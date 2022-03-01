ICL Group Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) is currently at $10.59, down $1.05 or 9.02%

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 9, 2020, when it fell 15.27%

-- Snaps a five day winning streak

-- Up 9.51% year-to-date

-- Down 58.47% from its all-time closing high of $25.50 on June 19, 2008

-- Up 80.72% from 52 weeks ago (March 2, 2021), when it closed at $5.86

-- Down 9.02% from its 52-week closing high of $11.64 on Feb. 28, 2022

-- Up 84.49% from its 52-week closing low of $5.74 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $10.55

-- Down 9.36% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 25, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.64%

All data as of 11:50:54 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

