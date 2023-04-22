Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:19 2023-04-21 am EDT
885.65 INR   -0.98%
08:17aIcici Bank : Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q4-2023
PU
07:18aIndia's ICICI Bank posts 30% jump in Q4 net profit
RE
07:06aIndia ICICI Bank's net profit jumps 30% in January-March
RE
India's ICICI Bank posts 30% jump in Q4 net profit

04/22/2023 | 07:18am EDT
MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 30% increase in fourth-quarter net profit helped by improved net interest income and growth in loans.

Standalone net profit rose to a record 91.22 billion Indian rupees ($1.11 billion) from 70.19 billion a year earlier.

That topped the 90.41 billion forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 40.2% to 176.67 billion rupees while the private lender's net interest margin widened to 4.90% from 4%.

Its total advances grew by 18.7% largely led by retail loans while deposits grew 10.9%.

Loan demand growth in India has stayed in double-digits in recent months while lenders have looked to shore up their deposit base amid tightened liquidity conditions.

"At this point in time, we are very comfortable with our deposit growth," Executive Director Sandeep Batra told reporters on a conference call.

"I do not think deposit growth will be a constraint to our ability to grow our assets in a risk-calibrated manner."

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio falling to 2.81% from 3.60% a year earlier.

It booked provisions and contingencies of 16.2 billion rupees, up from 10.69 billion from a year ago.

Batra described the increased provisions as "prudent" given the overall macro level uncertainty while adding the bank is not seeing any stress in its balance sheet.

The bank's board on Saturday recommended a dividend of eight rupees per share, subject to requisite approvals.

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; editing by Mark Heinrich and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 812 B 9 901 M 9 901 M
Net income 2023 315 B 3 842 M 3 842 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 6 185 B 75 373 M 75 373 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 130 542
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Anindya Banerjee Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Prachiti Lalingkar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-0.58%75 373
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%155 195
