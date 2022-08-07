ICICI Lombard General Insurance : Annual General Meeting

Subject: Declaration of voting results of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company and consolidated report issued by the Scrutiniser
This is further to our letter dated August 6, 2022 with respect to submission of summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company, please find enclosed followings:
Voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015;
Consolidated report of the Scrutiniser issued by Mehta & Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries on remote e-voting and electronic voting during the AGM, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.
The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at https://www.icicilombard.com. You are requested to kindly take the same on records.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
Vikas
Mehra
Digitally signed by Vikas Mehra Date: 2022.08.07 11:28:22 +05'30'
Vikas Mehra
Company Secretary
Encl. As above
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Date of the AGM/EGM
05-08-2022
Total number of shareholders on record date
302359
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through
proxy:
Promoters and Promoter Group:
0
Public:
0
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
Promoters and Promoter Group:
1
Public:
78
Resolution No.
1
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the Reports
Special)
of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
172,364,267
86.9883
172,364,267
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
174,005,013
87.8163
174,005,013
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
19,198,753
33.6592
19,196,382
2,371
99.9877
0.0123
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,687
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,925,440
34.9332
19,923,069
2,371
99.9881
0.0119
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,774,259
87.5252
429,771,888
2,371
99.9994
0.0006
0
0
Resolution No.
2
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - To confirm payment of interim dividend of Rs. 4 per equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
172,471,417
87.0424
172,471,417
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
174,112,163
87.8704
174,112,163
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
19,198,768
33.6592
19,196,785
1,983
99.9897
0.0103
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,687
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,925,455
34.9332
19,923,472
1,983
99.9900
0.0100
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,881,424
87.5471
429,879,441
1,983
99.9995
0.0005
0
0
Resolution No.
3
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - To declare a final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
172,471,417
87.0424
172,471,417
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
174,112,163
87.8704
174,112,163
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
19,198,686
33.6590
19,196,673
2,013
99.9895
0.0105
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,687
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,925,373
34.9331
19,923,360
2,013
99.9899
0.0101
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,881,342
87.5470
429,879,329
2,013
99.9995
0.0005
0
0
Resolution No.
4
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Sandeep Batra (DIN 03620913), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
171,475,045
86.5395
156,607,504
14,867,541
91.3296
8.6704
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
173,115,791
87.3675
158,248,250
14,867,541
91.4118
8.5882
0
0
E-Voting
19,197,422
33.6568
19,193,568
3,854
99.9799
0.0201
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,667
20
99.9972
0.0028
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,924,109
34.9308
19,920,235
3,874
99.9806
0.0194
0
0
Total
491,028,978
428,883,706
87.3439
414,012,291
14,871,415
96.5325
3.4675
0
0
Resolution No.
5
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - To approve remuneration of M/s. PKF Sridhar Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Chaturvedi Co., Chartered Accountants, Joint
Special)
Statutory Auditors of the Company for FY2023.
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
Category
Mode of Voting
No. of shares
No. of votes
% of Votes
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes
Votes Invalid
Votes
held (1)
polled (2)
Polled on
favour (4)
against (5)
favour on
against on
Abstained
outstanding
votes polled
votes polled
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
172,471,417
87.0424
172,471,417
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
174,112,163
87.8704
174,112,163
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
19,198,176
33.6581
19,194,801
3,375
99.9824
0.0176
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,687
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,924,863
34.9321
19,921,488
3,375
99.9831
0.0169
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,880,832
87.5469
429,877,457
3,375
99.9992
0.0008
0
0
Resolution No.
6
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Jha (DIN 00042075) as a Non- executive, Non-independent Director of the Company.
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
171,885,361
86.7466
171,748,782
136,579
99.9205
0.0795
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
173,526,107
87.5746
173,389,528
136,579
99.9213
0.0787
0
0
E-Voting
19,197,586
33.6571
19,193,560
4,026
99.9790
0.0210
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,687
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,924,273
34.9311
19,920,247
4,026
99.9798
0.0202
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,294,186
87.4275
429,153,581
140,605
99.9672
0.0328
0
0
Resolution No.
7
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - Revision in Remuneration of Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta (DIN 00047728), Managing Director & CEO of the Company.
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
172,471,417
87.0424
171,735,173
736,244
99.5731
0.4269
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
174,112,163
87.8704
173,375,919
736,244
99.5771
0.4229
0
0
E-Voting
19,197,020
33.6561
19,191,273
5,747
99.9701
0.0299
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
288,879
0.5065
288,859
20
99.9931
0.0069
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,485,899
34.1626
19,480,132
5,767
99.9704
0.0296
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,441,868
87.4575
428,699,857
742,011
99.8272
0.1728
0
0
Resolution No.
