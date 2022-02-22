ICL : Immediate Report

February 22, 2022

Dividend Distribution - Supplemental Report

Further to the Company's immediate report dated February 9, 2022 (reference number 2022-02- 014571), regarding a dividend distribution out of the Company's earnings in the amount of about $169 million, the Company hereby reports that the dividend amount per share in US dollars is $0.13180, and the dividend amount per share for shareholders who will receive the payment in Shekels is ILS 0.4242642, based on today's representative exchange rate as published by the Bank of Israel.

The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.

The payment date is March 8, 2022.

From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: an Israeli resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; the withholding tax rate for an Israeli- resident individual will be 25%; and the withholding tax rate for foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.

For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: February 22, 2022

