  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  ICL Group Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-17
30.31 ILS   -0.56%
12:36pIcl : Other Report or Announcement
PU
12:24pICL to Lead Efforts in U.S. to Develop Sustainable Supply Chain for Energy Storage Solutions, with $400 Million Investment in New Lithium Iron Phosphate Manufacturing Capabilities
BU
10/14ICL Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
ICL : Other Report or Announcement

10/19/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
October 19, 2022

ICL to lead efforts in U.S. to develop sustainable supply chain for energy storage solutions, with

$400m investment in new LFP manufacturing capabilities

ICL hereby announces, that it plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis, USA. This is expected to be the first large-scale LFP material manufacturing plant in the United States. The company was awarded $197 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, which is subject to the completion of negotiations with the Department of Energy. The plant is expected to be operational by 2024 and will produce high-quality LFP material for the global lithium battery industry, using primarily a domestic supply chain. The LFP plant represents a significant expansion of ICL's energy storage portfolio and demonstrates the company's commitment to developing high-quality specialty products for agricultural, food and industrial applications.

ICL's 120,000-square-foot LFP plant is expected to have two production lines built in two phases under a single roof. Each production line is planned to be capable of producing 15,000 metric tons of LFP material per year. Phase one is expected to be completed by 2024, and full production of 30,000 metric tons is expected by 2025. The new plant will be located on ICL's existing Carondelet campus in St. Louis.

ICL partners for the project will include Aleees (Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.) - a LFP battery material manufacturer and one of the few companies outside of China with complete LFP battery material manufacturing technology and patents - which is expected to provide the state-of-the-art LFP process technology, and McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. - a top 20 green builder in the U.S., with a history of building facilities that drive greater value - which will oversee the management of general contracting and is also based in St. Louis.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others.

Funding from the Department of Energy is contingent on completion of negotiations with the Department of Energy, and the execution of a definitive agreement between ICL-IP America Inc. and the Department.

Forward-looking statements appear in this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, positioning, objectives and expectations, general economic, market and business conditions, supply chain and logistics disruptions, energy storage and electric vehicle growth, the potential for new COVID-19 variants, global unrest and conflict, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof.

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements contained in this announcement concerning the timing of the transaction, execution of the agreement and the receipt of the funding or other more specific risks and uncertainties facing ICL, such as those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 23, 2022, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in its Current Reports on Form 6-K and other filings ICL makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Forward-looking statements refer only to the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to publicly release any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Corporate Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: October 19, 2022

PRESS CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Adi Bajayo

Peggy Reilly Tharp

ICL Spokesperson

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

+972-52-4454789

+1-314-983-7665

adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

2022 רבוטקואב 19

ןוילימ 400-כ לש העקשה ךות ב"הראב היגרנא תריגאל תונורתפל השדח תיתשת תמקה ליבות ICL

LFP תוירטב רוצייל שדח לעפמב רלוד

העקשהב LFP תוירטבל ידוטק רמוח רוצייל ,ב"הרא ,סיאול טנסב לעפמ םיקת יכ חוודל תדבכתמ הרבחה

תוצראב יתיישעת הדימ הנקב LFP ירמוח רוצייל ןושארה תויהל יופצ לעפמה .רלוד ןוילימ 400-כלש ,יתגלפמ-ודה תויתשתה קוח תועצמאב רלוד ןוילימ 197 לש ףקיהב ילרדפ ןומימב התכז הרבחה .תירבה רציי ,2024 תנש ךלהמב לועפל ליחתהל יופצ רשא ,לעפמה .היגרנאה דרשמ םע ןתמו אשמה תמלשהל ףופכה

הקפסא תרשרש לע ורקיעב ססובמה ,תימלועה םויתילה תוללוס תיישעת רובע ההובג תוכיאב LFP ירמוח

תא שיחממו היגרנאה תריגא םוחתב ICL תוליעפ לש תיתועמשמ הבחרה הווהמ LFP-ה לעפמ .תימוקמ

.היישעתהו ןוזמה ,תואלקחה ימוחתב םימושייל ההובג תוכיאב םידחוימ םירצומ חותיפל התוביוחמ

  • תרוק תחת םיבלש ינשב ונביי רשא רוציי יווק ינש וב ויהיו ר"מ 11,150 לש חטשב תויהל יופצ לעפמה תנש ךלהמב םייתסהל יופצ ןושארה בלשה .הנשב LFP רמוח לש ןוט 15,000 רצייל לגוסמ היהי וק לכ .תחא םייקה Carondelet סופמקב םקומי שדחה לעפמה .2025 ךלהמב יופצ ןוט 30,000-כ לש אלמ רוצייו ,2024

