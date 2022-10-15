ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction

October 15, 2022 General Manager Vice President Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 'Exchange Plaza' Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 15, 2022

The Board of Directors ("Board") of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has at their meeting, which commenced at 14:00 IST and concluded at 17:01 IST on

Saturday, October 15, 2022, inter alia approved the following business:

Audited financial statements and financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33 and regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other applicable requirements, a copy of the audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 together with the Auditors' Report in the prescribed format is enclosed.

A copy of the press release being issued in this connection is also enclosed.

Please note that B S R & Co. LLP and Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, the joint statutory auditors of the Company, have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion.

Further, we refer to the proviso to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations stating that a 'High value debt listed entity' shall submit such disclosures along with its standalone financial results for the half year. Pursuant to said proviso, please find attached the disclosure under Regulation 23(9) for the half year ended on September 30, 2022. Please be informed that said disclosure shall also be filed in prescribed XBRL format simultaneously.

Kindly take the above information on records.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

For ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

Digitally signed by

SONALI NITIN SONALI NITIN

CHANDAK

CHANDAK Date: 2022.10.15 17:02:17 +05'30'

Sonali Chandak

Company Secretary

ACS 18108

Encl.: As above

CC: Axis Trustee Services Limited, Debenture Trustee

