ICICI Lombard General Insurance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
09/07/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Ref. No.: MUM/SEC/103-09/2023
September 7, 2022
To,
The Manager
The Manager
Listing Department
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400001
Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: Equity (BSE: 540716/ NSE: ICICIGI)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Allotment of Equity Shares under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005
This is to inform that the Company has allotted 6,400 (Six Thousand Four Hundred Only) Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on September 6, 2022 to the eligible employee(s)/participant(s) who had exercised the stock options under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.
The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.
