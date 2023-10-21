|
|Top private Indian banks report strong Q2 profit rise as loan growth continues
|12:40pm
|India's ICICI Bank beats estimates with 36% jump in Q2 net profit
ICICI Bank is the 2nd banking group in India. Revenue (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (28.8%); - market bank (26.4%); - life insurance (17.9%); - corporate banking (16.7%); - non-life insurance (5.4%); - other (4.8%). At the end of March 2019 the group had INR5,866.5 billion in current deposits and INR6,529.2 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed primarily through a network of 4,874 branches located in India. India accounts for 95.1% of revenue.
2023-10-20 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
