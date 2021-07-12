Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/12 12:31:45 am
648.35 INR   +1.53%
12:22aIndian shares rise on auto, financial boost; CPI data awaited
RE
07/08Asian ADRs Down Sharply Thursday Morning
MT
07/07Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Indian shares rise on auto, financial boost; CPI data awaited

07/12/2021 | 12:22am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gains in auto and financial stocks boosted Indian shares on Monday, with investors awaiting data on consumer price inflation (CPI) for June and industrial output for May.

As of 0357 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.49% each at 15,767.15 and 52,643.43 points, respectively.

ICICI Bank rose 1.7% and State Bank of India climbed 0.9%. The major lenders were among the top boosts to the Nifty Bank index that added 0.72%.

The Nifty Auto index, up 0.67%, was set to snap a four-day losing streak. Shares of the country's top automaker Maruti Suzuki jumped 1.1% as the company announced a price hike for one of its bestselling cars.

Sentiment was also be buoyed by a relief rally in Asian peers as U.S. stocks hitting all-time highs and China's policy easing helped calm jitters on global growth.

The focus is now on consumer inflation and industrial output data, which will be released later in the day.

The country's retail inflation probably accelerated to a seven-month high in June on rising food and fuel prices, staying above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICICI BANK LIMITED 1.50% 648.2 Delayed Quote.19.34%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.69% 7553.8 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
STATE BK OF INDIA 1.42% 429.95 Delayed Quote.54.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 578 B 7 761 M 7 761 M
Net income 2021 157 B 2 109 M 2 109 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 4 422 B 59 321 M 59 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 131 232
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Rakesh Jha Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED19.34%60 611
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.59%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.10%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.54%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.54%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.77%202 066