ICL : Immediate Report

December 1, 2021
Dividend Distribution - Supplemental Report
Further to the Company's immediate report dated November 4, 2021 (reference number 2021-02- 163059), regarding a dividend distribution out of the Company's earnings in the amount of about $107 million, the Company hereby reports that the dividend amount per share in US dollars is $0.08370, and the dividend amount per share for shareholders who will receive the payment in Shekels is ILS 0.2636550, based on today's representative exchange rate as published by the Bank of Israel.
The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.
The payment date is December 15, 2021.
From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: (1) with respect to about 94% of the dividend, an Israeli-resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; an Israeli-resident individual will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 25%; and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower; (2) with respect to about 6% of the dividend, , an Israeli residents (individual and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at the rate of 15%, and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at the rate of 15%, or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.
For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance
Signature Date: December 1, 2021
תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת
2021 רבמצדב 1
םילשמ חוויד - דנדיביד תקולח
תקולח םע רשקב ,)2021-02-163059 אתכמסא רפסמ( 2021 רבמבונב 4 םוימ הרבחה לש ידיימה חווידל ךשמהב הינמל דנדיבידה םוכס יכ ,תאזב תחוודמ הרבחה ,ב"הרא רלוד ןוילימ 107-כ לש םוכסב הרבחה יחוור ךותמ דנדיביד לע דומעי םילקשב םולשתה תא םילבקמ רשא תוינמ ילעבל הינמל דנדיבידה םוכסו ,ב"הרא רלוד 0.08370 אוה
.םויהל ןוכנ לארשי קנב לש גיציה רעשה יפ-לע ,ח"ש 0.2636550
.הלעמו ב"הרא רלוד 2 לש םוכס לבקל םיאכזה םימושר תוינמ ילעבל קר םלושי דנדיבידה
.2021 רבמצדב 15-ה וניה םולשתה דעומ
דעומ ,2021 רבמצדב 2-ה וניה עבוקה דעומה :םיאבה םירועישב ילארשי סמ הכוני יחכונה דנדיבידה םולשתמ 94%-כ יבגל )1( :םיאבה םירועישב ילארשי סמ הכוני יחכונה דנדיבידה םולשתמ .2021 רבמצדב 15-ה וניה םולשתה לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחי לארשי בשות דיחי ,רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחת אל לארשי תבשות הרבח ,דנדיבידהמ יוסימ תונמאב עובקל םאתהב וא 25% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי )תורבחו םידיחי( ץוח יבשותו 25% רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי )תורבחו םידיחי( לארשי יבשות ,דנדיבידהמ 6%-כ יבגל )2( ;םהינבמ ךומנה יפל ,תוימואלניב תונמאב עובקל םאתהב וא 15% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי )תורבחו םידיחי( ץוח יבשותו ,15% לש רועישב
.םהינבמ ךומנה יפל ,תוימואלניב יוסימ
ילעבמ ליעל םיראותמה יוכינה ירועיש תמועל רתיב סמ יוכינ לש הרקמב סמ רזחהל ירשפא ךילה רבדב ףסונ עדימל
.רושיקבהרבחה רתאב ורקב אנא ,ילארשי קנב תועצמאב אלש )NYSE( קרוי-וינ תסרובב תורחסנה תוינמ ןיגב תוינמ
ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תלהנמו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2021 רבמצדב 1 :המיתחה ךיראת
םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא
|
רלסומ ידוד
|
פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ
|
םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ
|
תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס
|
+ 972-3-6844448
|
+1-314-983-7665
|
Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com
|
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
