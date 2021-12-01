Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ICL Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICL : Immediate Report

12/01/2021 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 1, 2021

Dividend Distribution - Supplemental Report

Further to the Company's immediate report dated November 4, 2021 (reference number 2021-02- 163059), regarding a dividend distribution out of the Company's earnings in the amount of about $107 million, the Company hereby reports that the dividend amount per share in US dollars is $0.08370, and the dividend amount per share for shareholders who will receive the payment in Shekels is ILS 0.2636550, based on today's representative exchange rate as published by the Bank of Israel.

The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.

The payment date is December 15, 2021.

From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: (1) with respect to about 94% of the dividend, an Israeli-resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; an Israeli-resident individual will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 25%; and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower; (2) with respect to about 6% of the dividend, , an Israeli residents (individual and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at the rate of 15%, and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at the rate of 15%, or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.

For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: December 1, 2021

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Peggy Reilly Tharp

Dudi Musler

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

+1-314-983-7665

+972-3-6844448

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

2021 רבמצדב 1

םילשמ חוויד - דנדיביד תקולח

תקולח םע רשקב ,)2021-02-163059 אתכמסא רפסמ( 2021 רבמבונב 4 םוימ הרבחה לש ידיימה חווידל ךשמהב הינמל דנדיבידה םוכס יכ ,תאזב תחוודמ הרבחה ,ב"הרא רלוד ןוילימ 107-כ לש םוכסב הרבחה יחוור ךותמ דנדיביד לע דומעי םילקשב םולשתה תא םילבקמ רשא תוינמ ילעבל הינמל דנדיבידה םוכסו ,ב"הרא רלוד 0.08370 אוה

.םויהל ןוכנ לארשי קנב לש גיציה רעשה יפ-לע ,ח"ש 0.2636550

.הלעמו ב"הרא רלוד 2 לש םוכס לבקל םיאכזה םימושר תוינמ ילעבל קר םלושי דנדיבידה

.2021 רבמצדב 15-ה וניה םולשתה דעומ

דעומ ,2021 רבמצדב 2-ה וניה עבוקה דעומה :םיאבה םירועישב ילארשי סמ הכוני יחכונה דנדיבידה םולשתמ 94%-כ יבגל )1( :םיאבה םירועישב ילארשי סמ הכוני יחכונה דנדיבידה םולשתמ .2021 רבמצדב 15-ה וניה םולשתה לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחי לארשי בשות דיחי ,רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחת אל לארשי תבשות הרבח ,דנדיבידהמ יוסימ תונמאב עובקל םאתהב וא 25% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי )תורבחו םידיחי( ץוח יבשותו 25% רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי )תורבחו םידיחי( לארשי יבשות ,דנדיבידהמ 6%-כ יבגל )2( ;םהינבמ ךומנה יפל ,תוימואלניב תונמאב עובקל םאתהב וא 15% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי )תורבחו םידיחי( ץוח יבשותו ,15% לש רועישב

.םהינבמ ךומנה יפל ,תוימואלניב יוסימ

ילעבמ ליעל םיראותמה יוכינה ירועיש תמועל רתיב סמ יוכינ לש הרקמב סמ רזחהל ירשפא ךילה רבדב ףסונ עדימל

.רושיקבהרבחה רתאב ורקב אנא ,ילארשי קנב תועצמאב אלש )NYSE( קרוי-וינ תסרובב תורחסנה תוינמ ןיגב תוינמ

ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תלהנמו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2021 רבמצדב 1 :המיתחה ךיראת

םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא

רלסומ ידוד

פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ

םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס

+ 972-3-6844448

+1-314-983-7665

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 17:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICL GROUP LTD
11/17ICL : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
11/17ICL : Agreement to Increase the Selling Price of Potash to India for the Remaining Volumes..
PU
11/10Iceni Gold Finds Syenite Intrusion at 14 Mile Well Project
MT
11/09ANALYSIS : Inflation may persuade Bank of Israel to embrace shekel strength
RE
11/08Iceni Gold Starts Diamond Drilling Program at Western Australia's Danjo NE; Shares Surg..
MT
11/08Iceni Gold Discovers Syenite Intrusion at Deep Well Prospect
MT
11/05ICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley's Global Chemicals, Agriculture a..
BU
11/05Iceni Gold Identifies Three-Kilometer-Long Anomaly at 14 Mile Well Project
MT
11/04Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
11/04ICL Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 694 M - -
Net income 2021 727 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 11 262 M 11 246 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart ICL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
ICL Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,77 $
Average target price 9,80 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Kobi Altman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eyal Ginzberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD68.83%11 215
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.30.45%17 784
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO81.07%9 892
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-27.24%8 085
UPL LIMITED46.20%6 936
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.293.90%6 903