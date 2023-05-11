Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ICL Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-09
22.56 ILS   +2.64%
04:19pICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at BMO's 2023 Global Farm to Market Conference
BU
05/10Transcript : ICL Group Ltd, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Icl : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on May 10, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at BMO's 2023 Global Farm to Market Conference

05/11/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced Aviram Lahav, CFO of ICL, will be presenting at BMO’s 2023 Global Farm to Market Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A webcast of the event will be available at investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#events. A replay will be available at the same site for a limited time, following the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2022 revenues totaled approximately $10 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive CSR report, visit icl-group-sustainability.com.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ICL GROUP LTD
04:19pICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at BMO's 2023 Global Farm to Market Conference
BU
05/10Transcript : ICL Group Ltd, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Icl : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on May 10, ..
PU
05/10ICL Group's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Decrease; Cuts Quarterly Dividend
MT
05/10Icl Group : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10Transcript : ICL Group Ltd - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/10Dividend Distribution : $0.11324 per share: record date is May 31, 2023, payment date is J..
PU
05/10ICL Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/10ICL Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10ICL Group Ltd Cash Dividend, Payable on June 14, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICL GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 498 M - -
Net income 2023 1 161 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,76x
Yield 2023 7,28%
Capitalization 7 940 M 7 945 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 733
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart ICL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
ICL Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raviv Zoller President & Chief Executive Officer
Aviram Lahav Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Doppelt Executive Chairman
Miri Mishor Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Anantha N. Desikan Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICL GROUP LTD-11.36%7 972
CORTEVA, INC.-2.06%40 925
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-11.79%20 377
FMC CORPORATION-11.39%13 838
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.21%6 383
UPL LIMITED-4.56%6 224
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer