ICICI Bank : Indian shares held back by metal stocks

BENGALURU, May 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely
unchanged on Thursday as gains in some financial and IT stocks
countered a sell-off in metals fuelled by China's decision to
stabilise commodity markets.
Both the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex
traded in a narrow range as investor risk appetite
declined globally over inflationary worries.
By 0445 GMT, the Nifty 50 was down 0.03% at 15,017.65 and
the Sensex was 0.09% higher at 49,953.50, weighed down by a near
3% drop in metal stocks - the most among sectoral
indexes.
China, the world's biggest metal user, said on Wednesday it
would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand
to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices.
Metal stocks in India had seen meaty gains in April and
early May as commodity prices soared. The sub-index is still up
about 5% this month after a near 22% surge in April.
"We are replicating trends of global stock markets," said
Ajit Mishra, vice president, research, at Religare Broking.
"We might be cautious today but overall, the trend remains
positive and markets will keep a close eye on developing things
like domestic COVID-19 cases."
In broader Asia, stocks paused after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting flagged the possibility of
a debate on scaling back asset purchases and diminished risk
appetite.
In Mumbai trading, lender ICICI Bank and IT major
Infosys held on to gains, adding nearly 1% each.
Shares of Indian fertiliser companies eked out gains after
the central government said it would hike subsidies for
diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser by 140%.
Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below
the 300,000 mark and deaths backed off from record
highs.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)