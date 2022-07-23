Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
800.05 INR   +1.79%
07/23/2022 | 08:34am EDT
STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS : Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
ICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
ICICI BANK : Audited Financial Results – Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
Standalone Financial Results : Quarter ended June 30, 2022

07/23/2022 | 08:34am EDT
2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900,Fax: 022-26531228,Email: companysecretary@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

( in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

June

March

June

March

Particulars

30, 2022

31, 2022

30, 2021

31, 2022

no.

(Q1-2023)

(Q4-2022)

(Q1-2022)

(FY2022)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

23,671.54

22,674.90

20,383.41

86,374.55

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

17,634.32

16,876.68

14,984.58

63,833.56

b)

Income on investments

4,581.78

4,219.39

4,041.51

16,409.27

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

481.38

612.98

140.77

1,560.83

d)

Others

974.06

965.85

1,216.55

4,570.89

2.

Other income

4,665.20

4,737.42

3,995.86

18,517.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

28,336.74

27,412.32

24,379.27

104,892.08

4.

Interest expended

10,461.52

10,070.34

9,447.65

38,908.45

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

7,566.33

7,049.04

6,037.22

26,733.32

e)

Employee cost

2,849.21

2,428.93

2,374.39

9,672.75

f)

Other operating expenses

4,717.12

4,620.11

3,662.83

17,060.57

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

18,027.85

17,119.38

15,484.87

65,641.77

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

10,308.89

10,292.94

8,894.40

39,250.31

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 4)

1,143.82

1,068.95

2,851.69

8,641.42

9.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

9,165.07

9,223.99

6,042.71

30,608.89

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX

(9)-(10)

9,165.07

9,223.99

6,042.71

30,608.89

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

2,260.13

2,205.28

1,426.69

7,269.40

g)

Current period tax

2,239.21

1,770.40

1,301.78

6,297.68

h)

Deferred tax

20.92

434.88

124.91

971.72

13.

NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX

(11)-(12)

6,904.94

7,018.71

4,616.02

23,339.49

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

6,904.94

7,018.71

4,616.02

23,339.49

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value 2 each)

1,391.48

1,389.97

1,385.22

1,389.97

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

172,904.46

165,659.93

147,894.71

165,659.93

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.19%

0.19%

0.20%

0.19%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

18.04%

19.16%

18.71%

19.16%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,

net of tax expense (not annualised) (in )

9.93

10.10

6.67

33.66

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary

items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in )

9.75

9.90

6.54

32.98

19.

NPA Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-

off)

33,163.15

33,919.52

43,148.28

33,919.52

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

6,656.15

6,960.89

9,305.83

6,960.89

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off) to gross customer assets

3.41%

3.60%

5.15%

3.60%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets to net

customer assets

0.70%

0.76%

1.16%

0.76%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

1.98%

2.11%

1.54%

1.84%

21.

Net worth2

166,036.35

158,769.75

139,665.44

158,769.75

22.

Outstanding redeemable preference shares

..

..

..

..

23.

Capital redemption reserve

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

24.

Debt-equity ratio3

0.38

0.44

0.49

0.44

25.

Total debts to total assets4

8.16%

7.60%

7.30%

7.60%

  1. At June 30, 2022, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 3.53% (March 31, 2022: 3.76%, June 30,
    2021: 5.51%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.74% (March 31, 2022: 0.81%, June 30, 2021: 1.26%).
  2. Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.
  3. Debt represent borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.
  4. Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.

1

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

( in crore)

At

Particulars

June

March

June

30, 2022

31, 2022

30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,391.48

1,389.97

1,385.22

Employees stock options outstanding

387.33

266.41

2.64

Reserves and surplus

176,099.56

168,855.59

150,988.30

Deposits

1,050,349.04

1,064,571.61

926,223.94

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

115,454.47

107,231.36

89,130.82

Other liabilities and provisions

71,898.94

68,982.80

52,923.50

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,415,580.82

1,411,297.74

1,220,654.42

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

90,759.42

109,522.82

67,315.01

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

22,464.01

58,299.54

38,549.26

Investments

321,252.23

310,241.00

294,848.74

Advances

895,624.81

859,020.44

738,597.86

Fixed assets

9,399.78

9,373.82

8,956.43

Other assets

76,080.57

64,840.12

72,387.12

Total Assets

1,415,580.82

1,411,297.74

1,220,654.42

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

( in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

June

March

June

March

Particulars

30, 2022

31, 2022

30, 2021

no.

