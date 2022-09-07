ICICI Lombard General Insurance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Ref. No.: MUM/SEC/103-09/2023 September 7, 2022 To, The Manager The Manager Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: Equity (BSE: 540716/ NSE: ICICIGI)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Allotment of Equity Shares under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005

This is to inform that the Company has allotted 6,400 (Six Thousand Four Hundred Only) Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on September 6, 2022 to the eligible employee(s)/participant(s) who had exercised the stock options under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at https://www.icicilombard.com.

You are requested to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited