Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ICL Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICL : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

02/17/2022 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of February 2022
Commission File Number: 001-13742
ICL GROUP LTD.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
ICL Group Ltd.
Millennium Tower
23 Aranha Street
P.O. Box 20245
Tel Aviv, 61202 Israel
(972-3) 684-4400
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes ☐ No ☒

ICL GROUP LTD.
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
This report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statement on Form S-8 (Registration Number: 333-205518) of ICL Group Ltd. (formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd.) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished. In addition, this report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the Israeli Shelf Prospectus of ICL Group Ltd. (formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd.) filed with the Israel Securities Authority and dated March 4, 2019 (Filing Number: 2019-02-018507) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.


ICL GROUP LTD.
1.
ICL Signs Framework Agreements for 2022-2024 & Agreements for the Supply of Potash to Customers in China during 2022

Item 1

ICL Signs Framework Agreements for 2022-2024 & Agreements for the Supply of Potash to Customers in China during 2022
ICL hereby announces that it has signed framework agreements for supply of potash with its customers in China for the next three years (2022-2024). Prices for the quantities to be supplied according to the framework agreements shall be established in line with the prevailing market prices in China at the relevant date of supply (the "2022-2024 Chinese Agreements").
As part of the 2022-2024 Chinese Agreements, ICL has signed contracts with its customers in China to supply an aggregate amount of 700,000 metric tons of potash, with mutual options for additional 250,000 metric tons, to be supplied by the end of 2022. The agreed selling price in the contracts is $590 per ton.

SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
ICL Group Ltd.
By:
/s/ Aviram Lahav
Name:
Aviram Lahav
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
ICL Group Ltd.
By:
/s/ Aya Landman
Name:
Aya Landman
Title:
VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance
Date: February 17, 2022


Disclaimer

ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICL GROUP LTD
06:38aICL : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
02/16ICL Planet Startup Hub Continues to Invest in Plant-Based Proteins
BU
02/14Morgan Stanley Lifts ICL Group's Price Target to $10 From $9, Maintains Equalweight Rat..
MT
02/14Iceni Gold Identifies Gold Anomaly at Western Australia's 14 Mile Well Project
MT
02/10Iceni Gold Uncovers Alterations at 14 Mile Well Project
MT
02/09TRANSCRIPT : ICL Group Ltd, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09ICL : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
02/09ICL Group Ltd Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on March 8, 2022
CI
02/09ICL Group Posts Higher Adjusted Earnings and Revenue in Q4, Beats Street; Raises Quarte..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICL GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 721 M - -
Net income 2021 702 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 13 024 M 13 024 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart ICL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
ICL Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,12 $
Average target price 10,58 $
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Kobi Altman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eyal Ginzberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD7.63%13 024
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.30.08%18 895
PJSC PHOSAGRO5.24%10 637
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-11.01%7 964
UPL LIMITED-1.51%7 484
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.-1.27%5 613