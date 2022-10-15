Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540133   INE726G01019

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(540133)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
513.40 INR   +2.46%
09:03aIcici Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction
PU
10/13ICRA Keeps AAA Rating on ICICI Prudential Life's Subordinated Debt; Outlook Stable
MT
10/12ICRA Keeps AAA Rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction

10/15/2022 | 09:03am EDT
October 15, 2022

General Manager

Vice President

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

'Exchange Plaza'

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 15, 2022

The Board of Directors ("Board") of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has at their meeting, which commenced at 14:00 IST and concluded at 17:01 IST on

Saturday, October 15, 2022, inter alia approved the following business:

  • Audited financial statements and financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.
    Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33 and regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other applicable requirements, a copy of the audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 together with the Auditors' Report in the prescribed format is enclosed.
    A copy of the press release being issued in this connection is also enclosed.

Please note that B S R & Co. LLP and Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, the joint statutory auditors of the Company, have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion.

Further, we refer to the proviso to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations stating that a 'High value debt listed entity' shall submit such disclosures along with its standalone financial results for the half year. Pursuant to said proviso, please find attached the disclosure under Regulation 23(9) for the half year ended on September 30, 2022. Please be informed that said disclosure shall also be filed in prescribed XBRL format simultaneously.

Kindly take the above information on records.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

Digitally signed by

SONALI NITIN SONALI NITIN

CHANDAK

CHANDAK Date: 2022.10.15 17:02:17 +05'30'

Sonali Chandak

Company Secretary

ACS 18108

Encl.: As above

CC: Axis Trustee Services Limited, Debenture Trustee

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

1st and 2nd Floor, Cnergy IT Park, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025.

Regd. Office : ICICI PruLife Towers, 1089, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025. India. Visit us at www.iciciprulife.com

Phone: +91 22 5039 1600, Fax: +91 22 2422 4484, Email: corporate@iciciprulife.com

CIN : L66010MH2000PLC127837

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 13:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 419 B 5 086 M 5 086 M
Net income 2023 11 189 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2023 5 794 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 62,6x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 739 B 8 973 M 8 973 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 592
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 513,40 INR
Average target price 658,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Narayanan Srinivasa Kannan Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Satyan Jambunathan Chief Financial Officer
Madras Seshamani Ramachandran Chairman
Deepak Kinger Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sonali Chandak Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-8.50%8 973
AIA GROUP LIMITED-13.68%102 522
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-23.99%99 802
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-32.06%98 367
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-23.30%24 862
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.78%23 777