ICL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

01/28/2021 | 07:01am EST
TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE & TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results prior to the opening of the TASE market on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, and Kobi Altman, CFO of ICL, will host a conference call to discuss results, provide a general business update, and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. GMT and 3:30 p.m. IL) that day.

The conference ID is 4258911, and analysts should use one of the below toll-free numbers to dial in a few minutes prior to the scheduled time. 

  • North America:  (866) 966-1396
  • Israel:  1809 203 624
  • United Kingdom:  0800 376 7922

Analysts may also access the call by dialing +44 (0) 2071 928 000 or by webcast at https://icl-meet.webex.com/icl-meet/onstage/g.php?MTID=e36f3df529b83cff2e156170c2abed6c8 and using the password February2021, if needed.  Employees, the media and the public are also invited to listen to the call via webcast.

A webcast replay will also be archived at http://www.icl-group.com/investors/webcasts-transcripts/webcasts-transcripts-2020.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on FacebookLinkedIn and Instagram.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT

Peggy Reilly Tharp

Dudi Musler

Or-li Kasuto Madmon

VP, Global Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

Scherf Communications

+1-314-369-3883

+972-3-684-4448

+972-52-4447750

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

Orli@scherfcom.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icl-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301216963.html

SOURCE ICL


© PRNewswire 2021
