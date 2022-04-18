ICICI Securities : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

April 18, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Listing Department Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of equity shares under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock

Option Scheme - 2017

Ref: NSE Symbol - ISEC and BSE Scrip Code - 541179

This is to inform that the Company has allotted 2,550 (Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty) equity shares of face value of ` 5/- (Rupees Five only) each on April 18, 2022 under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017.

Kindly take the above on your records and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ICICI Securities Limited

Rupesh Jadhav Chief Manager

