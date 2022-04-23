Log in
    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:05 am EDT
747.65 INR   -1.93%
09:19aSTANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS : Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
08:32aICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
08:32aICICI BANK : Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standalone Financial Results : Quarter ended March 31, 2022

04/23/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007. Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022-26538900, Fax: 022-26531230, Email: investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in crore)

Sr. no.

Particulars

Three months ended

Year ended

March 31, 2022 (Q4-2022)

December 31, 2021 (Q3-2022)

March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021)

March 31, 2022 (FY2022)

March 31, 2021 (FY2021)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

22,674.90

22,082.60

19,841.67

86,374.55

79,118.27

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

16,876.68

16,234.21

14,639.42

63,833.56

57,288.81

b)

Income on investments

4,219.39

4,050.30

3,914.84

16,409.27

16,539.78

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter-bank funds

612.98

547.58

307.83

1,560.83

1,631.91

d)

Others

965.85

1,250.51

979.58

4,570.89

3,657.77

2.

Other income (refer note no.6)

4,737.42

4,987.07

4,111.35

18,517.53

18,968.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

27,412.32

27,069.67

23,953.02

104,892.08

98,086.80

4.

Interest expended

10,070.34

9,846.56

9,410.54

38,908.45

40,128.84

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

7,049.04

7,074.86

6,002.65

26,733.32

21,560.83

e)

Employee cost (refer note no. 2)

2,428.93

2,484.84

2,008.43

9,672.75

8,091.78

f)

Other operating expenses

4,620.11

4,590.02

3,994.22

17,060.57

13,469.05

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5) (excluding provisions and contingencies)

17,119.38

16,921.42

15,413.19

65,641.77

61,689.67

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

10,292.94

10,148.25

8,539.83

39,250.31

36,397.13

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 4 and 5)

1,068.95

2,007.30

2,883.47

8,641.42

16,214.41

9.

PROFITFROMORDINARYACTIVITIESBEFOREEXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

9,223.99

8,140.95

5,656.36

30,608.89

20,182.72

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX (9)-(10)

9,223.99

8,140.95

5,656.36

30,608.89

20,182.72

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

2,205.28

1,947.14

1,253.75

7,269.40

3,990.04

g)

Current period tax

1,770.40

1,647.63

1,393.27

6,297.68

4,665.66

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

434.88

299.51

(139.52)

971.72

(675.62)

13.

NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX (11)-(12)

7,018.71

6,193.81

4,402.61

23,339.49

16,192.68

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

7,018.71

6,193.81

4,402.61

23,339.49

16,192.68

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2 each)

1,389.97

1,388.88

1,383.41

1,389.97

1,383.41

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

165,659.93

158,389.81

143,029.08

165,659.93

143,029.08

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.19%

0.19%

0.34%

0.19%

0.34%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

19.16%

17.91%

19.12%

19.16%

19.12%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

10.10

8.93

6.37

33.66

24.01

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

9.90

8.74

6.25

32.98

23.67

19.

NPA Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of write off)

33,919.52

37,052.74

41,373.42

33,919.52

41,373.42

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

6,960.89

7,343.88

9,180.20

6,960.89

9,180.20

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of write-off) to gross customer assets

3.60%

4.13%

4.96%

3.60%

4.96%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets to net customer assets

0.76%

0.85%

1.14%

0.76%

1.14%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

2.11%

1.90%

1.51%

1.84%

1.42%

21.

Net worth2

158,769.75

151,044.26

134,709.32

158,769.75

134,709.32

22.

Outstanding redeemable preference shares

..

..

..

..

..

23.

Capital redemption reserve

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

350.00

24.

Debt-equity ratio3

0.44

0.39

0.51

0.44

0.51

25.

Total debts to total assets4

7.60%

8.09%

7.45%

7.60%

7.45%

  • 1. At March 31, 2022, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 3.76% (December 31, 2021: 4.32%, March

    31, 2021: 5.33%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.81% (December 31, 2021: 0.90%, March 31, 2021: 1.24%).

  • 2. Net worth is computed as per RBI Master Circular No. RBI/2015-16/70 DBR.No.Dir.BC.12/13.03.00/2015-16 on Exposure Norms dated July 1, 2015.

  • 3. Debt represent borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year.

  • 4. Total debt represents total borrowings of the Bank.

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

(Rs. in crore)

At

March

December

March

31, 2022

31, 2021

31, 2021

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,389.97

1,388.88

1,383.41

Employees stock options outstanding

266.41

196.57

3.10

Reserves and surplus

168,855.59

161,482.68

146,122.67

Deposits

1,064,571.61

1,017,466.71

932,522.16

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

107,231.36

109,585.42

91,630.96

Other liabilities and provisions

68,982.80

64,075.37

58,770.38

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,411,297.74

1,354,195.63

1,230,432.68

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

60,120.82

55,643.55

46,031.19

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

107,701.54

125,265.77

87,097.06

Investments

310,241.00

284,823.43

281,286.54

Advances

859,020.44

813,991.62

733,729.09

Fixed assets

9,373.82

9,155.60

8,877.58

Other assets

64,840.12

65,315.66

73,411.22

Total Assets

1,411,297.74

1,354,195.63

1,230,432.68

STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(Rs. in crore)

Year ended

March

March

Particulars

31, 2022

31, 2021

(FY2022)

(FY2021)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

30,608.89

20,182.72

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

1,316.21

1,201.34

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1

1,908.92

(2,214.35)

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

6,164.04

10,749.13

General provision for standard assets

449.25

278.83

Provision for contingencies & others (including Covid-19 related provision)

1,651.02

5,344.27

Employee Stock Options Expense

264.22

..

