ICL Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Delivers sales of $2.1 billion, net income of $280 million, adjusted EBITDA of $610 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.23 ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated sales were $2.1 billion versus $2.5 billion. Operating income was $465 million versus $902 million, while adjusted operating income was $480 million versus $880 million in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $610 million versus $1,002 million. Earnings per share were $0.22 versus $0.49, and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.23 versus $0.48. "ICL delivered another solid first quarter, even as prices pulled back significantly from last year's peak levels. We are working to leverage opportunities created by geopolitical developments, global sustainability challenges and the current capital markets backdrop, to strengthen long-term value creation through innovative food security and battery materials solutions, while maintaining our focus on consistent cash generation and on driving cost efficiencies," said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. "For the first quarter, we continued to return value to shareholders, as we delivered record operating cash flow of $382 million and announced a dividend of $0.11 per share." The company also reiterated its guidance for full year adjusted EBITDA of between $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion, with approximately $1.1 billion of this amount estimated to come from the company's specialties focused businesses. (1a) Key Financials First Quarter 2023 US$M Ex. per share data 1Q'23 1Q'22 Sales $2,098 $2,525 Gross profit $828 $1,245 Gross margin 39% 49% Operating income $465 $902 Adjusted operating income (1) $480 $880 Operating margin 22% 36% Adjusted operating margin (1) 23% 35% Net income attributable to shareholders $280 $632 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) $292 $613 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $610 $1,002 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 29% 40% Diluted earnings per share $0.22 $0.49 Cash flows from operating activities $382 $325 (1) Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, and adjusted EBITDA and margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the adjustments table and disclaimer. Industrial Products First quarter 2023 Sales of $361 million vs. $494 million.

EBITDA of $105 million vs. $203 million.

Recent growth in the Chinese economy and EV markets is not expected to create significant new demand for flame retardants before the second half of 2023. Key developments Flame retardants: Product sales declined year-over-year, as electronics and construction end-market demand remained weak.

Industrial solutions: Elemental bromine sales were impacted by lower volumes and declining bromine prices. Strong global demand for clear brine fluids drove sales higher year-over-year, as the oil and gas markets remained robust.

Specialty minerals: Sales were higher versus the prior year, with increased deliveries to the deicing, food, pharmaceutical and industrial end-markets. Potash First quarter 2023 Sales of $583 million vs. $795 million.

EBITDA of $298 million vs. $450 million.

Grain Price Index increased 3.6% year-over-year, with rice up 14.8%, while corn, soybeans and wheat were down 1.4%, 2.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Potash price (CIF) per ton of $541 was down 16% year-over-year, as prices moderated versus 2022.

Global stocks-to-use ratio remains low and farmer affordability remains above average. Key developments ICL Dead Sea - Production in-line with last year, as annual maintenance shutdown took place in March of both years. - 100,000 metric tons of potash shipments to India delayed to the second quarter. - Successfully completed sealing project for the Dead Sea feeder canal. ICL Iberia - A fatal accident at the Cabanasses mine, in the beginning of March, was followed by gradual ramp-up, due to extraordinary safety measures. The resulting production loss is estimated to be approximately 30,000 metric tons. Metal Magnesium - Lower quantities were offset by higher selling prices. Phosphate Solutions First quarter 2023 Sales of $714 million vs. $798 million. - Phosphate specialties: Sales of $425 million vs. $437 million. - Phosphate commodities: Sales of $289 million vs. $361 million. EBITDA of $170 million vs. $247 million. - Phosphate specialties: EBITDA of $84 million vs. $115 million. - Phosphate commodities: EBITDA of $86 million vs. $132 million. Phosphate prices leveled off, as the quarter progressed, while raw material remained elevated year-over-year. Key developments White phosphoric acid: Sales declined year-over-year, as higher prices in both North and South America, as well as Europe, were offset by lower volumes, mainly in Europe and China.

Industrial phosphates: Higher prices in the U.S. and Europe were offset by lower volumes in all regions.

Food phosphates: Sales increased on higher prices, mainly in North America, while volumes remained stable in the quarter.

