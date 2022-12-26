Advanced search
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:32 2022-12-26 am EST
885.30 INR   +0.73%
02:10aIndia federal police arrests Videocon chairman Dhoot in loan fraud case
RE
12/25INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start on oil price rise, rate hike fears
RE
12/23Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrested in loan fraud case - NDTV
RE
India federal police arrests Videocon chairman Dhoot in loan fraud case

12/26/2022 | 02:10am EST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's federal investigating agency has arrested Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case involving ICICI Bank, a source from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told Reuters on Monday.

The CBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In early 2019, the CBI filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against Dhoot, former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The agency alleged that ICICI Bank, under Chanda Kochhar, sanctioned 'high value' loans to Videocon, violating the bank's lending policies, in exchange for an investment by the consumer electronics company's owner in a business headed by Kochhar's husband.

The CBI arrested Chanda and Deepak Kochhar on Friday.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Income Statement Evolution
