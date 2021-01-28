ICL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE & TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results prior to the opening of the TASE market on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, and Kobi Altman, CFO of ICL, will host a conference call to discuss results, provide a general business update, and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. GMT and 3:30 p.m. IL) that day.

The conference ID is 4258911, and analysts should use one of the below toll-free numbers to dial in a few minutes prior to the scheduled time.

North America: (866) 966-1396

Israel: 1809 203 624

United Kingdom: 0800 376 7922

Analysts may also access the call by dialing +44 (0) 2071 928 000 or by webcast at https://icl-meet.webex.com/icl-meet/onstage/g.php?MTID=e36f3df529b83cff2e156170c2abed6c8 and using the password February2021, if needed. Employees, the media and the public are also invited to listen to the call via webcast.

A webcast replay will also be archived at http://www.icl-group.com/investors/webcasts-transcripts/webcasts-transcripts-2020.

