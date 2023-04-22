India's ICICI Bank posts 30% jump in Q4 net profit

MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank
on Saturday reported a 30% increase in fourth-quarter
net profit helped by improved net interest income and growth in
loans.
Standalone net profit rose to a record 91.22 billion Indian
rupees ($1.11 billion) from 70.19 billion a year earlier.
That topped the 90.41 billion forecast by analysts,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned
and paid, rose 40.2% to 176.67 billion rupees while the private
lender's net interest margin widened to 4.90% from 4%.
Its total advances grew by 18.7% largely led by retail loans
while deposits grew 10.9%.
Loan demand growth in India has stayed in double-digits in
recent months while lenders have looked to shore up their
deposit base amid tightened liquidity conditions.
"At this point in time, we are very comfortable with our
deposit growth," Executive Director Sandeep Batra told reporters
on a conference call.
"I do not think deposit growth will be a constraint to our
ability to grow our assets in a risk-calibrated manner."
ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross
non-performing assets (NPA) ratio falling to 2.81% from 3.60% a
year earlier.
It booked provisions and contingencies of 16.2 billion
rupees, up from 10.69 billion from a year ago.
Batra described the increased provisions as "prudent" given
the overall macro level uncertainty while adding the bank is not
seeing any stress in its balance sheet.
The bank's board on Saturday recommended a dividend of eight
rupees per share, subject to requisite approvals.
($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; editing by Mark Heinrich and Jason
Neely)