31, 2022

(Q1-2023)

(Q4-2022)

(Q1-2022)

(FY2022)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

26,158.60

24,999.46

22,615.16

95,406.87

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

18,453.74

17,680.63

15,697.44

66,886.54

b)

Income on investments

6,126.29

5,623.55

5,480.06

21,990.64

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and

other inter-bank funds

562.74

684.42

197.45

1,819.60

d)

Others

1,015.83

1,010.86

1,240.21

4,710.09

2.

Other income

13,059.73

17,834.60

12,736.81

62,129.45

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

39,218.33

42,834.06

35,351.97

157,536.32

4.

Interest expended

11,089.06

10,633.93

10,067.81

41,166.67

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

17,006.69

20,672.09

15,870.84

73,151.73

e)

Employee cost

3,587.18

3,115.32

2,971.77

12,341.60

f)

Other operating expenses

13,419.51

17,556.77

12,899.07

60,810.13

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

28,095.75

31,306.02

25,938.65

114,318.40

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

11,122.58

11,528.04

9,413.32

43,217.92

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note

no. 4)

1,130.79

1,103.27

2,970.67

8,976.65

9.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

9,991.79

10,424.77

6,442.65

34,241.27

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

11.

Add: Share of profit in associates

211.26

178.76

127.91

754.43

12.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX

AND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)

10,203.05

10,603.53

6,570.56

34,995.70

13.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

2,504.86

2,514.42

1,651.90

8,457.44

g)

Current period tax

2,483.77

2,021.74

1,562.54

7,404.45

h)

Deferred tax

21.09

492.68

89.36

1,052.99

14.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

313.66

370.17

155.89

1,428.16

15.

NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX

(12)-(13)-(14)

7,384.53

7,718.94

4,762.77

25,110.10

16.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

17.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)

7,384.53

7,718.94

4,762.77

25,110.10

18.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value 2/- each)

1,391.48

1,389.97

1,385.22

1,389.97

19.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

184,692.05

177,167.61

158,124.94

177,167.61

20.

Earnings per share (EPS)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in )

10.62

11.11

6.88

36.21

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in )

10.41

10.88

6.74

35.44

3

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

( in crore)

At

Particulars

June

March

June

30, 2022

31, 2022

30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,391.48

1,389.97

1,385.22

Employees stock options outstanding

387.33

266.41

2.64

Reserves and surplus

187,919.99

180,396.11

161,250.22

Minority interest

6,018.39

5,980.89

5,488.25

Deposits

1,077,789.55

1,091,365.79

954,953.92

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

166,064.37

161,602.68

136,896.16

Liabilities on policies in force

218,825.18

228,827.20

212,817.05

Other liabilities and provisions

84,380.89

82,808.33

63,937.56

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,742,777.18

1,752,637.38

1,536,731.02

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

90,798.15

109,630.71

67,353.32

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

36,791.44

73,495.27

53,126.22

Investments

565,576.78

567,097.72

530,056.33

Advances

957,206.97

920,308.14

798,499.03

Fixed assets

10,654.95

10,605.41

10,164.78

Other assets

81,647.56

71,398.80

77,430.01

Goodwill on consolidation

101.33

101.33

101.33

Total Assets

1,742,777.18

1,752,637.38

1,536,731.02

4

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS

( in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

June

March

June

March

Particulars

30, 2022

31, 2022

30, 2021

31, 2022

no.

(Q1-2023)

(Q4-2022)

(Q1-2022)

(FY2022)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1.

