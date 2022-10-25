INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled
for direction in a largely muted early trade on Tuesday, as
investors assessed weakness in Asia, while weighing prospects of
slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes ahead.
The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at
17,734.95 as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose
0.07% to 59,871.49.
The market will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
The benchmark indexes had started a truncated week higher on
Monday, to register gains for seven straight sessions.
The indexes had climbed 0.88% each at close in Monday's
one-hour "muhurat" trading session to mark the festival of
Diwali.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold a net 1.54
billion Indian rupees ($18.61 million) worth of equities on
Monday, while domestic investors bought net 801.2 million rupees
worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the
National Stock Exchange.
In broader Asia, equities fell to new 2-1/2 year lows on
Tuesday, as weakness in Chinese shares outweighed early gains
following a rally on Wall Street on hopes of a less aggressive
Federal Reserve.
In domestic trading, Nifty's public sector bank
and energy were among the top losers, falling 0.7%
and 0.4%, respectively.
ICICI Bank extended gains to rise more than 1%.
India's second-largest private-sector lender reported a 37% rise
in quarterly net profit on Saturday, as loan growth inched up
and provisions for bad loans fell.
($1 = 82.7440 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)