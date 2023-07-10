July 10, 2023

S&P Reaffirms ICL's BBB- Rating with a Stable Outlook

The Company hereby reports that S&P has reaffirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. In addition, S&P reaffirmed the Israeli local rating at ilAA stable outlook.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: July 10, 2023

PRESS CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Adi Bajayo

Peggy Reilly Tharp

ICL Spokesperson

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

+972-52-4454789

+1-314-983-7665

adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

2023 ילויב 10

הביצי תיזחת םע -BBB הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תררשאמ S&P

-BBB הרבחה לש ימואלניבה יארשאה גוריד תא הררשיא S&P יארשאה גוריד תרבח יכ עידוהל תדבכתמ הרבחה

.הביצי תיזחת םע ilAA תמרב לארשיב הרבחה לש ימוקמה גורידה תא S&P הררשיא ,ףסונב .הביצי תיזחת םע

ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2023 ,ילויב 10 :המיתחה ךיראת

םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא

תרושקת - רשק תשא

פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ

ויא'גב ידע

תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס

ICL תרבוד

+1-7665-983-314

+972-52-4454789

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 20:11:09 UTC.