Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/20 01:12:03 am
630.2 INR   +0.76%
01:18aICICI BANK  : Indian shares held back by metal stocks
RE
01:17aIndian shares pressured by metal sell-off
RE
05/19Indian shares pause rally as some banks, Reliance fall after run-up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Bank : Indian shares held back by metal stocks

05/20/2021 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, May 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Thursday as gains in some financial and IT stocks countered a sell-off in metals fuelled by China's decision to stabilise commodity markets.

Both the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex traded in a narrow range as investor risk appetite declined globally over inflationary worries.

By 0445 GMT, the Nifty 50 was down 0.03% at 15,017.65 and the Sensex was 0.09% higher at 49,953.50, weighed down by a near 3% drop in metal stocks - the most among sectoral indexes.

China, the world's biggest metal user, said on Wednesday it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices.

Metal stocks in India had seen meaty gains in April and early May as commodity prices soared. The sub-index is still up about 5% this month after a near 22% surge in April.

"We are replicating trends of global stock markets," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research, at Religare Broking.

"We might be cautious today but overall, the trend remains positive and markets will keep a close eye on developing things like domestic COVID-19 cases."

In broader Asia, stocks paused after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases and diminished risk appetite.

In Mumbai trading, lender ICICI Bank and IT major Infosys held on to gains, adding nearly 1% each.

Shares of Indian fertiliser companies eked out gains after the central government said it would hike subsidies for diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser by 140%.

Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark and deaths backed off from record highs. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICICI BANK LIMITED 0.70% 630.2 Delayed Quote.16.90%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.25% 1340.75 Delayed Quote.6.47%
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
01:18aICICI BANK  : Indian shares held back by metal stocks
RE
01:17aIndian shares pressured by metal sell-off
RE
05/19Indian shares pause rally as some banks, Reliance fall after run-up
RE
05/18India's Nifty hits 2-month high as COVID-19 cases stay below 300,000 mark
RE
05/17GENSOL ENGINEERING  : Settles Loan from ICICI Bank
MT
05/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
05/17Indian shares rise with financials in lead as COVID-19 cases fall
RE
05/17Indian shares rise with financials in lead as COVID-19 cases fall
RE
05/14Asian ADRs Climb in Friday Trading
MT
05/13Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 578 B 7 906 M 7 906 M
Net income 2021 157 B 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 4 328 B 59 116 M 59 159 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 625,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED16.90%59 116
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.79%491 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.47%361 282
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%276 593
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.27.30%219 976
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 133