    ICICIGI   INE765G01017

ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ICICIGI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
1199.85 INR   -0.20%
ICICI Lombard General Insurance : Annual General Meeting

08/07/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Ref. No.: MUM/SEC/79-08/2023

August 7, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: Equity (BSE: 540716/ NSE: ICICIGI); Debt (NSE: ILGI29)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Declaration of voting results of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company and consolidated report issued by the Scrutiniser

This is further to our letter dated August 6, 2022 with respect to submission of summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company, please find enclosed followings:

  1. Voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015;
  2. Consolidated report of the Scrutiniser issued by Mehta & Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries on remote e-voting and electronic voting during the AGM, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at https://www.icicilombard.com. You are requested to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Vikas

Mehra

Digitally signed by Vikas Mehra Date: 2022.08.07 11:28:22 +05'30'

Vikas Mehra

Company Secretary

Encl. As above

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

IRDA Reg. No. 115

CIN: L67200MH2000PLC129408

Mailing Address:

Registered Office:

Toll free No. : 1800 2666

401 & 402, 4th Floor, Interface 11,

ICICI Lombard House, 414, Veer Savarkar Marg,

Alternate No.: +91 8655222666

(Chargeable)

Near Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Prabhadevi,

Email: customersupport@icicilombard.com

New Linking Road, Malad (West),

Mumbai - 400 025

Website: www.icicilombard.com

Mumbai - 400 064

ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Date of the AGM/EGM

05-08-2022

Total number of shareholders on record date

302359

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through

proxy:

Promoters and Promoter Group:

0

Public:

0

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoters and Promoter Group:

1

Public:

78

Resolution No.

1

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the Reports

Special)

of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

172,364,267

86.9883

172,364,267

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

174,005,013

87.8163

174,005,013

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

19,198,753

33.6592

19,196,382

2,371

99.9877

0.0123

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,687

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,925,440

34.9332

19,923,069

2,371

99.9881

0.0119

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,774,259

87.5252

429,771,888

2,371

99.9994

0.0006

0

0

Resolution No.

2

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - To confirm payment of interim dividend of Rs. 4 per equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

172,471,417

87.0424

172,471,417

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

174,112,163

87.8704

174,112,163

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

19,198,768

33.6592

19,196,785

1,983

99.9897

0.0103

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,687

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,925,455

34.9332

19,923,472

1,983

99.9900

0.0100

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,881,424

87.5471

429,879,441

1,983

99.9995

0.0005

0

0

Resolution No.

3

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - To declare a final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

172,471,417

87.0424

172,471,417

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

174,112,163

87.8704

174,112,163

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

19,198,686

33.6590

19,196,673

2,013

99.9895

0.0105

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,687

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,925,373

34.9331

19,923,360

2,013

99.9899

0.0101

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,881,342

87.5470

429,879,329

2,013

99.9995

0.0005

0

0

Resolution No.

4

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Sandeep Batra (DIN 03620913), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

171,475,045

86.5395

156,607,504

14,867,541

91.3296

8.6704

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

173,115,791

87.3675

158,248,250

14,867,541

91.4118

8.5882

0

0

E-Voting

19,197,422

33.6568

19,193,568

3,854

99.9799

0.0201

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,667

20

99.9972

0.0028

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,924,109

34.9308

19,920,235

3,874

99.9806

0.0194

0

0

Total

491,028,978

428,883,706

87.3439

414,012,291

14,871,415

96.5325

3.4675

0

0

Resolution No.

5

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - To approve remuneration of M/s. PKF Sridhar Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Chaturvedi Co., Chartered Accountants, Joint

Special)

Statutory Auditors of the Company for FY2023.

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

Category

Mode of Voting

No. of shares

No. of votes

% of Votes

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes

Votes Invalid

Votes

held (1)

polled (2)

Polled on

favour (4)

against (5)

favour on

against on

Abstained

outstanding

votes polled

votes polled

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

172,471,417

87.0424

172,471,417

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

174,112,163

87.8704

174,112,163

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

19,198,176

33.6581

19,194,801

3,375

99.9824

0.0176

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,687

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,924,863

34.9321

19,921,488

3,375

99.9831

0.0169

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,880,832

87.5469

429,877,457

3,375

99.9992

0.0008

0

0

Resolution No.

6

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Jha (DIN 00042075) as a Non- executive, Non-independent Director of the Company.

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

171,885,361

86.7466

171,748,782

136,579

99.9205

0.0795

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

173,526,107

87.5746

173,389,528

136,579

99.9213

0.0787

0

0

E-Voting

19,197,586

33.6571

19,193,560

4,026

99.9790

0.0210

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,687

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,924,273

34.9311

19,920,247

4,026

99.9798

0.0202

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,294,186

87.4275

429,153,581

140,605

99.9672

0.0328

0

0

Resolution No.

7

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - Revision in Remuneration of Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta (DIN 00047728), Managing Director & CEO of the Company.

