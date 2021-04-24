Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Bank : Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure at March 31, 2021.

04/24/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

March 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO DISCLOSURE AT MARCH 31, 2021

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) had introduced the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) in order to ensure that a bank has an adequate stock of unencumbered High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to survive a significant liquidity stress lasting for a period of 30 days. LCR is defined as a ratio of HQLA to the total net cash outflows estimated for the next 30 calendar days.

The Bank is required to maintain the LCR on a standalone Bank and on a Group Level. The minimum LCR requirement set out in the RBI guideline for the standalone Bank and for Group effective January 1, 2019 is 100%. In order to accommodate the burden on banks' cash flows on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, RBI permitted banks to maintain LCR at 80.0% with effect from April 17, 2020, 90.0% from October 1, 2020 and 100% from April 1, 2021.

The key entities covered in the Group LCR are ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Bank UK PLC, ICICI Bank Canada, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited and ICICI Venture Fund Management Company Limited.

As per the RBI guidelines, for the LCR on a consolidated basis, a cross-border banking group should apply the liquidity parameters adopted in the home jurisdiction to all legal entities being consolidated except for the treatment of retail and small business deposits which would be based on the relevant parameters adopted in the host jurisdictions in which the entities operate. ICICI Bank Canada and ICICI Bank UK PLC have followed the treatment for retail and small business deposits as specified by their respective regulators. For all other parameters, the RBI- prescribed LCR factors are applicable for the purposes of the Group LCR computation. The excess HQLA maintained at the group entities over their respective regulatory requirement has not been considered in the Group LCR computation.

The following table sets out the average of unweighted and weighted value of the LCR components of the ICICI Group. The simple average has been computed based on daily values for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

1

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

March 31, 2021

in million

Three months

March 2021

December 2020

September 2020

June 2020

ended

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Particulars

unweighted

weighted

unweighted

weighted

unweighte

weighted

unweighted

weighted

value

value

value

value

d value

value

value

value

High

quality liquid

assets

1

Total high quality

N.A.

2,808,712.0

N.A.

2,785,342.3

N.A.

2,739,221.4

N.A.

2,531,989.6

liquid assets

Cash

outflows

2

Retail deposits

5,524,325.1

467,427.7

5,304,645.7

450,196.8

5,047,968.4

428,196.9

4,800,675.7

403,724.8

and deposits

from small

business

customers, of

which:

(i)

Stable deposits

1,844,229.5

91,922.1

1,806,633.9

90,043.3

1,740,945.2

86,772.2

1,674,196.4

83,405.7

(ii)

Less stable

3,680,095.6

375,505.6

3,498,011.8

360,153.5

3,307,023.2

341,424.7

3,126,479.3

320,319.1

deposits

3

Unsecured

2,870,705.5

1,548,326.8

2,666,017.7

1,432,027.3

2,581,190.3

1,362,873.5

2,501,502.8

1,321,574.7

wholesale

funding, of

which:

(i)

Operational

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

deposits (all

counterparties)

(ii)

Non-operational

2,835,300.3

1,512,921.6

2,598,713.7

1,364,723.3

2,508,451.2

1,290,134.4

2,429,684.4

1,249,756.3

deposits (all

counterparties)

(iii)

Unsecured debt

35,405.2

35,405.2

67,304.0

67,304.0

72,739.1

72,739.1

71,818.4

71,818.4

4

Secured

N.A.

363.7

N.A.

0.0

N.A.

506.3

N.A.

1,180.8

wholesale

2

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

March 31, 2021

Three months

March 2021

December 2020

September 2020

June 2020

ended

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Particulars

unweighted

weighted

unweighted

weighted

unweighte

weighted

unweighted

weighted

value

value

value

value

d value

value

value

value

funding

5

Additional

397,794.2

154,301.9

385,921.1

153,192.2

366,072.6

147,891.7

358,394.8

147,205.7

requirements, of

which:

(i)

Outflows related

116,377.2

116,377.2

114,549.9

114,549.9

112,677.9

112,677.9

111,738.0

111,738.0

to derivative

exposures and

other collateral

requirements

(ii)

Outflows related

155.2

155.2

144.3

144.3

137.4

137.4

94.5

94.5

to loss of funding

on debt products

(iii)

Credit and

281,261.8

37,769.5

271,226.9

38,498.0

253,257.3

35,076.4

246,562.3

35,373.2

liquidity facilities

6

Other contractual

257,260.2

257,260.2

226,712.1

226,712.1

199,276.2

199,276.2

159,250.9

159,250.9

funding

obligations

7

Other contingent

3,266,459.9

139,382.0

3,037,559.3

128,140.7

2,923,812.5

121,834.0

2,927,026.8

121,450.0

funding

obligations

8

Total Cash

N.A.

