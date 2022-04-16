ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction

|
April 16, 2022
|
General Manager
|
Vice President
|
Listing Department
|
Listing Department
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
'Exchange Plaza'
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")
We refer to the proviso to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, stating that high value debt listed entity' shall submit such disclosures along with its standalone financial results for the half year.
Pursuant to said proviso, please find attached the disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, along with annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2022.
Please be informed that disclosure shall also be filed in prescribed XBRL format, once the same is available, on the exchange portal(s).
Please take the same on records.
Thanking you.
Yours sincerely,
For ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
Sonali Chandak
Company Secretary ACS 18108
Encl.: As above
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into the transaction
Sr. No.
Details of the counterpartName
1
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
2
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary
Type of related party transaction
(see Note 5)Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee
NameValue of transaction during the reporting period (see Note 6b)
3
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
4
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
5
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
6
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
7
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
8
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
9
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
10
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
11
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
12
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
13
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
14 15 16 17
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Bank LimitedICICI Securities LimitedHolding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ Promoter Holding Company/ PromoterPremium IncomeBenefits paidInformation technology cost Employees' remuneration and welfare benefitsRent rates and taxesInformation technology cost Employees' remuneration and welfare benefitsLegal and Professional Charges
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Limited
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities LimitedCommission ExpensesBank ChargesTrademark Usage Fees
Purchase of investmentsSecurity DepositCash and Bank BalancesFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryPremium IncomeBenefits paidRent rates and taxes
(see Note 6a)
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
18,321,352,100
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200
36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200
(1,209,115,260)
(3,096,558,668)
(8,581,865,711)
3,296,552,060
(160,077,020)
(18,890,604)
(20,215,294)
(47,676,791)
13,054,593
(4,089,685)
1,847,244
(482,889)
(911,974)
201,042
610,230
--
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Information technology cost
18 19
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities LimitedFellow subsidiary
36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200
10,908
-
9,303
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Limited
20 21
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities LimitedFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryRent rates and taxes Commission Expenses
(132,541)
(69,000)
(50,067)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200
(370,615,120)
(42,859,000)
(58,415,218)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
22
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Limited ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited
Fellow subsidiary
Brokerage
(21,280,780)
(1,305,000)
(3,872,220)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAFellow subsidiaryPremium Income Employees' remuneration and welfare benefits
36,642,704,200
36,856
(789,000)
(988,312)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
23 24 25 26
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited
Fellow subsidiary
36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200 36,642,704,200
60,442
298,000
51,791
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
27
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Home Finance Company Limited ICICI Home Finance Company Limited ICICI Home Finance Company Limited ICICI Home Finance Company LimitedFellow subsidiaryPremium IncomeFellow subsidiary
650,847,362
(17,274,000)
(41,705,248)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NABenefits paidFellow subsidiaryFellow subsidiaryRent rates and taxes Commission Expenses
(98,276,698)
(26,284,000)
(23,977,201)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
9,868
-
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
36,642,704,200
(37,847,351)
(14,128,000)
(9,219,959)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryPremium Income
36,642,704,200
179,561
(260,000)
(256,353)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
29
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryInterest income on investments
36,642,704,200
19,041,438
30,867,000
21,424,658
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
30
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryPurchase of investments
36,642,704,200
(4,536,758,370)
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
31
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiarySale of investments
36,642,704,200
2,545,924,444
-
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
32
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LimitedFellow subsidiaryOutstanding investments
36,642,704,200
-
634,725,000
260,912,345
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
33
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
34
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited ICICI Investment Management Company Limited
Fellow subsidiaryMaturity of Investment
36,642,704,200
350,000,000
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAFellow subsidiaryPremium Income
36,642,704,200
775,315
(3,000)
(12,190)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
35
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited
Fellow subsidiaryPremium Income
36,642,704,200
69,668,184
(8,043,000)
(11,253,446)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
36
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited
Fellow subsidiaryBenefits paid
36,642,704,200
(15,955,728)
(510,000)
(500,000)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
37
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company LimitedSubsidiaryRent rates and taxes
36,642,704,200
1,976,983
874,000
1,209,680
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
49
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Superannuation Scheme
Entities over which control is exercisedContribution to trust
36,642,704,200
(5,527,457)
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
50
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Employees' Provident Fund
51
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth
52
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth
53
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedN.S.Kannan
54
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedN.S.Kannan
55
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedN.S.Kannan
56
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
Souvik Jash
57
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedRaghunathan Narayanan
58
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company LimitedRangarajan NarayananEntities over which control is exercised Entities controlled by holding company Entities controlled by holding company Key management personnel Key management personnel Key management personnel Key management personnel Relatives of key management personnel Relatives of key management personnelContribution to trust
36,642,704,200
(110,773,522)
(58,153,000)
(49,027,958)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAPremium Income
36,642,704,200
18,631,010
(34,000)
(77,128)
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAContribution for CSR activity
36,642,704,200
(39,015,762)
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAPremium Income
36,642,704,200
25,000
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAManagerial Remuneration
36,642,704,200
(26,850,503)
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAESOP Outstanding (Nos)
36,642,704,200
-
1,462,200
2,183,500
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAManagerial Remuneration
36,642,704,200
10,453,188
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAPremium Income
36,642,704,200
100,000
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NAPremium Income
36,642,704,200
100,000
-
-
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
59
ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company LimitedICICI Bank LimitedUltimate holding company
Cash and Bank Balances
NA
-
4,575,199
1,038,968
NA
NANA
NA
NANA
NA
NA
Total (of Note 6b)
(11,596,147,445)
Notes:
-
1. The details in this format are required to be provided for all transactions undertaken during the reporting period. However, opening and closing balances, including commitments, to be disclosed for existing related party transactions even if there is no new related party transaction during the reporting period.
-
2. Where a transaction is undertaken between members of the consolidated entity (between the listed entity and its subsidiary or between subsidiaries), it may be reported once.
-
3. Listed banks shall not be required to provide the disclosures with respect to related party transactions involving loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed banks.
-
4. For companies with financial year ending March 31, this information has to be provided for six months ended September 30 and six months ended March 31. Companies with financial years ending in other months, the six months period shall apply accordingl
-
5. Each type of related party transaction (for e.g. sale of goods/services, purchase of goods/services or whether it involves a loan, inter-corporate deposit, advance or investment) with a single party shall be disclosed separately and there should be no clubbing or netting of transactions of same type. However, transactions with the same
-
6. In case of a multi-year related party transaction:
-
a. The aggregate value of such related party transaction as approved by the audit committee shall be disclosed in the column "Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee".
-
b. The value of the related party transaction undertaken in the reporting period shall be reported in the column "Value of related party transaction during the reporting period".
-
7. "Cost" refers to the cost of borrowed funds for the listed entity.
-
8. PAN will not be displayed on the website of the Stock Exchange(s).
-
9. Transactions such as acceptance of fixed deposits by banks/NBFCs, undertaken with related parties, at the terms uniformly applicable /offered to all shareholders/ public shall also be reported.