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

(1,828.79)

(1,234.00)

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

(4.04)

2.80

(i)

40,529.72

34,310.74

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

4,431.16

24,066.69

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(131,475.82)

(99,494.74)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

132,049.45

161,553.17

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

5,072.78

1,077.38

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

8,133.44

5,082.08

(ii)

18,211.01

92,284.58

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

(3,693.82)

(2,501.96)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

55,046.91

124,093.36

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Redemption/sale from/(investments in) subsidiaries and/or joint ventures (including application

money)

2,815.38

3,736.93

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

1,828.79

1,234.00

Purchase of fixed assets

(1,610.99)

(1,430.15)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

20.87

5.66

(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities

(38,089.50)

(57,037.84)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(35,035.45)

(53,491.40)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

797.98

15,460.03

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

25,260.17

15,208.98

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(23,314.47)

(37,729.08)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

13,509.59

(48,875.25)

Dividend and dividend tax paid

(1,385.23)

..

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

14,868.04

(55,935.32)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

(185.40)

(694.13)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

34,694.10

13,972.51

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

133,128.25

119,155.74

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

167,822.35

133,128.25

  • 1. For the year ended March 31, 2021, includes gain on sale of a part of equity investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Securities Limited.

  • 2. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in crore)

Sr. no.

Particulars

Three months ended

Year ended

March 31, 2022 (Q4-2022)

December 31, 2021 (Q3-2022)

March 31, 2021 (Q4-2021)

March 31, 2022 (FY2022)

March 31, 2021 (FY2021)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

24,999.46

24,314.25

22,299.58

95,406.87

89,162.66

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

17,680.63

17,019.99

15,358.26

66,886.54

60,261.69

b)

Income on investments

5,623.55

5,384.90

5,555.62

21,990.64

23,264.25

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter-bank funds

684.42

616.17

365.34

1,819.60

1,881.72

d)

Others

1,010.86

1,293.19

1,020.36

4,710.09

3,755.00

2.

Other income (refer note no. 6)

17,834.60

15,551.55

21,268.06

62,129.45

72,029.53

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

42,834.06

39,865.80

43,567.64

157,536.32

161,192.19

4.

Interest expended

10,633.93

10,372.37

9,955.08

41,166.67

42,659.09

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

20,672.09

18,341.79

23,733.31

73,151.73

76,271.67

e)

Employee cost (refer note no. 2)

3,115.32

3,232.59

2,803.24

12,341.60

11,050.91

f)

Other operating expenses

17,556.77

15,109.20

20,930.07

60,810.13

65,220.76

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5) (excluding provisions and contingencies)

31,306.02

28,714.16

33,688.39

114,318.40

118,930.76

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

11,528.04

11,151.64

9,879.25

43,217.92

42,261.43

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (refer note no. 4 and 5)

1,103.27

2,128.54

2,922.57

8,976.65

16,377.39

9.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

10,424.77

9,023.10

6,956.68

34,241.27

25,884.04

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

Add: Share of profit in associates

178.76

192.99

53.65

754.43

144.29

12.

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAX AND MINORITY INTEREST (9)-(10)+(11)

10,603.53

9,216.09

7,010.33

34,995.70

26,028.33

13.

Tax expense (g)+(h)

2,514.42

2,256.20

1,679.39

8,457.44

5,664.37

g)

Current period tax

2,021.74

1,922.52

1,594.43

7,404.45

6,261.18

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

492.68

333.68

84.96

1,052.99

(596.81)

14.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

370.17

423.34

444.78

1,428.16

1,979.64

15.

NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX (12)-(13)-(14)

7,718.94

6,536.55

4,886.16

25,110.10

18,384.32

16.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

17.

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (15)-(16)

7,718.94

6,536.55

4,886.16

25,110.10

18,384.32

18.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value Rs. 2/- each)

1,389.97

1,388.88

1,383.41

1,389.97

1,383.41

19.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

177,167.61

170,403.44

153,075.71

177,167.61

153,075.71

20.

Analytical ratios

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

11.11

9.42

7.07

36.21

27.26

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in Rs.)

10.88

9.21

6.93

35.44

26.83

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Rs. in crore)

At

March

December

March

31, 2022

31, 2021

31, 2021

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,389.97

1,388.88

1,383.41

Employees stock options outstanding

266.41

196.57

3.10

Reserves and surplus

180,396.11

173,528.00

156,200.99

Minority interest

5,980.89

5,801.53

9,588.34

Deposits

1,091,365.79

1,044,290.24

959,940.02

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

161,602.68

154,609.58

143,899.94

Liabilities on policies in force

228,827.20

226,445.59

203,180.04

Other liabilities and provisions

82,808.33

76,643.45

99,616.40

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,752,637.38

1,682,903.84

1,573,812.24

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

60,228.71

55,694.25

46,302.20

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

122,897.27

139,920.95

101,268.33

Investments

567,097.72

531,822.43

536,578.62

Advances

920,308.14

874,594.01

791,801.39

Fixed assets

10,605.41

10,381.79

10,809.26

Other assets

71,398.80

70,389.08

86,944.77

Goodwill on consolidation

101.33

101.33

107.67

Total Assets

1,752,637.38

1,682,903.84

1,573,812.24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
