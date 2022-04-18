ICICI Securities : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

|
April 18, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Listing Department
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Allotment of equity shares under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock
Option Scheme - 2017
Ref: NSE Symbol - ISEC and BSE Scrip Code - 541179
This is to inform that the Company has allotted 2,550 (Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty) equity shares of face value of ` 5/- (Rupees Five only) each on April 18, 2022 under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017.
Kindly take the above on your records and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For ICICI Securities Limited
Rupesh Jadhav Chief Manager
