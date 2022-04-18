Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ICICI Securities Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISEC   INE763G01038

ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED

(ISEC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/18 07:16:34 am EDT
627.20 INR   -1.27%
09:54aICICI SECURITIES : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
02/13LIC IPO : Kotak mahindra, citibank, axis, nomura, bofa securities…
RE
02/08India's Adani Wilmar valued at about $4.5 billion in market debut
RE
ICICI Securities : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

04/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
April 18, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of equity shares under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock

Option Scheme - 2017

Ref: NSE Symbol - ISEC and BSE Scrip Code - 541179

This is to inform that the Company has allotted 2,550 (Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty) equity shares of face value of ` 5/- (Rupees Five only) each on April 18, 2022 under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017.

Kindly take the above on your records and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ICICI Securities Limited

Rupesh Jadhav Chief Manager

Member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, BSE Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. SEBI Registration: INZ000183631

CIN No.: L67120MH1995PLC086241

ICICI Securities Limited

Registered Office:

Corporate Office :

ICICI Venture House

Shree Sawan Knowledge Park, Plot No. D-507,

Appasaheb Marathe Marg,

T.T.C. Ind. Area, M.I.D.C, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai - 400 705

Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025, India

Tel.: (91 22) 6807 7100

Tel. (91 22) 6807 7100

Fax: (91 22) 6807 7801

Fax (91 22) 6807 7803

Name of Compliance Officer (Broking Operations) : Mr. Anoop Goyal

Email Address:complianceofficer@icicisecurities.com/ Tel. (91 22) 4070 1000 Website Address:www.icicisecurities.com/ www.icicidirect.com

Disclaimer

ICICI Securities Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
