  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ICL Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-09
26.00 ILS   -1.52%
07:02aICL Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with General Mills
BU
01/09Iceni Gold Finds Gold Anomaly at 14 Mile Well Project
MT
2022Iceni Gold Identifies Gold Mineralization at Western Australia's 14 Mile Well Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICL Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with General Mills

01/11/2023 | 07:02am EST
ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it will be the strategic specialty phosphate solutions supplier to General Mills. The long-term agreement will begin in June of 2023 and will initially be focused on supply in North America, with the potential for international expansion.

“Our focus is always on the customer and on delivering best-in-class product, quality and service. We’re pleased General Mills appreciates our efforts and is also dedicated to providing best-in-class products to their customers,” said Phil Brown, president of ICL Phosphate Specialties and managing director of North America for ICL. “We’re looking forward to working with their R&D team to find new ways to support their product development and are excited to turn to our global innovation team for support.”

“As part of our strategy to develop long-term partnerships with key suppliers, we’re excited to work with ICL and leverage their technical expertise to support our business growth plans,” said Sebastiao Pinho, global sourcing director for General Mills.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2021 revenues totaled approximately $7 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.
To access ICL's interactive ESG report, please click here.
You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others.

Forward-looking statements appear in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, positioning, objectives and expectations, general economic, market and business conditions, supply chain and logistics disruptions, energy storage and electric vehicle growth, the potential for new COVID-19 variants, global unrest and conflict, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release concerning the timing of the transaction, or other more specific risks and uncertainties facing ICL, such as those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 23, 2022, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in its Current Reports on Form 6-K and other filings ICL makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Forward-looking statements refer only to the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to publicly release any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 073 M - -
Net income 2022 2 215 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,47x
Yield 2022 12,3%
Capitalization 9 654 M 9 654 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 52,5%
