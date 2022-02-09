ICL : Cash dividend in the amount of $0.13180 per share, record date is February 23, 2022 , payment date is March 8, 2022

February 9, 2022

Dividend Distribution Announcement

The Company hereby reports that on February 8, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to declare a cash dividend in the amount of $0.13180 per share or about $169 million.

Some shareholders will receive the dividend payment in New Israeli Shekels (NIS) and need to take into account that the amount of the dividend per share is not final and is subject to changes due to the need to convert the amount from US dollars to NIS according to the Bank of Israel's representative exchange rate on February 22, 2022.

The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.

The record date is February 23, 2022 and the payment date is March 8, 2022. From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: an Israeli-resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; the withholding tax rate for an Israeli-resident individual will be 25%; and the withholding tax rate for foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.

For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: February 9, 2022