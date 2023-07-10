Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE -
10:24:20 2023-07-10 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2084.00
ILa
-0.76%
+1.86%
-18.11%
ICL : Immediate report on other matter
July 10, 2023
S&P Reaffirms ICL's BBB- Rating with a Stable Outlook
The Company hereby reports that S&P has reaffirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. In addition, S&P reaffirmed the Israeli local rating at ilAA stable outlook.
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary
Signature Date: July 10, 2023
PRESS CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Adi Bajayo
Peggy Reilly Tharp
ICL Spokesperson
VP, ICL Global Investor Relations
+972-52-4454789
+1-314-983-7665
adi.bajayo@icl-group.com
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת
2023 ילויב 10
הביצי תיזחת םע -BBB הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תררשאמ S&P
-BBB הרבחה לש ימואלניבה יארשאה גוריד תא הררשיא S&P יארשאה גוריד תרבח יכ עידוהל תדבכתמ הרבחה
.הביצי תיזחת םע ilAA תמרב לארשיב הרבחה לש ימוקמה גורידה תא S&P הררשיא ,ףסונב .הביצי תיזחת םע
ד"וע ,ןמדנל היא :תינורטקלא המיתח השרומ םשו חודה לע המיתח השרומ םש תילבולג הפיכא תניצקו הרבחה תריכזמ ,ל"כנמס :הדיקפת 2023 ,ילויב 10 :המיתחה ךיראת
םיעיקשמ ירשק - רשק ישנא
תרושקת - רשק תשא
פרא'ת-ילייר יגפ
ויא'גב ידע
תילאבולג םיעיקשמ ירשק תיל"כנמס
ICL תרבוד
+1-7665-983-314
+972-52-4454789
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com adi.bajayo@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel
T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer ICL Group Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 20:11:09 UTC.
Icl Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is an Israel-based company, which is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The Company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products. The Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash from different sources, as well as in the production of phosphates, such as phosphate rock, phosphoric acid, fertilizers and animal feed addictives. The Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants, such as brominates and organ phosphorus, elemental bromine, and other chemicals. The Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals.
Read more
More about the company
Average target price
6.613USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.40% Consensus