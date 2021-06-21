Press Release June 21, 2021 For Immediate Release

ICICI Bank extends instant 'Cardless EMI' for online shopping; enhances

affordability of customers

Millions of pre-approved customers can instantly and digitally convert their high value purchases into easy EMIs

e-commerce brands First bank in the country to offer this facility

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced that it has introduced the instant 'Cardless EMI' facility to online purchases made on e-commerce platforms. The facility enhances affordability to millions of the Bank's pre-approved customers, as it allows them to instantly buy products or services online through Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) in just a few clicks by using their mobile phone and PAN. Customers can convert the transactions up to Rs. 5 lakh into easy monthly instalments by simply entering their registered mobile number, PAN and OTP (received on mobile number) at the check-out section of the e-commerce website or app. The facility can be availed across a host of categories such as electronics, home appliances, laptops, mobile phones, travel, fashion apparels, sports-wear, education and home décor.

ICICI Bank is the first in the industry to introduce convenient and instant cardless EMI facility for online shopping, seven months after it launched the same service at retail stores. The Bank has tied up with leading digital lending platforms namely FlexMoney and ShopSe to offer this facility across 2,500 brands including Bata, Bajaj Electricals, Career Launcher, D Décor, Decathlon, Duroflex, Flipkart, HealthifyMe, Henry Harvin Education, Kurl-on, Lenovo, Lido Learning, Myntra, Makemytrip, Morphy Richards, Nokia, ONLY, Panasonic, Pristyn Care, Raymonds, Simplilearn, Tata Cliq, Think & Learn, Toppr, Vedantu, Vero Moda, Vijay Sales and Urban Ladder. The Bank will add more brands to this facility in future.

Speaking on the new facility, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Head- Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, "We, at ICICI Bank, believe in providing innovative, convenient and hassle-free products to our customers. With this thought, we had introduced instant 'Cardless EMI' facility for retail stores in the last festive season to help our customers to purchase products of their choice in a completely contactless, digital and secure manner. Inspired by the encouraging response from it, we have now extended the facility for online shopping. With this, our customers can shop from over 2,500 e-commerce merchants and brands just by using mobile phone and PAN. The new offering improves affordability to millions of our customers as they can purchase high value products on EMIs and in a secure, convenient, instant and digital manner."

Mr. Yezdi Lashkari, Founder & CEO of FlexMoney Technologies said, "We are delighted to partner with ICICI Bank and enable their customers to shop with 'Cardless EMI' at their favourite e-commerce merchants and brands. We share ICICI Bank's vision that the future of purchase finance will be a frictionless, integrated, and cardless digital credit checkout experience for the consumer. FlexMoney's InstaCred platform provides a seamless and secure