  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
907.15 INR   +2.08%
07:13aIndia's ICICI Bank net profit jumps 37% as bad loan provisions drop
RE
10/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/21Crisil Retains AAA Rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Subordinated Debt; Outlook Stable
MT
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

India's ICICI Bank net profit jumps 37% as bad loan provisions drop

10/22/2022 | 07:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's second largest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a 37% rise in its September quarter net profit as loan growth inched up and provisions for bad loans fell.

Net profit rose to 75.58 billion rupees ($915.80 million), broadly in line with analysts' estimate of 73.51 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, was 147.9 billion rupees, up 26% from a year ago.

Advances grew 23% with the bank seeing robust demand across all segments including retail and commercial loans.

Credit growth at Indian banks continues to rise at its fastest pace in several quarters, up 16.4% year-on-year by Sept. 23, according to central bank data, even as the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 190 bps this financial year.

Net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank's profitability was at 4.31%.

Gross non-performing assets dropped to 3.19% compared to 3.41% in June quarter. Net non-performing assets fell to 0.61% from 0.70%.

($1 = 82.5290 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.61% 50.5 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 2.08% 907.15 Delayed Quote.22.56%
Financials
Sales 2023 775 B 9 376 M 9 376 M
Net income 2023 292 B 3 528 M 3 528 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 6 322 B 76 453 M 76 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 130 542
Free-Float 97,8%
