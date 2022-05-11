Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ICL Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-09
36.02 ILS   +1.98%
11:26aICL Group Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2009 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:28aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Up
MT
05:09aICL GROUP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICL Group Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2009 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) is currently at $11.65, up $1.39 or 13.55%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2009, when it rose 14.67%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 16.5% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 6, 2009, when it rose 20.74%

--Up 6.2% month-to-date

--Up 20.48% year-to-date

--Down 54.31% from its all-time closing high of $25.50 on June 19, 2008

--Up 72.08% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it closed at $6.77

--Down 8.12% from its 52-week closing high of $12.68 on April 14, 2022

--Up 77.59% from its 52-week closing low of $6.56 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $11.72

--Up 14.23% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2009, when it rose as much as 14.67%


All data as of 11:07:38 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1125ET

All news about ICL GROUP LTD
11:26aICL Group Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2009 -- Data..
DJ
07:28aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Up
MT
05:09aICL GROUP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:56aICL Group Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales
MT
02:11aICL Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Guidance
BU
05/02ICL Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
04/27Iceni Gold Identifies Sulfide Potential of 14-Mile Well Project
MT
04/25ICL : The Israeli Court Dismissed with Prejudice the Application for Certification of Clas..
PU
03/30ICL : Other Report or Announcement
PU
03/23ICL : Other Report or Announcement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICL GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 053 M - -
Net income 2022 1 461 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 13 384 M 13 384 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 12 269
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart ICL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
ICL Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,40 $
Average target price 11,63 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Kobi Altman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eyal Ginzberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD20.03%13 384
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.47.93%21 274
PJSC PHOSAGRO27.22%13 735
UPL LIMITED5.74%7 696
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.26.25%6 752
K+S AG95.19%5 975