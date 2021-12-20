ICL : Immediate Report of Meeting to be held on December 27, 2022, proxy statement
ICL GROUP LTD.
NOTICE OF
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the
"Meeting") of ICL Group Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha Street, 22nd Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel or via Zoom.
The purpose of the Meeting is to consider and vote upon the election of Dafna Gruber to serve as an external director of the Company, within the meaning of the Israeli Companies Law, 1999, for a three-year term.
Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote "FOR" the proposal described in the attached Proxy Statement.
Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to participate in, and to vote at, the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting in person.
Shareholders of record can vote either by mailing in a proxy or in person by attending the Meeting. Shareholders of record who will not attend the Meeting in person are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and to return it promptly, no later than 48 hours before the Meeting, in the pre-addressed envelope provided. No postage is required if mailed in the United States. If a shareholder of record attends the Meeting, you may revoke your proxy (if previously submitted) and vote in person.
If your shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other nominee, you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name." Your broker, bank or nominee will provide you with instructions that you must follow in order to have your shares voted. Because a beneficial holder is not a shareholder of record, if you are a beneficial holder and wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you must first obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, bank or nominee that holds your shares giving you the right to vote the shares at the Meeting.
If a shareholder's shares are held through a member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE"), such shareholder should deliver or mail (via registered mail) his, her or its completed Hebrew written ballot (in the form filed by the Company via MAGNA, the online platform of the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA")) to the offices of the Company not less than four hours prior to the time scheduled for the Meeting, at the address set forth above, attention: Aya Landman, VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance, together with a proof of ownership (ishur baalut), as of the Record Date, issued by that member of the TASE. Alternatively, shares held via a TASE member may be voted electronically via the ISA's electronic voting system up to six hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. Shareholders should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE member through which they hold their shares. If your shares are held through a TASE member and you wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you must deliver to us a proof of ownership (ishur baalut), as of the Record Date, issued by that member of the TASE.
Shareholders may review the full version of the proposed resolutions in the Proxy Statement as well as the accompanying proxy card, via the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov or via the ISA's electronic filing system at http://www.magna.isa.gov.il or the website of the TASE at http://maya.tase.co.il, and also at our offices during regular business hours, upon coordination (Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha Street, 22nd Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel; Tel: +972- 3- 6844400). Our company's representative is Aya Landman, VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance (Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha Street, 22nd Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel; Tel: +972-3-6844459).
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Aya Landman, Adv.
VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance
Dated: December 20, 2021
ICL GROUP LTD.
PROXY STATEMENT
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This Proxy Statement is furnished to the holders of Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 1.00 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), of ICL Group Ltd. (the "Company," "ICL," "we," "us" or "our") in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors" or "Board") of proxies for use at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), or at any postponement or adjournment thereof, pursuant to the accompanying Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha Street, 22nd Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel or via Zoom.
The purpose of the Meeting is to consider and vote upon the election of Dafna Gruber to serve as an external director of the Company, within the meaning of the Israeli Companies Law, 1999 (the "Israeli Companies Law"), for a three-year term.
The Company currently is not aware of any other matters that will come before the Meeting. If any other matters properly come before the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, the persons designated as proxies may vote in accordance with their judgment on such matters.
Board Recommendation
Our Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the proposal set forth in this Proxy Statement.
Who Can Vote
You are entitled to notice of, and to vote in person or by proxy at, the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, if you are a holder of record of our ordinary shares as of the close of business on December 30, 2021. You are also entitled to notice of the Meeting and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof if you held ordinary shares through a bank, broker or other nominee that is one of our shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021, or which appeared in the participant listing of a securities depository on that date, and if you held your shares through the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") on that date. See below "How You Can Vote."
How You Can Vote
Shareholders of Record
If you are a shareholder of record (that is, a share certificate or book-entry position is registered in your name at our transfer agent), you may attend and vote in person at the Meeting or may submit your vote by completing, signing and submitting (in the enclosed, postage-paid envelope) the enclosed proxy card. Unless otherwise indicated specifically on the form of proxy,
Ordinary Shares represented by any proxy in the enclosed form will be voted in favor of all the matters to be presented at the Meeting, as recommended by the Board of Directors. To be valid, a proxy must be properly executed and received by our transfer agent or at the offices of the Company no less than 48 hours prior to the time scheduled for the Meeting, unless a shorter period is determined by the chairman of the Meeting.
