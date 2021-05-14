Log in
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/13
22.15 ILS   -1.99%
07:01aICL  : to Participate in BMO's 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference
BU
05/06ICL  : Dividend Distribution Announcement
PU
05/06ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
ICL : to Participate in BMO's 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference

05/14/2021 | 07:01am EDT
Raviv Zoller, president and CEO, to present company strategy

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company, today announced Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, will be presenting at BMO’s 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be available at investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#events. A replay will be available at the same site for a limited time, following the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.
To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.
You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 780 M - -
Net income 2021 503 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 8 661 M 8 655 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 52,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Kobi Altman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eyal Ginzberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD35.39%8 655
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.4.03%13 441
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY14.66%12 723
PHOSAGRO39.39%7 590
UPL LIMITED48.27%7 190
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED21.92%5 531