH: Investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated insurance

-

subsidiaries

OF WHICH: [INSERT TYPE OF ADJUSTMENT

-

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

58

Tier 2 capital (T2)

90,745.9

58a

Tier 2 capital reckoned for capital adequacy

90,745.9

58b

Excess Additional Tier 1 capital reckoned as Tier 2 capital

-

58c

Total Tier 2 capital admissible for capital adequacy (row 58a + row 58b)

90,745.9

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) (row 45+row 58c)

1,621,488.0

RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-

8,593,778.8

BASEL III TREATMENT

60

Total risk weighted assets (row 60a +row 60b +row 60c)

8,593,778.8

60a

of which: total credit risk weighted assets

6,992,230.2

60b

of which: total market risk weighted assets

722,977.9

60c

of which: total operational risk weighted assets

878,570.7

Capital ratios

61

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

16.66%

62

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

17.81%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

18.87%

Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus

64

capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, expressed

7.575%

as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

1.875%

66

of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement

-

67

of which: G-SIB buffer requirement

-

of which: D-SIB buffer requirement

0.20%

68

Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk

-

weighted assets)

National minima (if different from Basel III)

69

National Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel III

7.08%

minimum)

70

National Tier 1 minimum ratio (if different from Basel III minimum)

9.08%

71

National total capital minimum ratio (if different from Basel III minimum)

11.08%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72

Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials

-

73

Significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

74

Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax

89,851.7

K2

liability)

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to

40,343.4

standardised approach (prior to application of cap)

77

Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardised approach

87,402.9

78

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to

NA

internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of cap)

79

Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based

NA

approach

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements

80

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

81

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after

NA

redemptions and maturities)

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions

NA

and maturities)

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions

NA

and maturities)

Deferred tax assets associated with accumulated losses

-

10

Deferred tax assets (excluding those associated with

accumulated losses) net of Deferred tax liability

-

Total as indicated in row 10

-

If investments in insurance subsidiaries are not deducted fully

from capital and instead considered under 10% threshold for

19

deduction, the resultant increase in the capital of bank

-

of which: Increase in Common Equity Tier 1 capital

-

of which: Increase in Additional Tier 1 capital

-

of which: Increase in Tier 2 capital

-

If investments in the equity capital of unconsolidated non-

financial subsidiaries are not deducted and hence, risk weighted

26b

then:

-

(i) Increase in Common Equity Tier 1 capital

-

(ii) Increase in risk weighted assets

-

Excess AT1 not reckoned for capital adequacy (difference

between AT1 as reported in row 44 and admissible AT1 as

44a

reported in 44a

-

of which: Excess AT1 which is considered as Tier 2 capital

under row 58b

-

Eligible Provisions included in Tier 2

40,343.38

50

Eligible Revaluation Reserves included in Tier 2

-

Total of row 50

40,343.38

58a

Excess T2 not reckoned for capital adequacy (difference

between T2 as reported in row 58 and T2 as reported in 58a

-

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 14:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