Shareholders in "Street Name"
If your shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other nominee, you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name." Your broker, bank or nominee will provide you with instructions that you must follow in order to have your shares voted. Because a beneficial holder is not a shareholder of record, if you are a beneficial holder and wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you must first obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, bank or nominee that holds your shares giving you the right to vote the shares at the Meeting.
Shares Traded on TASE
If your shares are held through a member of the TASE, such shareholder should deliver or mail (via registered mail) his, her or its completed Hebrew written ballot (in the form filed by the Company via MAGNA, the online platform of the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA"), to the offices of the Company no less than four hours prior to the time scheduled for the Meeting, at the address set forth above, attention: Aya Landman, VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance, together with a proof of ownership (ishur baalut), as of the Record Date, issued by that member of the TASE. Alternatively, shares held via a TASE member may be voted electronically via the ISA's electronic voting system, up to six hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. Shareholders should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE member through which they hold their shares. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held through a TASE member and you wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you must deliver to us a proof of ownership (ishur baalut), as of the Record Date, issued by that member of the TASE.
Change or Revocation of Proxy
Shareholders of record may revoke the authority granted by their execution of proxies by delivering to the Company a written notice of revocation or duly executed proxy bearing a later date, provided such revocation notice or later-dated proxy is received by the Company at least 48 hours before the Meeting, unless a shorter period is determined by the chairman of the Meeting, or by attending the Meeting and voting in person. Attendance at the Meeting will not cause your previously granted proxy to be revoked unless you specifically so request.
If your shares are held in "street name," you may change your vote by submitting new voting instructions to your broker, bank, trustee or nominee or, if you have obtained a legal proxy from your broker, bank, trustee or nominee giving you the right to vote your shares, by attending the Meeting and voting in person. If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of a member of the TASE and wish to change your voting instructions, you must contact the TASE member through which you hold your shares.
Solicitation of Proxies
Proxies for use at the Meeting are being solicited by the Board of Directors of the Company. Proxies are being mailed to shareholders on or about December 31, 2021 and will be solicited mainly by mail. Certain officers, directors, employees and agents of the Company, none of whom will
receive additional compensation therefor, may solicit proxies by telephone, e-mail or other personal contact. The Company will bear the cost for the solicitation of the proxies, including postage, printing and handling, and will reimburse the reasonable expenses of brokerage firms and others for forwarding material to beneficial owners of Ordinary Shares.
Quorum
Two or more shareholders holding in the aggregate more than 50% of the outstanding voting power in the Company, present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, will constitute a quorum at the Meeting. If within half an hour from the time scheduled for the Meeting a quorum is not present, the Meeting shall be adjourned to February 3, 2022, at the same time and place. If a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time scheduled for the adjourned meeting, then two shareholders with voting rights, who hold in the aggregate at least one-third of the Company's issued share capital, who are present, in person or by proxy, shall constitute a quorum. This notice will serve as notice of such reconvened meeting if no quorum is present at the original date and time and no further notice of the reconvened meeting will be given to shareholders.
In the case of joint holders of Ordinary Shares, pursuant to Article 75 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the vote of the most senior of such joint holders who tenders a vote, in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s). For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Company's Shareholders Register.
Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted towards the quorum. Broker non-votes occur when brokers that hold their customers' shares in street name sign and submit proxies for such shares, and vote such shares on some matters but not on others. This occurs when brokers have not received any instructions from their customers, in which case the brokers, as the holders of record, are permitted to vote on "routine" matters, but not on non-routine matters. Unsigned or unreturned proxies, including those not returned by banks, brokers, or other record holders, will also not be counted for quorum purposes.
Vote Required for Approval of the Proposal
On December 19, 2021, 1,311,740,778 Ordinary Shares were outstanding.
Each Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote upon the proposal to be presented at the Meeting.
The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power in the Company present at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, is required for the approval of the proposal.
In addition, the approval of the proposal is also subject to the fulfillment of one of the following additional voting requirements (the "Special Majority"): (i) at least a majority of the shares of non-controlling shareholders and shareholders who do not have a personal interest in the resolution (other than a personal interest that is not the result of the shareholder's relationship with a controlling shareholder) voted in favor of the matter (abstentions and broker non-votes are disregarded); or (ii) the total number of shares of non-controlling shareholders and shareholders who do not have a personal interest in the resolution voted against the proposal does not exceed two percent of the outstanding voting power in the Company.
