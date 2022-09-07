Log in
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-05
32.45 ILS   -0.46%
 ICL Announces Date for 2022 Investor Day

09/07/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
 Event to highlight company’s updated plans for long-term growth of specialties products

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it will host its virtual 2022 Investor Day on Tuesday, October 25. On that day, Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, Aviram Lahav, CFO of ICL, and other members of ICL’s senior management team will provide an overview of the company’s updated targets.

Additional details will be available at https://investors.icl-group.com/, in advance of the event.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the global food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation, to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2021 revenues totaled approximately $7 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive ESG report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others.

Forward-looking statements appear in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, positioning, objectives and expectations, general economic, market and business conditions, supply chain and logistics disruptions, energy storage and electric vehicle growth, the potential for new COVID-19 variants, global unrest and conflict, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release concerning the timing of the transaction, or other more specific risks and uncertainties facing ICL, such as those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 23, 2022, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in its Current Reports on Form 6-K and other filings ICL makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Forward-looking statements refer only to the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to publicly release any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 499 M - -
Net income 2022 2 257 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 9,60%
Capitalization 11 694 M 11 630 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Managers and Directors
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Aviram Lahav Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Anantha N. Desikan Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD8.13%12 241
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.105.65%29 623
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 739
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.33.18%6 964
UPL LIMITED-0.87%6 933
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.39%6 200