2,567,062.3

N.A.

2,390,269.1

N.A.

2,260,578.6

N.A.

2,154,386.9

Outflows

9

Secured lending

369,595.1

9.0

517,196.8

7.2

471,176.2

10.1

471,897.9

5.6

(e.g. reverse

repos)

10

Inflows from fully

549,791.1

423,332.6

484,450.4

375,483.2

427,557.3

323,388.6

421,469.9

315,677.1

performing

exposures

3

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

March 31, 2021

Three months

March 2021

December 2020

September 2020

June 2020

ended

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Particulars

unweighted

weighted

unweighted

weighted

unweighte

weighted

unweighted

weighted

value

value

value

value

d value

value

value

value

11

Other cash

90,541.0

57,481.1

78,941.7

48,593.3

87,013.0

48,960.1

82,887.5

45,810.5

inflows

12

Total Cash

1,009,927.2

480,822.7

1,080,588.9

424,083.7

985,746.5

372,358.8

976,255.3

361,493.2

Inflows

13

Total HQLA

N.A.

2,808,712.0

N.A.

2,785,342.3

N.A.

2,739,221.4

N.A.

2,531,989.6

14

Total Net Cash

N.A.

2,086,239.6

N.A.

1,966,185.4

N.A.

1,888,219.8

N.A.

1,792,893.7

Outflows

15

Liquidity

N.A.

134.63%

N.A.

141.66%

N.A.

145.07%

N.A.

141.22%

coverage ratio

(%)

The Group, during the three months ended March 31, 2021, had maintained average HQLA (after haircut) of 2,808,712.0 million as against the average HQLA requirement of 1,877,615.6 million. HQLA primarily included government securities in excess of minimum Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), the extent allowed under the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and the Facility to Avail Liquidity for LCR (FALLCR). Additionally, cash, balances in excess of cash reserve requirement with RBI & the overseas central banks and marketable securities issued by foreign sovereigns form part of level 1 HQLA. Level 2 HQLA primarily consisted of AA- and above rated corporate bonds and commercial papers. Based on discussions with RBI, the Bank has re-classified 'Operational Deposits' as 'Non-operational Deposits' with effect from March 31, 2020.

RBI through its circular dated March 27, 2020 permitted banks to grant a moratorium to their customers on the payment of instalments and/or interest, falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. This period was extended by RBI till August 31, 2020 through its circular dated May 23, 2020. The Bank extended the moratorium to borrowers in accordance with its Board approved policies. The LCR computation includes the impact of the moratorium as implemented in the Bank's systems.

The average LCR of the ICICI Group for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 134.63%.

4

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 14:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
10:24aICICI BANK  : Capital composition and reconciliation at March 31, 2021
PU
10:24aICICI BANK  : Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure at March 31, 2021.
PU
10:22aICICI BANK  : Basel III - Pillar 3 disclosures at March 31, 2021
PU
09:34aICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended March 31, 2021
PU
09:34aICICI BANK : Audited Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2021
PU
09:34aICICI BANK : Investor Presentation on Performance Review – Q4-2021
PU
04/22Asian ADRs Climb in Thursday Trading
MT
04/22Indian Stocks Snap Two-Day Losing Streak; ICICI Bank’s Stock Rallies 4%
MT
04/20MARKET CHATTER : ICICI Bank Unit Invests Over $7 Million to Part Fund Two Real E..
MT
04/16ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL : Investor Presentation for quarter ended March 31, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 578 B 7 720 M 7 720 M
Net income 2021 157 B 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 3 942 B 52 586 M 52 624 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 569,95 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED6.52%52 586
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%280 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 068
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%206 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