    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
ICL : Cash dividend in the amount of $0.13180 per share, record date is February 23, 2022 , payment date is March 8, 2022

02/09/2022 | 02:19am EST
February 9, 2022

Dividend Distribution Announcement

The Company hereby reports that on February 8, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to declare a cash dividend in the amount of $0.13180 per share or about $169 million.

Some shareholders will receive the dividend payment in New Israeli Shekels (NIS) and need to take into account that the amount of the dividend per share is not final and is subject to changes due to the need to convert the amount from US dollars to NIS according to the Bank of Israel's representative exchange rate on February 22, 2022.

The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.

The record date is February 23, 2022 and the payment date is March 8, 2022. From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: an Israeli-resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; the withholding tax rate for an Israeli-resident individual will be 25%; and the withholding tax rate for foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.

For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: February 9, 2022

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Peggy Reilly Tharp

Dudi Musler

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

+1-314-983-7665

+972-3-6844448

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

2022 ראורבפב 9

דנדיביד תקולח לע העדוה

לש ךסב ןמוזמב דנדיביד תקולח לע הרבחה ןוירוטקריד טילחה ,2022 ראורבפב 8 םויב יכ חוודל תשקבמ הרבחה

.ב"הרא רלוד ןוילימ 169-כ וא הינמל ב"הרא רלוד 0.13180

ףופכו יפוס וניא הינמל דנדיבידה םוכסש ןובשחב תחקל םהילעו ,םילקשב םולשת ולבקי תוינמה ילעבמ קלח םויל ןוכנ לארשי קנב לש גיציה רעשה יפ-לע תאזו ,םילקשל ב"הרא רלודמ םוכסה תא רימהל ךרוצה לשב םייונישל

.2022 ראורבפב 22

.הלעמו ב"הרא רלוד 2 לש םוכס לבקל םיאכזה םימושר תוינמ ילעבל קר םלושי דנדיבידה

סמ הכוני יחכונה דנדיבידה םולשתמ .2022 ץרמב 8-ה וניה םולשתה דעומ ,2022 ראורבפב 23-ה וניה עבוקה דעומה סמ יוכינב ביוחי לארשי בשות דיחי ,רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחת אל לארשי תבשות הרבח :םיאבה םירועישב ילארשי עובקל םאתהב וא 25% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי (תורבחו םידיחי) ץוח יבשותו 25% לש רועישב רוקמב

.םהינבמ ךומנה יפל ,תוימואלניב יוסימ תונמאב

ילעבמ ליעל םיראותמה יוכינה ירועיש תמועל רתיב סמ יוכינ לש הרקמב סמ רזחהל ירשפא ךילה רבדב ףסונ עדימל הרבחה רתאב ורקב אנא ,ילארשי קנב תועצמאב אלש (NYSE) קרוי-וינ תסרובב תורחסנה תוינמ ןיגב תוינמ

.רושיקב

ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תלהנמו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2022 ראורבפב 9 :המיתחה ךיראת

םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא

רלסומ ידוד

פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ

םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס

+ 972-3-6844448

+1-314-983-7665

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:18:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
