ICICI Bank : Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure at March 31, 2021.

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

March 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO DISCLOSURE AT MARCH 31, 2021

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) had introduced the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) in order to ensure that a bank has an adequate stock of unencumbered High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to survive a significant liquidity stress lasting for a period of 30 days. LCR is defined as a ratio of HQLA to the total net cash outflows estimated for the next 30 calendar days.

The Bank is required to maintain the LCR on a standalone Bank and on a Group Level. The minimum LCR requirement set out in the RBI guideline for the standalone Bank and for Group effective January 1, 2019 is 100%. In order to accommodate the burden on banks' cash flows on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, RBI permitted banks to maintain LCR at 80.0% with effect from April 17, 2020, 90.0% from October 1, 2020 and 100% from April 1, 2021.

The key entities covered in the Group LCR are ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Bank UK PLC, ICICI Bank Canada, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited and ICICI Venture Fund Management Company Limited.

As per the RBI guidelines, for the LCR on a consolidated basis, a cross-border banking group should apply the liquidity parameters adopted in the home jurisdiction to all legal entities being consolidated except for the treatment of retail and small business deposits which would be based on the relevant parameters adopted in the host jurisdictions in which the entities operate. ICICI Bank Canada and ICICI Bank UK PLC have followed the treatment for retail and small business deposits as specified by their respective regulators. For all other parameters, the RBI- prescribed LCR factors are applicable for the purposes of the Group LCR computation. The excess HQLA maintained at the group entities over their respective regulatory requirement has not been considered in the Group LCR computation.

The following table sets out the average of unweighted and weighted value of the LCR components of the ICICI Group. The simple average has been computed based on daily values for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.