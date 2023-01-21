Advanced search
ICICI Bank Limited
News
Summary
ICICIBANK
INE090A01021
ICICI BANK LIMITED
(ICICIBANK)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
06:25:46 2023-01-20 am EST
870.35
INR
+0.48%
11:11a
Icici Bank : Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
07:51a
Icici Bank : Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q3-2023
PU
06:58a
India ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : ICICI Bank Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2023
01/21/2023 | 07:30am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ICICI Bank Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.I now hand the...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
11:11a
Icici Bank : Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
07:51a
Icici Bank : Investor Presentation on Performance Review - Q3-2023
PU
06:58a
India ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December
RE
01/20
Icici Securities : Investor Presentation for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/20
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares volatile as gains in financials offset rate worries
RE
01/19
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on rate worries, earnings
RE
01/19
Tech, Bank Stocks Lift Asian Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
01/19
Icici Prudential Life : Investor Presentation for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/19
Icici Lombard General : Investor Presentation for quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/17
Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICICI BANK LIMITED
2022
Nomura Adjusts ICICI Bank's Price Target to 1,060 Indian Rupees From 980 Rupees, Keeps ..
MT
2022
Crisil Retains AAA Rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Subordinated Debt; Outlo..
MT
2022
UBS Adjusts ICICI Bank's Price Target to 950 Indian Rupees From 900 Rupees, Keeps at Bu..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
814 B
10 051 M
10 051 M
Net income 2023
309 B
3 812 M
3 812 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
19,6x
Yield 2023
0,76%
Capitalization
6 073 B
74 986 M
74 986 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
7,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024
6,38x
Nbr of Employees
130 542
Free-Float
97,8%
More Financials
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
870,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Bakhshi
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra
President & Executive Director
Anindya Banerjee
Group Chief Financial Officer
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi
Non-Executive Chairman
Ranganath Athreya
Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED
-2.30%
74 986
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
0.48%
396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
0.33%
270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
4.98%
218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
4.02%
168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
4.91%
165 542
More Results
