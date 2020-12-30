Log in
ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/30 05:29:14 am
528.75 INR   -0.01%
05:57aSensex, Nifty close at record high for third day
RE
05:47aIndian shares close at record high for third day
RE
12:28aIndian shares pause after record run as financials slip on profit-taking
RE
Indian shares close at record high for third day

12/30/2020 | 05:47am EST
BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled at a record high for a third straight session on Wednesday, tracking upbeat investor sentiment globally and continued foreign inflows.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.35% higher at 13,981.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28% to 47,746.22. Both indexes opened at record levels but pulled back to swing between gains and losses for most part of the session.

Indian stocks have surged since the start of November, thanks to COVID-19 vaccine development and record levels of inflows from foreign institutional investors on liquidity-boosting measures from global central banks.

On Wednesday, other Asian markets also hit record highs, while European shares gained as Britain approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

"Positive news globally is supporting momentum. We are seeing continued foreign inflows," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

"The 14,000 level has been a lighthouse or a magic number for the Nifty and it has been encouraging persistent buying."

Analysts have said while stocks remained overvalued, the market could continue to rise in the absence of any negative news.

The Nifty rose as much as 0.46% to 13,997 in late-afternoon trade before pulling back.

Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty.

Auto and metal stocks advanced the most among Nifty's sub-indexes, with auto and metals closing up over 1% each.

Shares of AstraZeneca Plc's Indian arm closed up 2.5% after rising as much as 5.1%. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED 1.62% 4539 End-of-day quote.73.04%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.79% 7518 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -0.01% 528.75 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
NIFTY 50 0.35% 13981.95 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NIFTY 500 0.37% 11509.65 Delayed Quote.15.82%
SENSEX 30 0.28% 47746.22 Real-time Quote.14.79%
Financials
Sales 2021 562 B 7 669 M 7 669 M
Net income 2021 141 B 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 3 651 B 49 775 M 49 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 528,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-1.87%49 775
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.09%381 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.33%260 444
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.45%259 610
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%191 803
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.97%163 918
