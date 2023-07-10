July 10, 2023

S&P Reaffirms ICL's BBB- Rating with a Stable Outlook

The Company hereby reports that S&P has reaffirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. In addition, S&P reaffirmed the Israeli local rating at ilAA stable outlook.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: July 10, 2023