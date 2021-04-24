ICICI Bank : Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure at March 31, 2021.
04/24/2021 | 10:24am EDT
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio
March 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO DISCLOSURE AT MARCH 31, 2021
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) had introduced the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) in order to ensure that a bank has an adequate stock of unencumbered High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to survive a significant liquidity stress lasting for a period of 30 days. LCR is defined as a ratio of HQLA to the total net cash outflows estimated for the next 30 calendar days.
The Bank is required to maintain the LCR on a standalone Bank and on a Group Level. The minimum LCR requirement set out in the RBI guideline for the standalone Bank and for Group effective January 1, 2019 is 100%. In order to accommodate the burden on banks' cash flows on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, RBI permitted banks to maintain LCR at 80.0% with effect from April 17, 2020, 90.0% from October 1, 2020 and 100% from April 1, 2021.
The key entities covered in the Group LCR are ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Bank UK PLC, ICICI Bank Canada, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited and ICICI Venture Fund Management Company Limited.
As per the RBI guidelines, for the LCR on a consolidated basis, a cross-border banking group should apply the liquidity parameters adopted in the home jurisdiction to all legal entities being consolidated except for the treatment of retail and small business deposits which would be based on the relevant parameters adopted in the host jurisdictions in which the entities operate. ICICI Bank Canada and ICICI Bank UK PLC have followed the treatment for retail and small business deposits as specified by their respective regulators. For all other parameters, the RBI- prescribed LCR factors are applicable for the purposes of the Group LCR computation. The excess HQLA maintained at the group entities over their respective regulatory requirement has not been considered in the Group LCR computation.
The following table sets out the average of unweighted and weighted value of the LCR components of the ICICI Group. The simple average has been computed based on daily values for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
1
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio
March 31, 2021
₹ in million
Three months
March 2021
December 2020
September 2020
June 2020
ended
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Particulars
unweighted
weighted
unweighted
weighted
unweighte
weighted
unweighted
weighted
value
value
value
value
d value
value
value
value
High
quality liquid
assets
1
Total high quality
N.A.
2,808,712.0
N.A.
2,785,342.3
N.A.
2,739,221.4
N.A.
2,531,989.6
liquid assets
Cash
outflows
2
Retail deposits
5,524,325.1
467,427.7
5,304,645.7
450,196.8
5,047,968.4
428,196.9
4,800,675.7
403,724.8
and deposits
from small
business
customers, of
which:
(i)
Stable deposits
1,844,229.5
91,922.1
1,806,633.9
90,043.3
1,740,945.2
86,772.2
1,674,196.4
83,405.7
(ii)
Less stable
3,680,095.6
375,505.6
3,498,011.8
360,153.5
3,307,023.2
341,424.7
3,126,479.3
320,319.1
deposits
3
Unsecured
2,870,705.5
1,548,326.8
2,666,017.7
1,432,027.3
2,581,190.3
1,362,873.5
2,501,502.8
1,321,574.7
wholesale
funding, of
which:
(i)
Operational
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
deposits (all
counterparties)
(ii)
Non-operational
2,835,300.3
1,512,921.6
2,598,713.7
1,364,723.3
2,508,451.2
1,290,134.4
2,429,684.4
1,249,756.3
deposits (all
counterparties)
(iii)
Unsecured debt
35,405.2
35,405.2
67,304.0
67,304.0
72,739.1
72,739.1
71,818.4
71,818.4
4
Secured
N.A.
363.7
N.A.
0.0
N.A.
506.3
N.A.
1,180.8
wholesale
2
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio
March 31, 2021
Three months
March 2021
December 2020
September 2020
June 2020
ended
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Particulars
unweighted
weighted
unweighted
weighted
unweighte
weighted
unweighted
weighted
value
value
value
value
d value
value
value
value
funding
5
Additional
397,794.2
154,301.9
385,921.1
153,192.2
366,072.6
147,891.7
358,394.8
147,205.7
requirements, of
which:
(i)
Outflows related
116,377.2
116,377.2
114,549.9
114,549.9
112,677.9
112,677.9
111,738.0
111,738.0
to derivative
exposures and
other collateral
requirements
(ii)
Outflows related
155.2
155.2
144.3
144.3
137.4
137.4
94.5
94.5
to loss of funding
on debt products
(iii)
Credit and
281,261.8
37,769.5
271,226.9
38,498.0
253,257.3
35,076.4
246,562.3
35,373.2
liquidity facilities
6
Other contractual
257,260.2
257,260.2
226,712.1
226,712.1
199,276.2
199,276.2
159,250.9
159,250.9
funding
obligations
7
Other contingent
3,266,459.9
139,382.0
3,037,559.3
128,140.7
2,923,812.5
121,834.0
2,927,026.8
121,450.0
funding
obligations
8
Total Cash
N.A.
2,567,062.3
N.A.
2,390,269.1
N.A.
2,260,578.6
N.A.
2,154,386.9
Outflows
9
Secured lending
369,595.1
9.0
517,196.8
7.2
471,176.2
10.1
471,897.9
5.6
(e.g. reverse
repos)
10
Inflows from fully
549,791.1
423,332.6
484,450.4
375,483.2
427,557.3
323,388.6
421,469.9
315,677.1
performing
exposures
3
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio
March 31, 2021
Three months
March 2021
December 2020
September 2020
June 2020
ended
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Particulars
unweighted
weighted
unweighted
weighted
unweighte
weighted
unweighted
weighted
value
value
value
value
d value
value
value
value
11
Other cash
90,541.0
57,481.1
78,941.7
48,593.3
87,013.0
48,960.1
82,887.5
45,810.5
inflows
12
Total Cash
1,009,927.2
480,822.7
1,080,588.9
424,083.7
985,746.5
372,358.8
976,255.3
361,493.2
Inflows
13
Total HQLA
N.A.
2,808,712.0
N.A.
2,785,342.3
N.A.
2,739,221.4
N.A.
2,531,989.6
14
Total Net Cash
N.A.
2,086,239.6
N.A.
1,966,185.4
N.A.
1,888,219.8
N.A.
1,792,893.7
Outflows
15
Liquidity
N.A.
134.63%
N.A.
141.66%
N.A.
145.07%
N.A.
141.22%
coverage ratio
(%)
The Group, during the three months ended March 31, 2021, had maintained average HQLA (after haircut) of ₹ 2,808,712.0 million as against the average HQLA requirement of ₹ 1,877,615.6 million. HQLA primarily included government securities in excess of minimum Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), the extent allowed under the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and the Facility to Avail Liquidity for LCR (FALLCR). Additionally, cash, balances in excess of cash reserve requirement with RBI & the overseas central banks and marketable securities issued by foreign sovereigns form part of level 1 HQLA. Level 2 HQLA primarily consisted of AA- and above rated corporate bonds and commercial papers. Based on discussions with RBI, the Bank has re-classified 'Operational Deposits' as 'Non-operational Deposits' with effect from March 31, 2020.
RBI through its circular dated March 27, 2020 permitted banks to grant a moratorium to their customers on the payment of instalments and/or interest, falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. This period was extended by RBI till August 31, 2020 through its circular dated May 23, 2020. The Bank extended the moratorium to borrowers in accordance with its Board approved policies. The LCR computation includes the impact of the moratorium as implemented in the Bank's systems.
The average LCR of the ICICI Group for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 134.63%.