Battery materials: LFP cathode active material expansion in St. Louis remains on-track, with groundbreaking expected later this year. Growing Solutions First quarter 2023 Sales of $564 million vs. $566 million.

EBITDA of $45 million vs. $110 million.

Margin decreased, due to destocking during a declining price environment. Key developments Specialty agriculture: Sales declined versus the prior year, as lower volumes offset higher prices achieved through new product launches.

Turf and ornamental: Results softened year-over-year, as higher prices from new product launches were unable to offset weaker ornamental and horticulture sales volumes.

Brazil: Sales increased versus the prior year, while profit was impacted by higher-cost inventory.

Polysulphate: Sales and profit increased year-over-year, with record production at Boulby of 259,000 metric tons. Financial Items Financing Expenses Net financing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $44 million, up versus $34 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. Tax Expenses Tax expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were $127 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 30%, compared to $211 million in the corresponding quarter of last year, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24%. Liquidity and Capital Resources ICL had long-term credit facilities of $1,000 million, of which $587 million were utilized as of March 31, 2023. On April 24, the company announced it had entered into a $1.55 billion sustainability linked revolving credit facility agreement, with an initial term of five years and a two-year extension option. The agreement, with a consortium of 12 international banks, replaced the previous $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, which was entered into in 2018. Outstanding Net Debt As of March 31, 2023, ICL’s net financial liabilities amounted to $2,301 million, a decrease of $15 million compared to December 31, 2022. Dividend Distribution In connection with ICL’s first quarter 2023 results, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of 11.32 cents per share, or approximately $146 million, versus 23.83 cents per share, or approximately $306.5 million, in the first quarter of last year. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023. About ICL ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2022 revenue totaled approximately $10 billion. For more information, visit ICL's website at icl-group.com. To access ICL's interactive CSR report, visit icl-group-sustainability.com. You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Guidance (1a) The company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting, and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, in particular, because special items such as restructuring, litigation, and other matters, used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material, and therefore could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). The guidance speaks only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law. Specialties focused businesses are represented by the Industrial Products, and Growing Solutions segments, and the specialties part of the Phosphate Solutions segment. We present EBITDA from the phosphate specialties part of the Phosphate Solutions segment as we believe this information is useful to investors in reflecting the specialty portion of our business. Non-GAAP Statement The company discloses in this quarterly announcement non-IFRS financial measures titled adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. The management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. The company calculates adjusted operating income by adjusting operating income to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table under "adjustments to reported operating and net income (non-GAAP)", in the appendix below. Certain of these items may recur. The company calculates adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders by adjusting net income attributable to the company’s shareholders to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table under "adjustments to reported operating and net income (non-GAAP)", in the appendix below, excluding the total tax impact of such adjustments. The company calculates diluted adjusted earnings per share by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income before financing expenses, net, taxes on income, share in earnings of equity-accounted investees, depreciation and amortization and adjust items presented in the reconciliation table under "consolidated adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the periods of activity" in the appendix below, which were adjusted for in calculating the adjusted operating income. Commencing with the year 2022, the company’s adjusted EBITDA calculation is no longer adding back minority and equity income, net. While minority and equity income, net reflects the share of an equity investor in one of the company’s owned operations, since adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s performance as a whole, its operations and its ability to satisfy cash needs before profit is allocated to the equity investor, management believes that adjusted EBITDA before deduction of such item is more reflective. You should not view adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for operating income or net income attributable to the company’s shareholders determined in accordance with IFRS, and you should note that the definitions of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA may differ from those used by other companies. Additionally, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which may reduce the usefulness of ICL’s non-IFRS financial measures as tools for comparison. However, the company believes adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations. Management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the company's business strategies and management's performance. The company believes these non‑IFRS measures provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency of key measures used to evaluate performance. The company presents a discussion in the period-to-period comparisons of the primary drivers of changes in the results of operations. This discussion is based in part on management’s best estimates of the impact of the main trends on its businesses. The company has based the following discussion on its financial statements. You should read such discussion together with the financial statements. Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains statements that constitute forward‑looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward‑looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, estimate, strive, forecast, targets, and potential, among others. The company is relying on the safe harbor provided in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in making such forward-looking statements. Forward‑looking statements appear in a number of places in this announcement and include, but are not limited to statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward‑looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward‑looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: Loss or impairment of business licenses or mineral extractions permits or concessions; volatility of supply and demand and the impact of competition; the difference between actual reserves and our reserve estimates; natural disasters and cost of compliance with environmental regulatory legislative and licensing restrictions including laws and regulation related to, and physical impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; failure to "harvest" salt which could lead to accumulation of salt at the bottom of the evaporation Pond 5 in the Dead Sea; litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; disruptions at our seaport shipping facilities or regulatory restrictions affecting our ability to export our products overseas; changes in exchange rates or prices compared to those we are currently experiencing; general market, political or economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; price increases or shortages with respect to our principal raw materials; pandemics may create disruptions, impacting our sales, operations, supply chain and customers; delays in termination of engagements with contractors and/or governmental obligations; the inflow of significant amounts of water into the Dead Sea which could adversely affect production at our plants; labor disputes, slowdowns and strikes involving our employees; pension and health insurance liabilities; changes to governmental incentive programs or tax benefits, creation of new fiscal or tax related legislation; and/or higher tax liabilities; changes in our evaluations and estimates, which serve as a basis for the recognition and manner of measurement of assets and liabilities; failure to integrate or realize expected benefits from mergers and acquisitions, organizational restructuring and joint ventures; currency rate fluctuations; rising interest rates; government examinations or investigations; information technology systems or breaches of our, or our service providers', data security; failure to retain and/or recruit key personnel; inability to realize expected benefits from our cost reduction program according to the expected timetable; inability to access capital markets on favorable terms; cyclicality of our businesses; The company is exposed to risks relating to its current and future activity in emerging markets; changes in demand for our fertilizer products due to a decline in agricultural product prices, lack of available credit, weather conditions, government policies or other factors beyond our control; disruption of our, or our service providers', sales of our magnesium products being affected by various factors that are not within our control; our ability to secure approvals and permits from the authorities in Israel to continue our phosphate mining operations in Rotem Amfert Israel; volatility or crises in the financial markets; hazards inherent to mining and chemical manufacturing; the failure to ensure the safety of our workers and processes; exposure to third party and product liability claims; product recalls or other liability claims as a result of food safety and food-borne illness concerns; insufficiency of insurance coverage; war or acts of terror and/or political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region; filing of class actions and derivative actions against the company, its executives and Board members; closing of transactions, mergers and acquisitions; and other risk factors discussed under ”Item 3 - Key Information— D. Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2023 (the “Annual Report”). Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements, targets or goals in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are cautioned to consider these risk and uncertainties and to not place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements This announcement for the first quarter of 2023 (herein after the quarterly announcement) should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report, including the description of the events occurring subsequent to the date of the statement of financial position, as filed with the SEC. Appendix Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) $ millions Three-months ended Year ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Sales 2,098 2,525 10,015 Cost of sales 1,270 1,280 4,983 Gross profit 828 1,245 5,032 Selling, transport and marketing expenses 264 279 1,181 General and administrative expenses 68 69 291 Research and development expenses 18 18 68 Other expenses 16 - 30 Other income (3) (23) (54) Operating income 465 902 