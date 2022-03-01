Log in
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
ICL Group Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

03/01/2022
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) is currently at $10.59, down $1.05 or 9.02%


-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 9, 2020, when it fell 15.27%

-- Snaps a five day winning streak

-- Up 9.51% year-to-date

-- Down 58.47% from its all-time closing high of $25.50 on June 19, 2008

-- Up 80.72% from 52 weeks ago (March 2, 2021), when it closed at $5.86

-- Down 9.02% from its 52-week closing high of $11.64 on Feb. 28, 2022

-- Up 84.49% from its 52-week closing low of $5.74 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $10.55

-- Down 9.36% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 25, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.64%


All data as of 11:50:54 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 1209ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 316 M - -
Net income 2022 1 459 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,98x
Yield 2022 6,06%
Capitalization 14 593 M 14 593 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 269
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Kobi Altman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eyal Ginzberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD21.29%14 593
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.27.70%18 904
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-13.01%7 785
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.26.71%7 522
PJSC PHOSAGRO-14.46%7 041
UPL LIMITED-10.89%6 738