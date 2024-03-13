March 13, 2024

Dividend Distribution - Supplemental Report

Further to the Company's immediate report dated February 28, 2024 (reference number 2024-02-020184), regarding a dividend distribution out of the Company's earnings in the amount of about $61 million, the Company hereby reports that the dividend amount per share in US dollars is $0.04760, and the dividend amount per share for shareholders who will receive the payment in Shekels is ILS 0.1742160, based on today's representative exchange rate as published by the Bank of Israel.

The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.

The record date is March 14, 2024, and the payment date is March 26, 2024.

From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: (1) with respect to about 78% of the dividend, an Israeli resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; the withholding tax rate for an Israeli-resident individual will be 25%; and the withholding tax rate for foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower; (2) with respect to about 22% of the dividend, an Israeli-resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; an Israeli-resident individual will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 20%; and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 20% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.

For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: March 13, 2024.

