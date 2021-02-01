Indian shares surge, bond yields rise as budget targets growth

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped more than
3% on Monday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a
slew of measures to revive the pandemic-hit economy, while bond
yields rose after the government warned that fiscal deficit for
2020/2021 will be wider than expected.
Sitharaman proposed doubling healthcare spending, a vehicle
scrappage policy, recapitalisation of public-sector banks and
divestment of some state-owned lenders, aiming to bolster an
economy that plunged into its deepest recorded slump amid the
virus outbreak.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex
indexes rose more than 3.5% to 3.7% after the budget.
The 10-year bond yield rose around 15 basis
points to 6.09% and the rupee weakened slightly, after
Sitharaman said India was targeting fiscal deficit for 2020/2021
at 9.5% of GDP, wider than about 7% expected earlier.
The government also announced additional market borrowing.
"The indications are that the government is doing more to
promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This
is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth,"
said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities.
The stock indexes had fallen for six straight sessions in
the days leading up to the budget, after rocketing to record
highs earlier in 2021 as India started a huge vaccination drive
and as companies reported encouraging earnings.
The Nifty Auto index climbed 3.4% on Monday
following the new scrappage policy, while the Nifty PSU Bank
index, which tracks state-run lenders jumped 6.4%.
Banks were also supported as Sitharaman said India would set
up an asset reconstruction company to take over toxic assets.
State Bank of India, India's largest lender by assets,
rose as much as 7.8%.
Insurers HDFC Life Insurance Co and ICICI
Prudential Life Insurance Co rose between 5% and 6%
after India raised the foreign investment limit in the insurance
sector to 74% from 49%.
Surges in ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank
after quarterly earnings lifted the Nifty Bank index
6.8%.
The blue-chip indexes recovered from a pandemic-induced
plunge in March last year to finish 2020 around 15% firmer,
their best performance since 2017, fuelled by strong foreign
inflows amid massive liquidity in global markets and vaccine
hopes.
India's economy is seen clocking robust growth of 11% for
the coming fiscal year, after likely contracting 7.7% in the
current fiscal year to March 31, an annual economic survey
showed on Friday.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)