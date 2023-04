Standalone net profit for the quarter was 91.22 billion Indian rupees ($1.11 billion), up from 70.19 billion rupees in the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast the bank to report a net profit of 90.41 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)

