ICL : Other Report or Announcement

October 19, 2022

ICL to lead efforts in U.S. to develop sustainable supply chain for energy storage solutions, with

$400m investment in new LFP manufacturing capabilities

ICL hereby announces, that it plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis, USA. This is expected to be the first large-scale LFP material manufacturing plant in the United States. The company was awarded $197 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, which is subject to the completion of negotiations with the Department of Energy. The plant is expected to be operational by 2024 and will produce high-quality LFP material for the global lithium battery industry, using primarily a domestic supply chain. The LFP plant represents a significant expansion of ICL's energy storage portfolio and demonstrates the company's commitment to developing high-quality specialty products for agricultural, food and industrial applications.

ICL's 120,000-square-foot LFP plant is expected to have two production lines built in two phases under a single roof. Each production line is planned to be capable of producing 15,000 metric tons of LFP material per year. Phase one is expected to be completed by 2024, and full production of 30,000 metric tons is expected by 2025. The new plant will be located on ICL's existing Carondelet campus in St. Louis.

ICL partners for the project will include Aleees (Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.) - a LFP battery material manufacturer and one of the few companies outside of China with complete LFP battery material manufacturing technology and patents - which is expected to provide the state-of-the-art LFP process technology, and McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. - a top 20 green builder in the U.S., with a history of building facilities that drive greater value - which will oversee the management of general contracting and is also based in St. Louis.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others.

Funding from the Department of Energy is contingent on completion of negotiations with the Department of Energy, and the execution of a definitive agreement between ICL-IP America Inc. and the Department.

Forward-looking statements appear in this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, positioning, objectives and expectations, general economic, market and business conditions, supply chain and logistics disruptions, energy storage and electric vehicle growth, the potential for new COVID-19 variants, global unrest and conflict, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof.

