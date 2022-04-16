ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction

April 16, 2022 General Manager Vice President Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 'Exchange Plaza' Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

We refer to the proviso to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, stating that high value debt listed entity' shall submit such disclosures along with its standalone financial results for the half year.

Pursuant to said proviso, please find attached the disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, along with annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2022.

Please be informed that disclosure shall also be filed in prescribed XBRL format, once the same is available, on the exchange portal(s).

Please take the same on records.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

Sonali Chandak

Company Secretary ACS 18108

Encl.: As above

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited 1st and 2nd Floor, Cnergy IT Park, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025.

Regd. Office : ICICI PruLife Towers, 1089, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025. India. Visit us atwww.iciciprulife.com

Phone: +91 22 5039 1600, Fax: +91 22 2422 4484, Email:corporate@iciciprulife.com

CIN : L66010MH2000PLC127837

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into the transaction

Sr. No.

Details of the counterpartName

1

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

2

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary

Type of related party transaction

(see Note 5)Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee

NameValue of transaction during the reporting period (see Note 6b)

3

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

4

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

5

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

6

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

7

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

8

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

9

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

10

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

11

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

12

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

13

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

14 15 16 17

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Securities LimitedHolding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ PromoterPremium IncomeBenefits paidInformation technology cost Employees' remuneration and welfare benefitsRent rates and taxesInformation technology cost Employees' remuneration and welfare benefitsLegal and Professional Charges

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities LimitedCommission ExpensesBank ChargesTrademark Usage Fees

Purchase of investmentsSecurity DepositCash and Bank BalancesFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryPremium IncomeBenefits paidRent rates and taxes

(see Note 6a)

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

18,321,352,100

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200

36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200

(1,209,115,260)

(3,096,558,668)

(8,581,865,711)

3,296,552,060

(160,077,020)

(18,890,604)

(20,215,294)

(47,676,791)

13,054,593

(4,089,685)

1,847,244

(482,889)

(911,974)

201,042

610,230

--

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Information technology cost

18 19

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities LimitedFellow subsidiary

36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200

10,908

-

9,303

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Limited

20 21

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities LimitedFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryRent rates and taxes Commission Expenses

(132,541)

(69,000)

(50,067)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200

(370,615,120)

(42,859,000)

(58,415,218)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

22

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Limited ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited

Fellow subsidiary

Brokerage

(21,280,780)

(1,305,000)

(3,872,220)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAFellow subsidiaryPremium Income Employees' remuneration and welfare benefits

36,642,704,200

36,856

(789,000)

(988,312)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

23 24 25 26

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited

Fellow subsidiary

36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200

60,442

298,000

51,791

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

27

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Home Finance Company Limited ICICI Home Finance Company Limited ICICI Home Finance Company Limited ICICI Home Finance Company LimitedFellow subsidiaryPremium IncomeFellow subsidiary

650,847,362

(17,274,000)

(41,705,248)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NABenefits paidFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryRent rates and taxes Commission Expenses

(98,276,698)

(26,284,000)

(23,977,201)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

9,868

-

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

36,642,704,200

(37,847,351)

(14,128,000)

(9,219,959)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

28

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryPremium Income

36,642,704,200

179,561

(260,000)

(256,353)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

29

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryInterest income on investments

36,642,704,200

19,041,438

30,867,000

21,424,658

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

30

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryPurchase of investments

36,642,704,200

(4,536,758,370)

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

31

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiarySale of investments

36,642,704,200

2,545,924,444

-

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

32

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryOutstanding investments

36,642,704,200

-

634,725,000

260,912,345

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

33

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

34

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited ICICI Investment Management Company Limited

Fellow subsidiaryMaturity of Investment

36,642,704,200

350,000,000

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAFellow subsidiaryPremium Income

36,642,704,200

775,315

(3,000)

(12,190)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

35

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited

Fellow subsidiaryPremium Income

36,642,704,200

69,668,184

(8,043,000)

(11,253,446)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

36

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited

Fellow subsidiaryBenefits paid

36,642,704,200

(15,955,728)

(510,000)

(500,000)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

37

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company LimitedSubsidiaryRent rates and taxes

36,642,704,200

1,976,983

874,000

1,209,680

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

49

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Superannuation Scheme

Entities over which control is exercisedContribution to trust

36,642,704,200

(5,527,457)

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

50

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Employees' Provident Fund

51

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth

52

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth

53

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedN.S.Kannan

54

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedN.S.Kannan

55

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedN.S.Kannan

56

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

Souvik Jash

57

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedRaghunathan Narayanan

58

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedRangarajan NarayananEntities over which control is exercised Entities controlled by holding company Entities controlled by holding company Key management personnel Key management personnel Key management personnel Key management personnel Relatives of key management personnel Relatives of key management personnelContribution to trust

36,642,704,200

(110,773,522)

(58,153,000)

(49,027,958)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAPremium Income

36,642,704,200

18,631,010

(34,000)

(77,128)

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAContribution for CSR activity

36,642,704,200

(39,015,762)

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAPremium Income

36,642,704,200

25,000

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAManagerial Remuneration

36,642,704,200

(26,850,503)

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAESOP Outstanding (Nos)

36,642,704,200

-

1,462,200

2,183,500

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAManagerial Remuneration

36,642,704,200

10,453,188

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAPremium Income

36,642,704,200

100,000

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NAPremium Income

36,642,704,200

100,000

-

-

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

59

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company LimitedICICI Bank LimitedUltimate holding company

Cash and Bank Balances

NA

-

4,575,199

1,038,968

NA

NANA

NA

NANA

NA

NA

Total (of Note 6b)

(11,596,147,445)

Notes:

1. The details in this format are required to be provided for all transactions undertaken during the reporting period. However, opening and closing balances, including commitments, to be disclosed for existing related party transactions even if there is no new related party transaction during the reporting period.

2. Where a transaction is undertaken between members of the consolidated entity (between the listed entity and its subsidiary or between subsidiaries), it may be reported once.

3. Listed banks shall not be required to provide the disclosures with respect to related party transactions involving loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed banks.

4. For companies with financial year ending March 31, this information has to be provided for six months ended September 30 and six months ended March 31. Companies with financial years ending in other months, the six months period shall apply accordingl

5. Each type of related party transaction (for e.g. sale of goods/services, purchase of goods/services or whether it involves a loan, inter-corporate deposit, advance or investment) with a single party shall be disclosed separately and there should be no clubbing or netting of transactions of same type. However, transactions with the same

6. In case of a multi-year related party transaction:

a. The aggregate value of such related party transaction as approved by the audit committee shall be disclosed in the column "Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee".

b. The value of the related party transaction undertaken in the reporting period shall be reported in the column "Value of related party transaction during the reporting period".