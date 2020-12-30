Indian shares close at record high for third day

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled at a
record high for a third straight session on Wednesday, tracking
upbeat investor sentiment globally and continued foreign
inflows.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.35% higher at
13,981.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose
0.28% to 47,746.22. Both indexes opened at record levels but
pulled back to swing between gains and losses for most part of
the session.
Indian stocks have surged since the start of November,
thanks to COVID-19 vaccine development and record levels of
inflows from foreign institutional investors on
liquidity-boosting measures from global central banks.
On Wednesday, other Asian markets also hit record highs,
while European shares gained as Britain approved a COVID-19
vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
"Positive news globally is supporting momentum. We are
seeing continued foreign inflows," said Anand James, chief
market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.
"The 14,000 level has been a lighthouse or a magic number
for the Nifty and it has been encouraging persistent buying."
Analysts have said while stocks remained overvalued, the
market could continue to rise in the absence of any negative
news.
The Nifty rose as much as 0.46% to 13,997 in late-afternoon
trade before pulling back.
Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the
top boosts to the Nifty.
Auto and metal stocks advanced the most among Nifty's
sub-indexes, with auto and metals
closing up over 1% each.
Shares of AstraZeneca Plc's Indian arm
closed up 2.5% after rising as much as 5.1%.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)