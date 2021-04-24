ICICI Bank : Opening speech of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank at media call for the Quarter ended March 31, 2021

Media call on April 24, 2021: opening remarks Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions, political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the time taken for economic activity to resume at normal levels after the pandemic, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. This release does not constitute an offer of securities.

Good evening everyone. Joining me today for this call is our Group Chief Financial Officer- Rakesh Jha. Thank you all for joining us today. We hope that you are safe and in good health. The level of economic activity saw an increasing trend from January to March. However, the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks has led to the re-imposition of restrictions in various states and cities which have impacted economic activity. We would like to thank the medical and health workers' fraternity for their tireless effort in this fight against Covid-19. We express our gratitude to our colleagues who continue to serve our customers despite the challenging environment. At ICICI Bank, we have continued to steadily grow our business and franchise, while maintaining and enhancing the strength of our balance sheet. Our Board has today approved the financial results of ICICI Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. I would like to highlight a few key numbers: A. Profit and capital Core operating profit i.e. profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income grew by 20% year-on-year to ₹ 8,565 crore in Q4-2021. For FY2021, the core operating profit grew by 17% year-on-year to ` 31,351 crore Net interest income increased by 17% year-on-year to ₹ 10,431 crore in Q4-2021 from ₹ 8,927 crore in Q4-2020. As per the judgement of the Supreme Court, an estimated amount of 175

crore of the required refund of interest on interest and related amounts have been reduced from the interest income in Q4-2021 The net interest margin was 3.84% in Q4-2021 compared to 3.67% in the quarter Q3-2021 and 3.87% in Q4-2020 Fee income grew by 6% year-on-year to ₹ 3,815 crore in Q4-2021. Retail fees constituted about 77% of total fees in Q4-2021 The Bank's operating expenses increased by 4% year-on-year in Q4-2021. The profit after tax was ₹ 4,403 crore in Q4-2021 compared to ₹ 1,221 crore in Q4-2020. The profit after tax was ` 16,193 crore in FY2021 compared to ` 7,931 crore in FY2020 The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹ 2 per share for FY2021 subject to requisite approvals. At March 31, 2021, the Bank had a net worth of about ₹ 1.5 lakh crore and a CET-1 ratio of 16.80%, Tier 1 ratio of 18.06% and total capital adequacy ratio of 19.12%. B. Deposit growth 1. Deposit growth continued to be robust, with total deposits growing at 21.0% year-on-year to ₹ 9.3 lakh crore at March 31, 2021. The liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter was 138%, reflecting continued significant surplus liquidity. Our cost of deposits continues to be among the lowest in the system. We have focused on tapping into various ecosystems like payments, merchants and corporate ecosystems including the employees, startups, dealers and vendors. Our digital offerings and platforms

and efforts towards process decongestion have played an important role in the growth of our deposit franchise Average current account deposits increased by 34% year-on- year in Q4-2021 and 26% year-on-year in FY2021 Average savings account deposits increased by 21% year-on- year in Q4-2021 and 17% year-on-year in FY2021 Total term deposits increased by 18% year-on-year to ₹ 5 lakh crore at March 31, 2021. C. Loan growth Mortgage disbursements continued to increase this quarter over the previous quarter driven by our efforts to offer a convenient and frictionless experience to customers by digitising the entire underwriting process, with instant loan approvals. The growth in business banking continued to be robust, leveraging our distribution network and our digital platforms such as InstaBIZ and Trade Online. Till April 19, 2021 we have disbursed about ₹ 12,700 crore under the ECLGS 1.0 scheme and about ₹ 1,500 crore has been disbursed under the ECLGS 2.0 scheme . Credit card spends increased substantially in Q4 of 2021 over the previous quarter driven by spends across electronics, wellness and jewellery categories. The total Amazon Pay credit cards at March 31, 2021 are about 16 lakhs. The growth in the rural portfolio was driven by jewel loans. The retail loan portfolio grew by 20% year-on-year and 7% sequentially. Within the retail portfolio, the mortgage loan portfolio grew by 22% year-on-year, business banking by 41%,

rural loans by 27%, commercial vehicle and equipment loans by 8% and the auto loan portfolio by 13%. Growth in the personal loan and credit card portfolio was 9% year-on-year. This portfolio was ₹ 66,656 crore or 9% of the overall loan book at March 31, 2021. The growth of the performing domestic corporate portfolio was 13% year-on-year and 5% sequentially. Overall, the domestic loan portfolio grew by 18% year-on-year and 6% sequentially. 3. The overseas branches portfolio and within that, the non-India linked corporate portfolio, declined both sequentially and year- on-year, in line with the approach which we have articulated earlier. D. Digital initiatives Our micromarket strategy to tap opportunities based on the market potential and 360-degree customer coverage using ICICI STACK have played a significant role in expanding our franchise and deepening relationships with our customers. We continue to strengthen our position in the digital payments ecosystem by building seamless user journeys, facilitating higher transaction throughputs and driving repeat transactions. Our strategy is to participate both directly through our own platforms and partner with third party players in the P2P and P2M space of the UPI ecosystem In December 2020, we had expanded our state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, to iMobile Pay which offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. We have seen over

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.