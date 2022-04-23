Standalone Financial Results : Quarter ended March 31, 2022

1. At March 31, 2022, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 3.76% (December 31, 2021: 4.32%, March

31, 2021: 5.33%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 0.81% (December 31, 2021: 0.90%, March 31, 2021: 1.24%).