ICICI Lombard General Insurance : Annual General Meeting

Ref. No.: MUM/SEC/79-08/2023 August 7, 2022 To, To, The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: Equity (BSE: 540716/ NSE: ICICIGI); Debt (NSE: ILGI29)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Declaration of voting results of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company and consolidated report issued by the Scrutiniser

This is further to our letter dated August 6, 2022 with respect to submission of summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company, please find enclosed followings:

V oting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015; Consolidated report of the Scrutiniser issued by Mehta & Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries on remote e-voting and electronic voting during the AGM, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at https://www.icicilombard.com. You are requested to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited