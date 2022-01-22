Standalone Financial Results : Quarter ended December 31, 2021

Notes on segmental results:

The disclosure on segmental reporting has been prepared in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular no. DBOD.No.BP.BC.81/21.04.018/2006- 07 dated April 18, 2007 on guidelines on enhanced disclosures on 'Segmental Reporting' which is effective from the reporting period ended March 31, 2008 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 on Revised Formats for Financial Results and Implementation of Ind-AS by Listed Entities.

'Retail Banking' includes exposures of the Bank which satisfy the four criteria of orientation, product, granularity and low value of individual exposures for retail exposures laid down in Basel Committee on Banking Supervision document 'International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards: A Revised Framework'. This segment also includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution and the associated costs.

'Wholesale Banking' includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included under Retail Banking.

'Treasury' includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank and ICICI Strategic Investments Fund.

'Other Banking' includes leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the Bank. Further, it includes the Bank's banking subsidiaries i.e. ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Bank Canada.

'Life Insurance' represents ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited.

General Insurance' represents ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. From April 1, 2021, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ceased to be a subsidiary and accordingly general insurance has been discontinued as a business segment from April 1, 2021. From April 1, 2021, the Bank's share in the net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is included in "share of profit in associates".

'Others' comprises the consolidated entities of the Bank, not covered in any of the segments above.