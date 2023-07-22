Standalone net profit rose to a record 96.48 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) for the first financial quarter from 69.05 billion in the same period a year earlier.
|Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07:40:42 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|997.00 INR
|+0.14%
|+3.85%
|+11.92%
|12:02pm
MUMBAI (Reuters) - ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, reported a 39.7% increase in April-June net profit on Saturday, helped by higher interest income and loan growth.
Standalone net profit rose to a record 96.48 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) for the first financial quarter from 69.05 billion in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 81.9800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by William Mallard)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2262.20 PTS
|+0.06%
|+0.86%
|-
|1675.75 INR
|-0.77%
|+1.90%
|154 B $
|997.00 INR
|+0.14%
|+3.85%
|85 068 M $
|28.20 TWD
|-0.35%
|+0.18%
|11 889 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.92%
|85 068 M $
|+20.87%
|91 221 M $
|+8.94%
|77 044 M $
|+0.23%
|66 940 M $
|+0.60%
|66 885 M $
|-7.22%
|63 843 M $
|-3.48%
|63 459 M $
|+25.91%
|63 452 M $
|+1.39%
|60 947 M $
|+20.15%
|59 940 M $