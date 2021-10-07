Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ICL Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICL : Polysulphate Fertilizer Receives Additional Organic Certifications

10/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More than 10 regions now recognize Polysulphate as the premier organic fertilizer

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced the one-of-a-kind polyhalite multi-nutrient fertilizer produced at its Boulby mine in East Cleveland, United Kingdom, has been approved for use in organic farming. ICL markets this unique mineral under the brand name Polysulphate, and the Control Union Certifications organization, which is accredited by both the EU and USDA, now recognizes both standard and granular grades of Polysulphate as organic fertilizers.

Polysulphate is available in its natural state and is mined, crushed, screened and bagged, with no additional chemical separation or other industrial processes – unlike blended or compound fertilizers – and has the lowest carbon footprint available globally. Polysulphate is a cost-effective answer to crop nutrition, as it contains four key plant nutrients: sulfur, potassium, magnesium and calcium, which are steadily available to plants along the crop cycle.

“The certification from the Control Union, an internationally recognized organization, is another major step forward for Polysulphate and adds value for our customers around the globe, as the EU and USDA standard are also accepted in other regions,” said Eli Amon, chief commercial officer of ICL. “While organic agriculture is still a niche market, it is quickly growing, as consumers demand that farmers, grocers and others involved in the food chain address the sustainability challenges of the global food supply. Through the production of Polysulphate, ICL Boulby is serving in an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s changing food needs.”

As a natural and dependable organic fertilizer, Polysulphate is the premier choice for organic growers, as it is an ideal source of nutrients for all crops across a wide range of growth conditions. Polysulphate application improves nutrient use efficiency and results in strong and healthy crops. A complete list of organic certifications, as well as more details on Polysulphate, can be found at https://polysulphate.com/.

About ICL
ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.
To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.
You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ICL GROUP LTD
10/05Construction of EuroEyes' New Flagship Clinic in Copenhagen Progressing Well Operation ..
DJ
09/16Protera Biosciences, Inc. announced that it has received $14.1 million in funding from ..
CI
09/14ICL : Settlement Agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09ICL : to Present at CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference
BU
09/03ICL : Secures $297 Million Sustainability Linked Loan
MT
09/03ICL : Announces 250 Million Sustainability Linked Loan
BU
09/03ICL : Announces 250 Million Sustainability Linked Loan (Form 6-K)
PU
09/03ICL Group Ltd Announces 250 Million Sustainability Linked Loan
CI
08/30ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle ..
CI
08/17ICL : Dividend Distribution – Supplemental Report (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 484 M - -
Net income 2021 638 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 10 077 M 10 077 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart ICL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
ICL Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,72 $
Average target price 8,24 $
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Kobi Altman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eyal Ginzberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD52.20%9 873
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.10.02%14 787
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO69.65%9 492
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-26.40%8 227
UPL LIMITED56.00%7 432
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.300.00%6 921