.סיאול טנסב ICL לש

-Aleees (Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd( תא וללכי טקיורפב ICL לש םיפתושה

ירמוח רוצייל םיטנטפו האלמ היגולונכט םע ןיסל ץוחמ תודדובה תורבחה תחאו LFP תוללוס ירמוח תינרצי -McCarthyBuilding Companies, Inc-ו ,תמדקתמהLFP-ה תייגולונכט תא קפסת רשא - LFP תוללוס םינקתמ תיינב לש הירוטסיה תלעב ,ב"הראב תוליבומה הקוריה הינבה תורבח 20-ב תללכנה הינב תרבח

.סיאול טנסב איה םג תמקוממ רשאו המקהה לוהינ לע חקפתש - רתוי בר ךרע םיבינמש

דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ

,"הפוצ" ןוגכ םייוטיבב שומיש בור יפ לע תושוע ולא תורימא .דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא תללוכ וז העדוה ,"םידעי" ,"תיזחת" ,"ףואשל" ,"הכירעמ" ,"תנווכתמ" ,"תננכתמ" ,"ןכתיי" ,"הפצמ" ,"יושע" ,"הנימאמ"

'.דכו ,"לאיצנטופ"

םכסה לע המיתחבו היגרנאה דרשמ םע ןתמו אשמה תמלשהב הנתומ יאקירמאה היגרנאה דרשממ ןומימה

.היגרנאה דרשמ ןיבל ICL -IPAmerica Inc. ןיב יפוס

וא תונווכל סחיב תורימא ,רתיה ןיב ,תוללוכו וז העדוהב תומוקמ רפסמב תועיפומ דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא ןימזה עדימה לעו הלהנהה לש תוחנההו תוכרעה לע תוססבתמ דיתע ינפ תופוצ תורימא .הרבחה לש תויפיצה תואצותהו ,תויואדו יאו שומימ ינוכיסב תוכורכ ולא תורימא .חווידה דעומל ןוכנ הרבחה תלהנה ינפב דמועה לשב דיתעה ינפ תופוצ תורימאב תועמתשמה וא תואטובמה ולאמ יתוהמ ןפואב תונוש תויהל תויושע לעופב ,רתיה ןיב ,סחיב הלהנהה תויפיצל רשאב תורהצהו תויזחת ,תוכרעה :קר אל ךא ,תוברל םינוש םימרוג ,בוצימ ,תויגטרטסא תוינכת ,תוידיתע תומגמ ,םייסנניפ םינדמואו םיליפכמ ,םייסנניפו םייקסע םינוכיסל היגרנא תריגא ,הקיטסיגולהו הקפסאה תרשרשב םישוביש ,קוש יאנת ,םיילכלכ םיאנת ,תויפיצו םידעי

תויתלשממ תולועפו תושירד ,COVID-19 לש םישדח םיטנאירו ,םיילמשחה םיבכרה קוש תחימצו וא תוייוסימ ,תויתביבס תונקת וא םיקוחב םייוניש ,תולשממה תוינידמב םייוניש תוברל ,תוירוטלוגרו תורהצה לע טלחומ ןפואב ךמתסהל ןתינ אל ,ליעל רומאהמ האצותכ .םהילא תסחוימה תונשרפהו תורחא ינפב םידמועה םירחא תויואדו יאו םינוכיסל וא הקסעה יותיעל עגונב וז העדוהב תולולכה דיתעה ינפ תופוצ 23 םוימ 2021 תנשל יתנשה חודב םסרופש יפכ ,"ןוכיסה ימרוג" קרפב םיעיפומה ולא תוברל ,הרבחה

.הרבחה לש םייתפוקתה םיחווידה תרגסמב תעל תעמ ןכדעתהל םייושעש יפכו 2022 ראורבפב

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

עדיממ האצותכ ותוא ןכדעל תבייחתמ הניא הרבחהו ,דבלב רסמנ וב דעומל סחייתמ דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ יתלב תוביסנ וא םיעוריא ףקשל תנמ לע םיפסונ םייבמופ םימוסרפ םסרפל וא ,תוידיתע תויוחתפתה וא שדח

.וז העדוה םוסרפ רחאל ושחרתיש םייופצ

ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש

תילבולג הפיכא תלהנמו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2022 ,רבוטקואב 19 :המיתחה ךיראת

םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק תשא

תרושקת - רשק תשא

פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ

ויא'גב ידע

תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס

ICL תרבוד

+1-314-983-7665

+972-52-4454789

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 16:34:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
