    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:46 2023-01-20 am EST
870.35 INR   +0.48%
11:11aIcici Bank : Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
07:51aIcici Bank : Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q3-2023
PU
06:58aIndia ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December
RE
Transcript : ICICI Bank Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2023

01/21/2023 | 07:30am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ICICI Bank Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.I now hand the...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
11:11aIcici Bank : Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
07:51aIcici Bank : Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q3-2023
PU
06:58aIndia ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December
RE
01/20Icici Securities : Investor Presentation for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/20INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares volatile as gains in financials offset rate worries
RE
01/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on rate worries, earnings
RE
01/19Tech, Bank Stocks Lift Asian Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
01/19Icici Prudential Life : Investor Presentation for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/19Icici Lombard General : Investor Presentation for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/17Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 814 B 10 051 M 10 051 M
Net income 2023 309 B 3 812 M 3 812 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 6 073 B 74 986 M 74 986 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 130 542
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President & Executive Director
Anindya Banerjee Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-2.30%74 986
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.48%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.33%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542