ICL Group Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2009 -- Data Talk

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) is currently at $11.65, up $1.39 or 13.55%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2009, when it rose 14.67%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 16.5% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 6, 2009, when it rose 20.74%

--Up 6.2% month-to-date

--Up 20.48% year-to-date

--Down 54.31% from its all-time closing high of $25.50 on June 19, 2008

--Up 72.08% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it closed at $6.77

--Down 8.12% from its 52-week closing high of $12.68 on April 14, 2022

--Up 77.59% from its 52-week closing low of $6.56 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $11.72

--Up 14.23% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2009, when it rose as much as 14.67%