Segment Revenue

a

Retail Banking

23,388.01

22,283.09

19,707.34

84,639.22

b

Wholesale Banking

10,869.29

10,487.16

9,469.78

39,971.49

c

Treasury

18,358.07

17,443.70

16,147.48

67,321.09

d

Other Banking

625.54

651.56

705.35

2,778.41

e

Life Insurance

8,997.79

13,340.18

9,184.14

45,340.24

f

Others

2,054.00

2,222.75

2,103.79

8,733.25

Total segment revenue

64,292.70

66,428.44

57,317.88

248,783.70

Less: Inter segment revenue

25,074.37

23,594.38

21,965.91

91,247.38

Income from operations

39,218.33

42,834.06

35,351.97

157,536.32

2.

Segmental Results (i.e. Profit before tax and minority

interest)

a

Retail Banking

3,809.66

4,643.24

389.41

11,400.39

b

Wholesale Banking

3,688.38

3,277.46

1,908.46

9,052.93

c

Treasury

2,608.92

2,323.45

2,668.09

9,674.48

d

Other Banking

204.76

59.67

145.32

627.12

e

Life Insurance

155.69

221.09

(215.82)

790.56

f

Others

921.16

1,159.28

954.49

4,349.99

g

Unallocated expenses

(1,050.00)

(1,025.00)

1,050.00

25.00

Total segment results

10,338.57

10,659.19

6,899.95

35,920.47

Less: Inter segment adjustment

346.78

234.42

457.30

1,679.20

Add: Share of profit in associates

211.26

178.76

127.91

754.43

Profit before tax and minority interest

10,203.05

10,603.53

6,570.56

34,995.70

3.

Segment assets

a

Retail Banking

510,367.43

487,651.93

417,429.46

487,651.93

b

Wholesale Banking

393,716.21

379,091.80

328,226.41

379,091.80

c

Treasury

489,508.32

521,896.09

451,026.22

521,896.09

d

Other Banking

69,113.82

68,286.69

71,442.53

68,286.69

e

Life Insurance

233,435.29

244,006.42

227,515.01

244,006.42

f

Others

48,327.08

51,653.48

40,767.08

51,653.48

g

Unallocated

9,610.65

10,572.66

13,533.77

10,572.66

Total

1,754,078.80

1,763,159.07

1,549,940.48

1,763,159.07

Less: Inter segment adjustment

11,301.62

10,521.69

13,209.46

10,521.69

Total segment assets

1,742,777.18

1,752,637.38

1,536,731.02

1,752,637.38

4.

Segment liabilities

a

Retail Banking

783,552.78

791,894.25

699,657.43

791,894.25

b

Wholesale Banking

316,624.92

321,390.70

263,529.57

321,390.70

c

Treasury

140,857.76

133,045.58

112,399.38

133,045.58

d

Other Banking

49,820.28

49,428.36

53,335.59

49,428.36

e

Life Insurance

224,521.49

234,991.26

219,206.66

234,991.26

f

Others

40,502.77

44,120.97

33,963.30

44,120.97

g

Unallocated

8,500.00

6,235.46

5,210.46

6,235.46

Total

1,564,380.00

1,581,106.58

1,387,302.39

1,581,106.58

Less: Inter segment adjustment

11,301.62

10,521.69

13,209.45

10,521.69

Total segment liabilities

1,553,078.38

1,570,584.89

1,374,092.94

1,570,584.89

5.

Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets

-

Segment liabilities)

a

Retail Banking

(273,185.35)

(304,242.32)

(282,227.97)

(304,242.32)

b

Wholesale Banking

77,091.29

57,701.10

64,696.84

57,701.10

c

Treasury

348,650.56

388,850.51

338,626.83

388,850.51

d

Other Banking

19,293.54

18,858.33

18,106.94

18,858.33

e

Life Insurance

8,913.80

9,015.16

8,308.35

9,015.16

f

Others

7,824.31

7,532.51

6,803.78

7,532.51

g

Unallocated

1,110.65

4,337.20

8,323.31

4,337.20

Total capital employed

189,698.80

182,052.49

162,638.08

182,052.49

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 12:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 664 B 8 314 M 8 314 M
Net income 2022 227 B 2 847 M 2 847 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 5 565 B 69 693 M 69 693 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 98 750
Free-Float 97,8%
