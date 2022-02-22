Log in
ICL : Immediate Report

02/22/2022 | 12:53pm EST
February 22, 2022

Dividend Distribution - Supplemental Report

Further to the Company's immediate report dated February 9, 2022 (reference number 2022-02- 014571), regarding a dividend distribution out of the Company's earnings in the amount of about $169 million, the Company hereby reports that the dividend amount per share in US dollars is $0.13180, and the dividend amount per share for shareholders who will receive the payment in Shekels is ILS 0.4242642, based on today's representative exchange rate as published by the Bank of Israel.

The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.

The payment date is March 8, 2022.

From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: an Israeli resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; the withholding tax rate for an Israeli- resident individual will be 25%; and the withholding tax rate for foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.

For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: February 22, 2022

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Peggy Reilly Tharp

Dudi Musler

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

+1-314-983-7665

+972-3-6844448

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

2022 ראורבפב 22

םילשמ חוויד - דנדיביד תקולח

תקולח םע רשקב ,)2022-02-014571 אתכמסא רפסמ( 2022 ראורבפב 9 םוימ הרבחה לש ידיימה חווידל ךשמהב הינמל דנדיבידה םוכס יכ ,תאזב תחוודמ הרבחה ,ב"הרא רלוד ןוילימ 169-כ לש םוכסב הרבחה יחוור ךותמ דנדיביד לע דומעי םילקשב םולשתה תא םילבקמ רשא תוינמ ילעבל הינמל דנדיבידה םוכסו ,ב"הרא רלוד 0.13180 אוה

.םויהל ןוכנ לארשי קנב לש גיציה רעשה יפ-לע ,ח"ש 0.4242642

.הלעמו ב"הרא רלוד 2 לש םוכס לבקל םיאכזה םימושר תוינמ ילעבל קר םלושי דנדיבידה

.2022 ץרמב 8-ה וניה םולשתה דעומ

,רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחת אל לארשי תבשות הרבח :םיאבה םירועישב ילארשי סמ הכוני יחכונה דנדיבידה םולשתמ רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי )תורבחו םידיחי( ץוח יבשותו 25% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחי לארשי בשות דיחי

.םהינבמ ךומנה יפל ,תוימואלניב יוסימ תונמאב עובקל םאתהב וא 25% לש רועישב

ילעבמ ליעל םיראותמה יוכינה ירועיש תמועל רתיב סמ יוכינ לש הרקמב סמ רזחהל ירשפא ךילה רבדב ףסונ עדימל

.רושיקבהרבחה רתאב ורקב אנא ,ילארשי קנב תועצמאב אלש )NYSE( קרוי-וינ תסרובב תורחסנה תוינמ ןיגב תוינמ

ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תלהנמו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2022 ראורבפב 22 :המיתחה ךיראת

םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא

רלסומ ידוד

פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ

םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס

+ 972-3-6844448

+1-314-983-7665

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 17:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
