ICL : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of February 2022
Commission File Number: 001-13742
ICL GROUP LTD.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
ICL Group Ltd.
Millennium Tower
23 Aranha Street
P.O. Box 20245
Tel Aviv, 61202 Israel
(972-3) 684-4400
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
Yes ☐ No ☒
ICL GROUP LTD.
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
This report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statement on Form S-8 (Registration Number: 333-205518) of ICL Group Ltd. (formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd.) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished. In addition, this report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the Israeli Shelf Prospectus of ICL Group Ltd. (formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd.) filed with the Israel Securities Authority and dated March 4, 2019 (Filing Number: 2019-02-018507) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.
ICL GROUP LTD.
1.
ICL Signs Framework Agreements for 2022-2024 & Agreements for the Supply of Potash to Customers in China during 2022
Item 1
ICL Signs Framework Agreements for 2022-2024 & Agreements for the Supply of Potash to Customers in China during 2022
ICL hereby announces that it has signed framework agreements for supply of potash with its customers in China for the next three years (2022-2024). Prices for the quantities to be supplied according to the framework agreements shall be established in line with the prevailing market prices in China at the relevant date of supply (the "2022-2024 Chinese Agreements").
As part of the 2022-2024 Chinese Agreements, ICL has signed contracts with its customers in China to supply an aggregate amount of 700,000 metric tons of potash, with mutual options for additional 250,000 metric tons, to be supplied by the end of 2022. The agreed selling price in the contracts is $590 per ton.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:04 UTC.