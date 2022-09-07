Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICICIGI   INE765G01017

ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ICICIGI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:58 2022-09-07 am EDT
1255.60 INR   +3.01%
04:30aICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
08/26ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Launches Its Latest Line-Up of 14 New or Enhanced Insurance Solutions
CI
08/07ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Lombard General Insurance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

09/07/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. No.: MUM/SEC/103-09/2023

September 7, 2022

To,

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: Equity (BSE: 540716/ NSE: ICICIGI)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Allotment of Equity Shares under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005

This is to inform that the Company has allotted 6,400 (Six Thousand Four Hundred Only) Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on September 6, 2022 to the eligible employee(s)/participant(s) who had exercised the stock options under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at https://www.icicilombard.com.

You are requested to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Vikas

Mehra

Digitally signed by Vikas Mehra Date: 2022.09.07 11:36:11 +05'30'

Vikas Mehra

Company Secretary

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

IRDA Reg. No. 115

CIN: L67200MH2000PLC129408

Mailing Address:

Registered Office:

Toll free No. : 1800 2666

401 & 402, 4th Floor, Interface 11,

ICICI Lombard House, 414, Veer Savarkar Marg,

Alternate No.: +91 8655222666

(Chargeable)

Near Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Prabhadevi,

Email: customersupport@icicilombard.com

New Linking Road, Malad (West),

Mumbai - 400 025

Website: www.icicilombard.com

Mumbai - 400 064

Disclaimer

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 08:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
04:30aICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
08/26ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Launches Its Latest Line-Up of 14 New o..
CI
08/07ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year En..
CI
08/07ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/05TRANSCRIPT : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
08/03ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Ca..
PU
07/21UBS Adjusts ICICI Lombard General Insurance's Price Target to 1,560 Indian Rupees From ..
MT
07/20ICICI Lombard General Insurance Climbs in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/20ICICI Lombard General Insurance Posts Jump in Fiscal Q1 Net Profit
MT
07/19TRANSCRIPT : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 1..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 180 B 2 259 M 2 259 M
Net income 2023 16 661 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2023 447 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 599 B 7 496 M 7 496 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 754
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 218,95 INR
Average target price 1 468,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bhargav Dasgupta CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Gopal Balachandran Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Lalita Dileep Gupte Non-Executive Chairman
Girish Nayak Chief Customer Services, Operations & Technology
Lokanath Kar Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-13.01%7 496
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-7.05%80 626
CHUBB LIMITED-1.26%77 284
ALLIANZ SE-18.55%67 535
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.04%64 600
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED3.43%33 845