3,516 Finance expenses 87 67 327 Finance income (43) (33) (214) Finance expenses, net 44 34 113 Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees - - 1 Income before taxes on income 421 868 3,404 Taxes on income 127 211 1,185 Net income 294 657 2,219 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interests 14 25 60 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the company 280 632 2,159 Earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of the company: Basic earnings per share (in dollars) 0.22 0.49 1.68 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.22 0.49 1.67 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic (in thousands) 1,289,238 1,285,811 1,287,304 Diluted (in thousands) 1,290,938 1,290,965 1,289,947 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of (Unaudited) $ millions March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 552 439 417 Short-term investments and deposits 129 93 91 Trade receivables 1,631 1,898 1,583 Inventories 2,116 1,673 2,134 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 316 355 323 Total current assets 4,744 4,458 4,548 Non-current assets Deferred tax assets 155 142 150 Property, plant and equipment 6,066 5,797 5,969 Intangible assets 867 889 852 Other non-current assets 213 378 231 Total non-current assets 7,301 7,206 7,202 Total assets 12,045 11,664 11,750 Current liabilities Short-term debt 704 506 512 Trade payables 967 1,078 1,006 Provisions 79 56 81 Other payables 985 1,049 1,007 Total current liabilities 2,735 2,689 2,606 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt and debentures 2,278 2,402 2,312 Deferred tax liabilities 442 406 423 Long-term employee liabilities 385 511 402 Long-term provisions and accruals 239 275 234 Other 68 64 60 Total non-current liabilities 3,412 3,658 3,431 Total liabilities 6,147 6,347 6,037 Equity Total shareholders’ equity 5,631 5,083 5,464 Non-controlling interests 267 234 249 Total equity 5,898 5,317 5,713 Total liabilities and equity 12,045 11,664 11,750 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) $ millions Three-months ended Year ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income 294 657 2,219 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 130 122 498 Exchange rate, interest and derivative, net 18 41 157 Tax expenses 127 211 1,185 Change in provisions (15) (18) (83) Other 4 (20) (15) 264 336 1,742 Change in inventories 51 (87) (527) Change in trade receivables (35) (469) (215) Change in trade payables (37) (6) (42) Change in other receivables (6) (1) (46) Change in other payables (23) 43 107 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (50) (520) (723) Interest paid, net (17) (16) (106) Income taxes paid, net of refund (109) (132) (1,107) Net cash provided by operating activities 382 325 2,025 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for deposits, net (44) (8) (36) Business combinations - - (18) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (164) (131) (747) Proceeds from divestiture of assets and businesses, net of transaction expenses 3 20 33 Other 1 12 14 Net cash used in investing activities (204) (107) (754) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to the company's shareholders (178) (169) (1,166) Receipt of long-term debt 258 343 1,045 Repayments of long-term debt (170) (356) (1,181) Receipts (repayments) of short-term debt 37 (97) (21) Receipts from transactions in derivatives 6 19 20 Net cash used in financing activities (47) (260) (1,303) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 131 (42) (32) Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period 417 473 473 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 4 8 (24) Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period 552 439 417 Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net Income (non-GAAP) $ millions Three-months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Operating income 465 902 Write-off of assets and provision for site closure (1) 15 - Divestment related items and transaction costs from acquisitions (2) - (22) Total adjustments to operating income 15 (22) Adjusted operating income 480 880 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the company 280 632 Total adjustments to operating income 15 (22) Total tax adjustments (3) (3) 3 Total adjusted net income - shareholders of the company 292 613 (1) For 2023, reflects a write-off of assets and closure costs due to the closure of the company’s Summerville site in the US. (2) For 2022, reflects a capital gain related to the sale of an asset in Israel and the company’s divestment of a 50%-owned joint venture, Novetide. (3) For 2023, reflects the tax impact of adjustments made to operating income. For 2022, reflects tax expenses in respect of prior years following a settlement with Israel’s Tax Authority regarding Israel's surplus profit levy, which outlines understandings for the calculation of the levy, including the measurement of fixed assets, as well as the tax impact of adjustments made to operating income. Consolidated EBITDA for the Periods of Activity $ millions Three-months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Net income 294 657 Financing expenses, net 44 34 Taxes on income 127 211 Operating income 465 902 Depreciation and amortization 130 122 Adjustments (1) 15 (22) Total adjusted EBITDA (2) 610 1,002 (1) See "Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net income (non-GAAP)" above. (2) Commencing 2022, the company’s adjusted EBITDA definition was updated. See the statement above. Calculation of Segment EBITDA Industrial Products Potash Phosphate

Solutions Growing Solutions Three-months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Segment operating income 90 188 254 410 115 200 32 93 Depreciation and amortization 15 15 44 40 55 47 13 17 Segment EBITDA 105 203 298 450 170 247 45 110 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006171/en/

