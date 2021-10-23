Standalone Financial Results : Quarter ended September 30, 2021

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(₹ in crore)

At

September June March September 30,

Particulars 30, 2021 30, 2021 31, 2021 2020

(Unaudited -

(Unaudited) Restated) refer (Audited) (Unaudited)

note no. 11

Capital and Liabilities

Capital 1,387.09 1,385.22 1,383.41 1,379.46

Employees stock options outstanding 127.22 2.64 3.10 3.45

Reserves and surplus 167,090.67 161,250.22 156,200.99 144,642.59

Minority interest 5,617.31 5,488.25 9,588.34 8,482.86

Deposits 1,004,197.02 954,953.92 959,940.02 863,139.13

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt) 128,017.78 136,896.16 143,899.94 189,941.45

Liabilities on policies in force 226,633.26 212,817.05 203,180.04 172,685.09

Other liabilities and provisions 70,982.57 63,937.56 99,616.40 95,739.67

Total Capital and Liabilities 1,604,052.92 1,536,731.02 1,573,812.24 1,476,013.70

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India 45,449.00 42,074.32 46,302.20 30,587.66

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice 118,107.69 78,405.22 101,268.33 117,422.68

Investments 532,848.50 530,056.33 536,578.62 511,618.43

Advances 823,961.92 798,499.03 791,801.39 713,359.08

Fixed assets 10,357.93 10,164.78 10,809.26 10,655.58

Other assets 73,327.88 77,531.34 87,052.44 92,370.27

Total Assets 1,604,052.92 1,536,731.02 1,573,812.24 1,476,013.70

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(₹ in crore)

Period ended

September March September

Particulars 30, 2021 31, 2021 30, 2020

(H1-2022) (FY2021) (H1-2021)

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes 14,541.43 24,048.68 10,446.78

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation 712.93 1,471.37 718.41

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments1 571.43 (2,247.67) (2,622.70)

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets 5,379.45 11,031.51 4,288.84

General provision for standard assets (including Covid-19 related provision) (987.49) 4,906.91 6,193.72

Provision for contingencies & others 1,445.68 633.97 382.26

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets (1.71) 6.34 1.50

Employees stock options expense 126.54 7.76 2.07

(i) 21,788.26 39,858.87 19,410.88

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments 11,056.76 9,047.86 7,263.96

(Increase)/decrease in advances (37,543.46) (96,893.28) (11,622.66)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits 44,257.00 159,155.56 62,354.67

(Increase)/decrease in other assets 2,835.24 427.64 (2,706.91)

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions 13,892.80 30,252.23 11,170.05

(ii) 34,498.34 101,990.01 66,459.11

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes (iii) (333.94) (3,833.58) (2,766.06)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii) (A) 55,952.66 138,015.30 83,103.93

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets (848.75) (1,688.20) (938.78)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 9.73 12.16 5.83

(Purchase)/sale of held to maturity securities (22,135.51) (61,310.87) (52,348.42)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (B) (22,974.53) (62,986.91) (53,281.37)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs) 448.54 15,460.03 15,018.40

Proceeds from long-term borrowings 7,870.40 29,421.51 8,206.88

Repayment of long-term borrowings (20,285.49) (52,773.41) (26,144.50)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings (3,052.34) (46,774.90) (6,039.67)

Dividend and dividend tax paid (1,385.23) .. ..

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities (C) (16,404.12) (54,666.77) (8,958.89)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve (D) (29.16) (644.01) (706.25)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D) 16,544.85 19,717.61 20,157.42

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period/year 147,570.53 127,852.92 127,852.92

Less: Reduction due to deconsolidation of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

during the period/year (558.69)