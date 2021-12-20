ICL : Immediate Report of Meeting to be held on December 27, 2022, proxy statement

ICL GROUP LTD.

NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the

"Meeting") of ICL Group Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha Street, 22nd Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel or via Zoom.

Meeting URL: https://icl-group.zoom.us/j/94814382961?pwd=ekJFK2ZBb3RMNTBNOGp2OEl0SitZUT09

Meeting ID: 948 1438 2961

Meeting Passcode: 366054

The purpose of the Meeting is to consider and vote upon the election of Dafna Gruber to serve as an external director of the Company, within the meaning of the Israeli Companies Law, 1999, for a three-year term.

Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote "FOR" the proposal described in the attached Proxy Statement.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to participate in, and to vote at, the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting in person.

Shareholders of record can vote either by mailing in a proxy or in person by attending the Meeting. Shareholders of record who will not attend the Meeting in person are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and to return it promptly, no later than 48 hours before the Meeting, in the pre-addressed envelope provided. No postage is required if mailed in the United States. If a shareholder of record attends the Meeting, you may revoke your proxy (if previously submitted) and vote in person.

If your shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other nominee, you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name." Your broker, bank or nominee will provide you with instructions that you must follow in order to have your shares voted. Because a beneficial holder is not a shareholder of record, if you are a beneficial holder and wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you must first obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, bank or nominee that holds your shares giving you the right to vote the shares at the Meeting.

If a shareholder's shares are held through a member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE"), such shareholder should deliver or mail (via registered mail) his, her or its completed Hebrew written ballot (in the form filed by the Company via MAGNA, the online platform of the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA")) to the offices of the Company not less than four hours prior to the time scheduled for the Meeting, at the address set forth above, attention: Aya Landman, VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance, together with a proof of ownership (ishur baalut), as of the Record Date, issued by that member of the TASE. Alternatively, shares held via a TASE member may be voted electronically via the ISA's electronic voting system up to six hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. Shareholders should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE member through which they hold their shares. If your shares are held through a TASE member and you wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you must deliver to us a proof of ownership (ishur baalut), as of the Record Date, issued by that member of the TASE.