8
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - Revision in remuneration of Mr. Alok Kumar Agarwal (DIN 03434304), Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director-Wholesale of the Company.
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
172,471,417
87.0424
171,735,173
736,244
99.5731
0.4269
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
174,112,163
87.8704
173,375,919
736,244
99.5771
0.4229
0
0
E-Voting
18,639,008
32.6778
18,632,440
6,568
99.9648
0.0352
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,667
20
99.9972
0.0028
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,365,695
33.9518
19,359,107
6,588
99.9660
0.0340
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,321,664
87.4331
428,578,832
742,832
99.8270
0.1730
0
0
Resolution No.
9
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - Revision in remuneration of Mr. Sanjeev Mantri (DIN 07192264), Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director-Retail of the Company.
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
No
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
Polled on
favour on
against on
outstanding
votes polled
votes polled
No. of shares
No. of votes
shares
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
Votes Invalid
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
favour (4)
against (5)
00
00
Abstained
E-Voting
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
235,843,806
100.0000
235,843,806
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
172,471,417
87.0424
171,735,173
736,244
99.5731
0.4269
0
0
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Institutions
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
174,112,163
87.8704
173,375,919
736,244
99.5771
0.4229
0
0
E-Voting
19,196,787
33.6557
19,189,991
6,796
99.9646
0.0354
0
0
Poll
57,038,722
726,687
1.2740
726,667
20
99.9972
0.0028
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
Public- Non Institutions
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
19,923,474
34.9297
19,916,658
6,816
99.9658
0.0342
0
0
Total
491,028,978
429,879,443
87.5467
429,136,383
743,060
99.8271
0.1729
0
0
Resolution No.
10
Special)
ORDINARY - Material Related Party Transactions for current bank account balances.
Whether promoter/ promoter group
Yes
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of shares
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
favour on
against on
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
outstanding
favour (4)
against (5)
votes polled
votes polled
Votes Invalid
Abstained
shares
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
00
00
E-Voting
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
159,272,569
80.3812
159,272,569
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Institutions
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
160,913,315
81.2092
160,913,315
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
18,410,697
32.2775
18,406,965
3,732
99.9797
0.0203
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Poll
57,038,722
288,879
0.5065
288,879
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
18,699,576
32.7840
18,695,844
3,732
99.9800
0.0200
0
0
Total
491,028,978
179,612,891
36.5789
179,609,159
3,732
99.9979
0.0021
0
0
Resolution No.
11
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - Material Related Party Transactions for subscribing to securities issued by Related Parties and purchase of securities from Related Parties (issued by
related or unrelated parties).
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
Yes
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
Polled on
favour on
against on
No. of shares
No. of votes
outstanding
votes polled
votes polled
Votes
shares
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
Votes Invalid
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
favour (4)
against (5)
00
00
Abstained
E-Voting
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
159,272,569
80.3812
159,272,569
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Institutions
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
160,913,315
81.2092
160,913,315
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
18,410,632
32.2774
18,406,497
4,135
99.9775
0.0225
0
0
Poll
57,038,722
288,879
0.5065
288,879
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
18,699,511
32.7839
18,695,376
4,135
99.9779
0.0221
0
0
Total
491,028,978
179,612,826
36.5789
179,608,691
4,135
99.9977
0.0023
0
0
Resolution No.
12
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
ORDINARY - Material Related Party Transactions for sale of securities to Related Parties (issued by related or unrelated parties).
Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group
Yes
are interested in the
agenda/resolution?
% of Votes
% of Votes in
% of Votes
Polled on
favour on
against on
No. of shares
No. of votes
outstanding
votes polled
votes polled
Votes
shares
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
Votes Invalid
Category
Mode of Voting
held (1)
polled (2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
favour (4)
against (5)
00
00
Abstained
E-Voting
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Poll
235,843,806
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
Promoter and Promoter Group
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
159,272,569
80.3812
159,272,569
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Poll
198,146,450
1,640,746
0.8280
1,640,746
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Postal Ballot (if
Public- Institutions
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
160,913,315
81.2092
160,913,315
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
E-Voting
18,410,687
32.2775
18,406,694
3,993
99.9783
0.0217
0
0
Poll
57,038,722
288,879
0.5065
288,879
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
0
Public- Non Institutions
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
0
Total
18,699,566
32.7840
18,695,573
3,993
99.9786
0.0214
0
0
Total
491,028,978
179,612,881
36.5789
179,608,888
3,993
99.9978
0.0022
0
0
