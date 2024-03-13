March 13, 2024
Dividend Distribution - Supplemental Report
Further to the Company's immediate report dated February 28, 2024 (reference number 2024-02-020184), regarding a dividend distribution out of the Company's earnings in the amount of about $61 million, the Company hereby reports that the dividend amount per share in US dollars is $0.04760, and the dividend amount per share for shareholders who will receive the payment in Shekels is ILS 0.1742160, based on today's representative exchange rate as published by the Bank of Israel.
The dividend will be paid only to registered shareholders entitled to receive US$2 or more.
The record date is March 14, 2024, and the payment date is March 26, 2024.
From the current dividend payment, Israeli tax will be withheld at the following rates: (1) with respect to about 78% of the dividend, an Israeli resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; the withholding tax rate for an Israeli-resident individual will be 25%; and the withholding tax rate for foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be 25% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower; (2) with respect to about 22% of the dividend, an Israeli-resident company will not be charged for withholding tax; an Israeli-resident individual will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 20%; and foreign residents (individuals and companies) will be charged for withholding tax at a rate of 20% or in accordance with the applicable international tax treaties - whichever is lower.
For additional information as to a possible refund procedure for taxes withheld in excess of the withholding tax rates described above, from shareholders holding shares that are traded on NYSE not through an Israeli bank, please visit the Company's webpage, by clicking this link.
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary
Signature Date: March 13, 2024.
Press Contact
Adi Bajayo
ICL Spokesperson
+972-52-4454789Adi.Bajayo@icl-group.com
Investor Relations Contact
Peggy Reilly Tharp
VP, ICL Global Investor Relations +1-314-983-7665Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת
2024 ץרמב 13
םילשמ חוויד - דנדיביד תקולח
םע רשקב ,(2024-02-020184 אתכמסא רפסמ) 2024 ראורבפב 28 םוימ הרבחה לש ידיימה חווידל ךשמהב םוכס יכ ,תאזב תחוודמ הרבחה ,ב"הרא רלוד ןוילימ 61-כ לש םוכסב הרבחה יחוור ךותמ דנדיביד תקולח םולשתה תא םילבקמ רשא תוינמ ילעבל הינמל דנדיבידה םוכסו ,ב"הרא רלוד 0.04760 אוה הינמל דנדיבידה
.םויהל ןוכנ לארשי קנב לש גיציה רעשה יפ-לע ,ח"ש 0.1742160 לע דומעי םילקשב
.הלעמו ב"הרא רלוד 2 לש םוכס לבקל םיאכזה םימושר תוינמ ילעבל קר םלושי דנדיבידה
.2024 ץרמב 26-ה וניה םולשתה דעומו 2024 ץרמב 14-ה וניה עבוקה דעומה
תבשות הרבח ,דנדיבידהמ 78%-כ יבגל (1) :םיאבה םירועישב ילארשי סמ הכוני יחכונה דנדיבידה םולשתמ ץוח יבשותו 25% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחי לארשי בשות דיחי ,רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחת אל לארשי יפל ,תוימואלניב יוסימ תונמאב עובקל םאתהב וא 25% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי (תורבחו םידיחי) לארשי בשות דיחי ,לארשי תבשות הרבחמ רוקמב סמ הכוני אל דנדיבידהמ 22%-כ יבגל (2) ;םהינבמ ךומנה לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב וביוחי (תורבחו םידיחי) ץוח יבשותו 20% לש רועישב רוקמב סמ יוכינב ביוחי
.םהינבמ ךומנה יפל ,תוימואלניב יוסימ תונמאב עובקל םאתהב וא 20%
ליעל םיראותמה יוכינה ירועיש תמועל רתיב סמ יוכינ לש הרקמב סמ רזחהל ירשפא ךילה רבדב ףסונ עדימל רתאב ורקב אנא ,ילארשי קנב תועצמאב אלש (NYSE) קרוי-וינ תסרובב תורחסנה תוינמ ןיגב תוינמ ילעבמ
.רושיקב הרבחה
ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2024 ץרמב 13 :המיתחה ךיראת
תרושקת - רשק תשא ויא'גב ידע ICL תרבוד
+972-52-4454789adi.bajayo@icl-group.com
םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא פרא'ת-ילייריגפ תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס +1-7665-983-314
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
