ICL : Immediate Report

December 1, 2021

Dividend Distribution - Supplemental Report

Further to the Company's immediate report dated November 4, 2021 (reference number 2021-02- 163059), regarding a dividend distribution out of the Company's earnings in the amount of about $107 million, the Company hereby reports that the dividend amount per share in US dollars is $0.08370, and the dividend amount per share for shareholders who will receive the payment in Shekels is ILS 0.2636550, based on today's representative exchange rate as published by the Bank of Israel.

The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.

The payment date is December 15, 2021.

From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: (1) with respect to about 94% of the dividend, an Israeli-resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; an Israeli-resident individual will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 25%; and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower; (2) with respect to about 6% of the dividend, , an Israeli residents (individual and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at the rate of 15%, and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at the rate of 15%, or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.

For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: December 1, 2021

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Peggy Reilly Tharp Dudi Musler VP, ICL Global Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665 +972-3-6844448 Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