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

172,471,417

87.0424

171,735,173

736,244

99.5731

0.4269

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

174,112,163

87.8704

173,375,919

736,244

99.5771

0.4229

0

0

E-Voting

19,197,020

33.6561

19,191,273

5,747

99.9701

0.0299

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

288,879

0.5065

288,859

20

99.9931

0.0069

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,485,899

34.1626

19,480,132

5,767

99.9704

0.0296

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,441,868

87.4575

428,699,857

742,011

99.8272

0.1728

0

0

Resolution No.

8

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - Revision in remuneration of Mr. Alok Kumar Agarwal (DIN 03434304), Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director-Wholesale of the Company.

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

172,471,417

87.0424

171,735,173

736,244

99.5731

0.4269

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

174,112,163

87.8704

173,375,919

736,244

99.5771

0.4229

0

0

E-Voting

18,639,008

32.6778

18,632,440

6,568

99.9648

0.0352

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,667

20

99.9972

0.0028

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,365,695

33.9518

19,359,107

6,588

99.9660

0.0340

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,321,664

87.4331

428,578,832

742,832

99.8270

0.1730

0

0

Resolution No.

9

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - Revision in remuneration of Mr. Sanjeev Mantri (DIN 07192264), Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director-Retail of the Company.

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

No

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

Polled on

favour on

against on

outstanding

votes polled

votes polled

No. of shares

No. of votes

shares

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

Votes Invalid

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

favour (4)

against (5)

00

00

Abstained

E-Voting

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

235,843,806

100.0000

235,843,806

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

172,471,417

87.0424

171,735,173

736,244

99.5731

0.4269

0

0

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Institutions

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

174,112,163

87.8704

173,375,919

736,244

99.5771

0.4229

0

0

E-Voting

19,196,787

33.6557

19,189,991

6,796

99.9646

0.0354

0

0

Poll

57,038,722

726,687

1.2740

726,667

20

99.9972

0.0028

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

Public- Non Institutions

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

19,923,474

34.9297

19,916,658

6,816

99.9658

0.0342

0

0

Total

491,028,978

429,879,443

87.5467

429,136,383

743,060

99.8271

0.1729

0

0

Resolution No.

10

Special)

ORDINARY - Material Related Party Transactions for current bank account balances.

Whether promoter/ promoter group

Yes

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of shares

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

favour on

against on

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

outstanding

favour (4)

against (5)

votes polled

votes polled

Votes Invalid

Abstained

shares

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

00

00

E-Voting

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

159,272,569

80.3812

159,272,569

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Institutions

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

160,913,315

81.2092

160,913,315

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

18,410,697

32.2775

18,406,965

3,732

99.9797

0.0203

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Poll

57,038,722

288,879

0.5065

288,879

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

18,699,576

32.7840

18,695,844

3,732

99.9800

0.0200

0

0

Total

491,028,978

179,612,891

36.5789

179,609,159

3,732

99.9979

0.0021

0

0

Resolution No.

11

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - Material Related Party Transactions for subscribing to securities issued by Related Parties and purchase of securities from Related Parties (issued by

related or unrelated parties).

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

Yes

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

Polled on

favour on

against on

No. of shares

No. of votes

outstanding

votes polled

votes polled

Votes

shares

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

Votes Invalid

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

favour (4)

against (5)

00

00

Abstained

E-Voting

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

159,272,569

80.3812

159,272,569

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Institutions

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

160,913,315

81.2092

160,913,315

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

18,410,632

32.2774

18,406,497

4,135

99.9775

0.0225

0

0

Poll

57,038,722

288,879

0.5065

288,879

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

18,699,511

32.7839

18,695,376

4,135

99.9779

0.0221

0

0

Total

491,028,978

179,612,826

36.5789

179,608,691

4,135

99.9977

0.0023

0

0

Resolution No.

12

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

ORDINARY - Material Related Party Transactions for sale of securities to Related Parties (issued by related or unrelated parties).

Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group

Yes

are interested in the

agenda/resolution?

% of Votes

% of Votes in

% of Votes

Polled on

favour on

against on

No. of shares

No. of votes

outstanding

votes polled

votes polled

Votes

shares

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

Votes Invalid

Category

Mode of Voting

held (1)

polled (2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

favour (4)

against (5)

00

00

Abstained

E-Voting

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Poll

235,843,806

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

Promoter and Promoter Group

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

159,272,569

80.3812

159,272,569

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Poll

198,146,450

1,640,746

0.8280

1,640,746

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Postal Ballot (if

Public- Institutions

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

160,913,315

81.2092

160,913,315

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

E-Voting

18,410,687

32.2775

18,406,694

3,993

99.9783

0.0217

0

0

Poll

57,038,722

288,879

0.5065

288,879

0

100.0000

0.0000

0

0

Public- Non Institutions

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

0

0

Total

18,699,566

32.7840

18,695,573

3,993

99.9786

0.0214

0

0

Total

491,028,978

179,612,881

36.5789

179,608,888

3,993

99.9978

0.0022

0

0

